wbrz.com
LSU basketball loses to Texas Tech 76-68
BATON ROUGE - LSU could not keep up with the Texas Tech Red Raiders with key plays in the final 8:59 of Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and dropped a 76-68 decision. LSU dropped to 12-9 with the loss, while Texas Tech moved...
wbrz.com
LSU women's basketball visits Louisiana State Penitentiary
Kim Mulkey and her LSU women's basketball team toured the Louisiana State Penitentiary, commonly referred to as Angola, on Wednesday afternoon and left with a better understanding of how the prison system works, while also learning more about the prisoners. "I mean, I honestly was kind of scared. I didn't...
wbrz.com
LSU students helping United Cajun Navy during flooding event in Capital Area
BATON ROUGE - Several LSU students took to the streets Sunday afternoon to assist the Cajun Navy during a flooding event. "Baton Rouge is experiencing alot of rain which has caused roads to flood and vehicles to stall out. Nothing like having LSU students with trucks and ATV'S to help out," the group shared on social media.
wbrz.com
West Baton Rouge welcomes home survivor of deadly police crash Liam Dunn
BRUSLY - Liam Dunn and his family made their way down River Road Saturday as a crowd of friends and community members cheered him on. "We wanted to give him a champion's welcome,“ his former high school baseball coach Mike Forbes said. After weeks in a coma, and a...
wbrz.com
Lee Drive has reopened; Burbank at Nicholson expected to be closed until Monday
BATON ROUGE - Hours after heavy rainfall, streets and bayous are still holding water. According to the mayor's office, Lee Drive has been reopened, but Burbank at Nicholson is still closed. That area is expected to be closed through the night until tomorrow. Students that live in the area will have to find a detour to get to campus.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge NAACP says Louisiana should adopt new procedures after 5 Memphis police officers arrested when man was beaten, died in custody
A surveillance camera captured police officers in Memphis holding Tyre Nichols down as other officers kicked and beat him with a baton Jan. 7. "It's getting tougher and tougher to watch those videos in it's entirety," President of NAACP BR, Eugene Collins, said. The Memphis police department released four clips...
wbrz.com
Sunday downpour triggers street flooding throughout BR area; see photos, video here
See photos of flooding throughout the Baton Rouge area using the gallery above. Get more weather updates below.
wbrz.com
Two Southern University students remain hospitalized after mass shooting at Houston nightclub
BATON ROUGE - Two Southern University students are fighting for their lives in a hospital following a mass shooting at a Houston nightclub earlier this month. Amariah Pridgen and Tamaya Smothers are best friends, and they were together at the Touch Lounge nightclub on Jan. 15 when bullets started flying.
wbrz.com
BRPD chief calls for peace as nation braces for release of police video in high-profile Tennessee murder case
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul released a statement Friday in anticipation of the video's release in the Tyre Nichols case. Read the full statement here:. "As you may know, five officers of the Memphis Police Department were terminated and subsequently charged with murder for their actions, and inactions, involving the death of Mr. Tyre Nichols. It is anticipated that the video of the encounter with Mr. Nichols will be released soon. Due to the nature of the video’s contents, there is significant concern that it may spark responses outside of the Memphis area.
wbrz.com
Suspect in Madi Brooks case booked on new rape count
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile, according to arrest documents obtained by WBRZ. Those documents show Kaivon Washington was 15 years...
wbrz.com
Retired officer was found tied up, shot in Mississippi prior to manhunt that ended in Gonzales Thursday night
GONZALES - Eight people were taken into custody Thursday evening after a manhunt for a suspect tied to the shooting of a retired law enforcement officer in Mississippi led investigators to Ascension Parish. The Vicksburg Post identified that officer as Mike Ouzts, a former Warren County sheriff's deputy who also...
wbrz.com
Middle school briefly went on lockdown amid rumors about weapon on campus, Baton Rouge officials say
BATON ROUGE - A middle school briefly went on lockdown Friday after rumors of a gun on campus started circulating among students. An East Baton Rouge Schools spokesperson said Westdale Middle School was locked down Friday afternoon as police investigated the claims. Officers searched multiple students alleged to be carrying the weapon and found no sign of a gun.
wbrz.com
Flood warnings still in effect for WBRZ viewing area; stay up to date with road closures, weather hazards here
BATON ROUGE - Much of the WBRZ viewing area is under a flash flood watch as excessive rain pours in during Sunday's storms. In Baton Rouge, several streets have been blocked off due to rainwater filling the roadways, and drivers should take alternate routes. See a list of closures below:
wbrz.com
City plans to roll out Florida Boulevard revitalization over the next 15 years
BATON ROUGE - Florida Boulevard is one of the most important corridors in Baton Rouge, but most can agree that it could use some improvements. “We could definitely use some roadwork around here, some better lights put up," said Brian Davis, owner of Rita and Albert's Boutique. Davis has owned...
wbrz.com
Lukeville Elementary School closed Monday after taking on water during storm
BRUSLY - The Lukeville Elementary School in West Baton Rouge Parish will be closed Monday after taking on water during Sunday's storms. According to school staff, one of the classroom buildings flooded and is not prepared for students. School faculty are supposed to report to work Monday.
wbrz.com
Man found guilty of murdering relatives at family gathering in Pointe Coupee
NEW ROADS - A man charged with slaughtering his own cousins and injuring his uncle during a family gathering in Pointe Coupee Parish back in 2021 now faces a life sentence after he was found guilty this week. On Friday, District Attorney Tony Clayton announced that Morris Hollins was convicted...
wbrz.com
Hitman tied to high-profile Baton Rouge killing found dead in Angola prison cell
ANGOLA - A killer who was set to testify against a Baton Rouge business man who allegedly hired him to carry out a murder plot back in 2015 was found dead in his prison cell Friday morning. WBRZ first reported the West Feliciana Coroner's Office was investigating the death at...
wbrz.com
At least four injured in Zachary crash; victims in 'serious but stable' condition
ZACHARY - A crash left at least four people injured on US-61 early Friday morning. The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Samuels Road near Mt. Pleasant Zachary Road. Sources said four people were taken to a local hospital in "serious but stable" condition. One car appeared to be...
wbrz.com
Man, 20, struck by multiple vehicles, killed while crossing Airline Highway Saturday evening
BATON ROUGE - A man was struck by two vehicles and killed while he was crossing Airline Highway Saturday night. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the crash happened around 8:16 p.m. on Airline Highway near I-12. It claimed the life of 20-year-old Patrick Patterson. Officers said Patterson was...
wbrz.com
Officials identify 21-year-old killed in shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday night
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead and one is injured after a double shooting off Winbourne Avenue Thursday evening. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, they responded to the shooting around 7:22 p.m. on Mission Drive, right off Winbourne Avenue. Authorities said two people were struck by gunfire....
