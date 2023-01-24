Read full article on original website
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Gunman opens fire in a posh LA area, leaving three people dead.Sherif SaadLos Angeles, CA
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in CaliforniaEast Coast TravelerLos Angeles, CA
FINAL FORECAST: Arctic Originated Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Sunday and into TuesdaySouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Months after fire burned 7% of his body, comedian breaks multiple bones in a bike accident; says "I've got a gig Sunday"Pete LakemanBurbank, CA
3 Dead, 4 Injured in Los Angeles Shooting, Suspect Remains at Large: Police
Two of the injured victims are in critical condition, while the other two are stable, authorities said Three people are dead and another four are injured following a shooting that took place in Beverly Crest, California, early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Officers from the West Los Angeles division responded to multiple 911 calls about the shooting that occurred at 2:30 a.m. local time on Saturday at a short-term rental property on Ellison Drive, just north of Beverly Hills, the LAPD said in...
Calif. Man Arrested After Allegedly Crashing into Church Van, Killing 3 Coming from Bible Study
Lucero Lopez, 10, and her stepfather, Alberto Vicente Lopez, were among those killed, while her mother and brother were hospitalized for their injuries, police confirm to PEOPLE A California man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly crashing into a church van in Placentia — killing three people, including a 10-year-old girl, and hospitalizing others on their way home from Bible study — according to a press release from the Placentia Police Department. Officers responded to a multi-vehicle accident at Orangethorpe Ave. and Melrose St.; upon arrival, they discovered several people...
Octavia Spencer Says She's 'Felt More Racism' in L.A. Than Back Home in Alabama: 'I Was an Anomaly'
After moving to Los Angeles in the '90s, Octavia Spencer says she experienced racism on Rodeo Drive that was "right out of Pretty Woman" Octavia Spencer said that she "felt more racism when I first moved" to Los Angeles than she ever did in her southern hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, as she appeared on an episode of the WTF with Marc Maron podcast released last week. "I think everywhere is heavy. Everywhere has its history," explained the Oscar winner, 52. "I think everywhere has problems." RELATED: Octavia Spencer Mourns...
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Seen Embracing in Los Angeles Hours After ABC Exit
"They're very, very much together in every way," a source previously told PEOPLE shortly before ABC announced Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' exit on Friday Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes appear to be inseparable amid their newfound downtime. Hours after ABC announced it had parted ways with the GMA3 co-anchors on Friday, the couple was seen smiling and embracing on a Los Angeles sidewalk. The pair was quite affectionate during the casual outing, holding hands and hugging, and at one point, Robach, 49, jumped into Holmes' arms and wrapped...
G Flip Says Chrishell Stause Relationship Thrives on 'Very Good Emotional Maturity'
"I think we have our own paths. And then we meet, our love is met in the middle," G Flip told PEOPLE of their relationship with Chrishell Stause at Saturday's G’Day USA Gala in Los Angeles G Flip has found a kindred spirit in partner Chrishell Stause. The Australian pop artist, 28, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, tells PEOPLE that they and Stause, 41, are "both quite positive, loving and caring human beings" as they attended Saturday's G'Day USA Gala in Los Angeles together. "I think we...
Olivia Wilde and Ex Jason Sudeikis Seen Hugging in L.A. Following Harry Styles Split
"The break has been difficult for Olivia," a source previously told PEOPLE of Wilde and Harry Styles' breakup in November, two years after she and Jason Sudeikis called off their engagement Olivia Wilde and ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis appear to be keeping it friendly. After PEOPLE confirmed her split from Harry Styles in November, the actress and filmmaker, 38, was spotted Friday in Los Angeles, sharing a hug with the Ted Lasso star, 47, with whom she shares son Otis Alexander, 8½, and 6-year-old daughter Daisy Josephine. A source told...
Julie Bowen Shoots Her Shot with Harry Styles at His Concert: 'I Know What I'm Doing'
"I'm here! HARRY!" Julie Bowen captioned an Instagram post as she shared a video of herself at Harry Styles' Love On Tour stop in Inglewood, California Julie Bowen is shooting her shot with Harry Styles. The Emmy Award winner, 52, who has admitted her infatuation with the One Direction alum, 28, in the past, attended his Love On Tour stop on Thursday in Inglewood, California, with an attention-grabbing sign. "I'm here! HARRY!" Bowen captioned an Instagram Reel of herself in the audience. In the clip, she shows off a...
Miranda Kerr Says She Feels 'Very Grateful' to Be a Mom to '3 Kindhearted, Good-Mannered Boys'
Miranda Kerr shares sons Myles, 3, and Hart, 4, with husband Evan Spiegel, as well as son Flynn, 11, with ex Orlando Bloom Miranda Kerr is loving life as a boy mom! While walking the red carpet of the 20th annual G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, the model, 39, opened up to PEOPLE about motherhood and how she couldn't be more proud of her three sons. Noting that she has "very loving and very sweet boys," Kerr says, "I feel very grateful to have three kindhearted, good...
Katy Perry Joins Fiancé Orlando Bloom's Ex Miranda Kerr on G'Day USA Arts Gala Red Carpet
Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr have been open about their close friendship in the past Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr are two peas in a pod! The singer, 38, and model, 39, walked the red carpet of the 20th annual G'Day USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles on Saturday, where they posed for photographs with one another. For the night out, Perry — who is engaged to Kerr's ex-husband, Orlando Bloom — wore a Zimmerman outfit composed of a shiny metallic bralette top that was paired with a matching floor-length...
Jamie Lee Curtis 'Had a Cake' with Cate Blanchett to Celebrate Oscar Noms: 'Then We Worked'
"It is the thrill of my life," Jamie Lee Curtis told PEOPLE of being nominated for her first Academy Award at age 64, earning a Best Supporting Actress nod for Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is enjoying the sweet taste of awards season. The first-time Academy Award nominee, 64, told PEOPLE she celebrated the announcement that day with fellow nominee Cate Blanchett while on the set of their upcoming movie, as she appeared Saturday at the AARP 21st Annual Movies for Grownups Awards in Beverly...
