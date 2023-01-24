Read full article on original website
Man shot and killed in Algiers, police report
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man late Saturday night. Investigators responded to reports of shots fired and a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Dickens Place and Zion Street. Around 10:50 p.m., officers discovered an unresponsive man...
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Child Cyber Crime Operation
60-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with a Child Cyber Crime Operation. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested suspected of computer-aided solicitation of a minor and unlawful use of social media as part of a joint operation involving multiple agencies. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet...
APSO Patrol Deputy arrested for DWI
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Saturday January 28, at approximately 4:15a.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 44 in Galvez. Deputies arrived on scene and found the driver, Curley Jones, uninjured. Through further investigation, deputies determined that Jones was driving impaired when the accident occurred. He was arrested and cited for reckless operation of a motor-vehicle, and DWI First Offense.
Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50...
Deputies arrest 18-year-old accused of shooting man off Coursey Boulevard on Thursday
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after allegedly shooting a man off Coursey Boulevard the day before. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said Hosea Sonnier, 18, was taken into custody in connection with a shooting on Southpark Drive, between Coursey and Airline Highway, shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday.
Morgan City man arrested in Friday evening shooting
On Friday January 27, 2023 around 5:40 p.m., officers with the Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of Fifth Street regarding shots being fired in the area, police say.
18-year-old arrested for shooting at minor’s parent, officials say
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on Thursday, Jan. 26, for attempted second-degree murder after he shot at the parent of a juvenile he met through social media, officials said. Anthony Carter, Jr., 18, of Paulina, La., is charged with attempted second-degree...
Morgan City man arrested on attempted 2nd degree murder charges
A Morgan City man was arrested on attempted second degree murder charges after a shooting Friday night.
Aggravated assault suspect wanted after argument turned violent
The New Orleans Police Department has asked for the public's help in locating the woman accused of an aggravated assault in the Algiers area.
Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft
Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
Gonzales manhunt tied to Miss. officer shooting, home invasion ends with 8 in custody
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - A manhunt in Gonzales ended with multiple people taken into custody Thursday, Jan. 26, including two with warrants for crimes in Mississippi, according to investigators. A large police presence was seen around the Jack in the Box fast food restaurant on Airline Highway near Burnside Avenue....
Two Louisiana Men Arrested on Weapons and Drug Charges After Fleeing Traffic Stop and Crashing
Two Louisiana Men Arrested on Weapons and Drug Charges After Fleeing Traffic Stop and Crashing. St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana – Two Louisiana men have been arrested on weapons and drug charges after fleeing a traffic stop and crashing their car. According to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann, the...
Two shot, one killed in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says
Two men were shot and one was killed Friday afternoon in west Metairie. Authorities learned of the violence at about 2:45 p.m. and found the victims wounded in a vehicle near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. One died there, and the other was sent to a hospital. Investigators withheld the dead man's name while trying to locate his relatives.
Vehicle identified in West Lake Forest shooting incident
The NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a vehicle in connection to a shooting from 2022.
JPSO Deputy shoots at suspect on I-10 Service Road in Metairie
Cops are looking for a pair of suspects after a chase in Metairie. “The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deputy involved shooting,” Detective Brandon Veal said in a news release. He says it started just after 10:00pm.
Suspect in the Madison Brooks case booked on new rape count from 2020
According to our ABC affiliate in Baton Rouge WBRZ, a suspect accused of raping Madison Brooks the night she died in a traffic accident is back in jail, accused of raping a girl in Livingston Parish when he was a juvenile.
Man shot in mid New Orleans East
NOPD is investigating a shooting in mid New Orleans East. The call came in just before noon. Seventh District officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Prentiss Avenue and Bright Drive.
Sheriff's office employee accused of stealing thousands, given special treatment as she was booked into jail
PORT ALLEN - West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's employee Mandy Miller received special treatment Friday when she was booked into the parish jail on serious felony charges after she admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the department. The WBRZ Investigative Unit was there as Miller surrendered. She pulled up...
UPDATE: Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday
UPDATE: Michael Jules and Jovante Miller were each charged with armed robbery with the use of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Jules’ bail is set at $235,000. Miller was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and his bail is set at $270,000.
Retired officer was found tied up, shot in Mississippi prior to manhunt that ended in Gonzales Thursday night
GONZALES - Eight people were taken into custody Thursday evening after a manhunt for a suspect tied to the shooting of a retired law enforcement officer in Mississippi led investigators to Ascension Parish. The Vicksburg Post identified that officer as Mike Ouzts, a former Warren County sheriff's deputy who also...
