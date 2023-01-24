ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

WDSU

Man shot and killed in Algiers, police report

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man late Saturday night. Investigators responded to reports of shots fired and a single vehicle crash near the intersection of Dickens Place and Zion Street. Around 10:50 p.m., officers discovered an unresponsive man...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Patrol Deputy arrested for DWI

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Saturday January 28, at approximately 4:15a.m., deputies responded to a single vehicle accident on Highway 44 in Galvez. Deputies arrived on scene and found the driver, Curley Jones, uninjured. Through further investigation, deputies determined that Jones was driving impaired when the accident occurred. He was arrested and cited for reckless operation of a motor-vehicle, and DWI First Offense.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Driver fatally shot Saturday night in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was found fatally shot late Saturday night (Jan. 28) in the Old Aurora section of Algiers, New Orleans police said. The victim’s age and identity have not been disclosed. The NOPD said it received calls reporting gunfire and a single-car accident around 10:50...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

18-year-old arrested for shooting at minor’s parent, officials say

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man on Thursday, Jan. 26, for attempted second-degree murder after he shot at the parent of a juvenile he met through social media, officials said. Anthony Carter, Jr., 18, of Paulina, La., is charged with attempted second-degree...
PAULINA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft

Louisiana Charter Guide Arrested for Alleged Wildlife and Criminal Violations Including Fraud and Theft. Louisiana – A Louisiana charter captain has been arrested for a series of alleged charter guide and criminal violations, including issuing worthless checks, credit card fraud, and two counts of felony theft, after alleged illegal activities were discovered due to complaints from customers.
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Two shot, one killed in Metairie, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office says

Two men were shot and one was killed Friday afternoon in west Metairie. Authorities learned of the violence at about 2:45 p.m. and found the victims wounded in a vehicle near the intersection of South Cumberland and Milan streets, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said. One died there, and the other was sent to a hospital. Investigators withheld the dead man's name while trying to locate his relatives.
METAIRIE, LA
WWL-AMFM

Man shot in mid New Orleans East

NOPD is investigating a shooting in mid New Orleans East. The call came in just before noon. Seventh District officers responded to the scene near the intersection of Prentiss Avenue and Bright Drive.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

UPDATE: Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday

UPDATE: Michael Jules and Jovante Miller were each charged with armed robbery with the use of a firearm, illegal carrying of a weapon in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. Jules’ bail is set at $235,000. Miller was additionally charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and his bail is set at $270,000.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA

