Out & About: Week of Jan. 26

Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Martin County. Please send listings to The Enterprise, 106 West Main St., Williamston, NC 27892 or email bchoggard@apgenc.com events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Tuesday.

Jan. 28

Nothing Could be Finer – North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens Event to be held

GREENVILLE - The Extension Master Gardener volunteers of Pitt County will be hosting this event from 10 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, January 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium.

The guest speaker will be Pam Beck,

Tickets in advance for the general public are $25, friends of the arboretum are $20 and at the door are $30.

Tickets are available at Pitt County Extension Office and wild birds unlimited. For more information call 252-902-1709.

Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium is located at 103 Government Circle in Greenville.

Feb. 09

Washington Civic Center Dance planned

WASHINGTON - Washington Civic Center Dance is planned from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 9.

Admission for the event is $10. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.

No alcohol, smoking or children allowed.

For more information text 252-364-7264 or 252-944-6198.

The Washington Civic Center is located at 110 Gladden St. in Washington.

Feb. 12

Black History Month Observance to be held

WILLIAMSTON - Williams Chapel AME Zion Church will be hosting a celebration of Black History at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 12.

The speaker will be Rev. Demond Hairston. Music will be provided by the Voices of Victory Choir.

The public is invited.

Williams Chapel is located at 119 Rhodes St. in Williamston.

March 16 – 19

The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical is set

WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will be presenting their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.

Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.

For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.

The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.

Ongoing

Be a Voice for a Child

WILLIAMSTON - Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.

No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.

Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.

The Martin County Historical Society

WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Historical Society is assisting a PhD candidate research the German POWs in Martin County during WWII.

All of the materials will be returned.

If anyone has any artifacts, pictures or other information about the POWs, please email info@martincountyhistoricalsociety.org or call 252-508-9441.

Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc.

WILLIAMSTON - Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is now open for church services. Hours of worship are 10 a.m. for Sunday School and 11 a.m. for worship service on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Sundays.

Monthly Service will be at 3 p.m. on the 4th Sunday of the month.

The pastor at Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is Pastor Cynthia Pointe.

Total Life Changes Ministries, Inc. is located at 112 East Main St. in Williamston.

Small Business Center

WILLIAMSTON - Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.

Requests for assistance are welcome.

To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.

Martin Community Historical Society

WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety”.

They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the past years and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.

Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.

Rental Coordinator

WILLIAMSTON - Change in Rental Coordinator at E.J. Hayes Alumni Center.

Effective immediately, Thelma Purvis will be responsible for all building rentals.

Contact her at 252-792-0606 or email at purvisthelma@gmail.com.

Now Open

WILLIAMSTON – The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center and office are now open. Office hours are Wednesday and Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Monday, Tuesday and Friday are by appointment only. Contact Angela Bell at 789-1074 for rental appointments or email ejhayesa@gmail.com.

Meeting

FARM LIFE – Farm Life Ruritanettes have resumed meetings the first Thursday of every month at the Ruritan Building in Farm Life. Meetings begin at 7 p.m.

Food Pantry

WILLIAMSTON – The Friends of God Food Pantry, located at 503 North Haughton St. and sponsored by Macedonia Christian Church, distributes food on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month from 3-5 p.m.

For more information, call Laurie Bowen (799-6450) or Phyllis Rodgerson (799-9456).

Hamilton Book Cabinet

HAMILTON – The Book Cabinet, 201 North Front St., Hamilton, is a place for readers to borrow and return or keep a favorite or two.

Books are available to all readers near and far, young and mature.

For more information, call Mary Greene at 252-341-0108.

Disabled American Veterans

WASHINGTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet at 6 p.m. the second Monday of every month. Come for dinner, and a meeting immediately following, at the Washington Housing Authority, 809 Pennsylvania Ave., Washington.

GED Testing

WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.

For more information, call 252-789-0229.

Shrine Club

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Shrine Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Wednesday of each month at the Shrine Club, 5470 U.S. 17, Williamston. All Nobles are welcome.

Shrinettes

WILLIAMSTON – Martin County Shrinettes Club holds its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. the third Monday of each month.

Shrinettes are the wives, mothers, widows, sisters, daughters or stepdaughters of a Shriner, who are 18 years or older.

Any advancement of the club is welcome. Come join the fun and fellowship.

DAV Claims

WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet the second and fourth Tuesday of every month to file claims at the AmVets Post 227 building, 214 East Main St., Williamston.

For more information, call service officers Charles Lins, 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard, 252-802-0633.

There is no charge for this service.

Veterans

WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Veterans Service Office provides professional services by a nationally-and-state-accredited Veterans Service Officer.

For more information, call Thurman Savage at 252-789-4398 or visit 205 E. Main St., Williamston.

No appointment necessary.

Skill Building Sessions

ROBERSONVILLE – Robersonville Public Library is offering 30-minute, one-on-one sessions with library staff providing customized help and skill building to members of the community, free of charge.

Examples include learning to navigate the library, building computer skills, research and more.

These sessions must be scheduled in advance by calling 252-508-0342.

Classes

High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.

Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.

For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.