ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bergen County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
New Jersey Globe

Some GOP officials want 87-year-old senator to retire

Some Republican leaders are quietly voicing an opinion that the oldest member of the New Jersey Legislature, 87-year-old State Sen. Samuel Thompson (R-Old Bridge), should not seek re-election, with Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry emerging as the leading candidate for the seat, the New Jersey Globe has learned from multiple sources speaking on the condition of anonymity.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gopal has early cash lead in 11th district race

State Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Long Branch) has built up a big warchest in the 11th district, far outstripping his district’s two Republican assemblymembers ahead of what will likely be one of New Jersey’s most competitive legislative elections this year. Gopal ended 2022 with $390,157 on-hand, even after spending...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Gove endorses Amato for Connors’ Senate seat

Assemblywoman DiAnne Gove (R-Long Beach) told the New Jersey Globe today that she’s supporting Berkeley Mayor Carmen Amato for the State Senate, taking her own name out of contention for the seat currently held by retiring State Sen. Christopher Connors (R-Lacey). Earlier this month, Connors announced that he’d be...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
The Hill

The eight Senate seats most likely to flip in 2024

Senate Democrats are preparing to play defense in 2024 as they look to preserve their narrow majority in the upper chamber. The party is defending more than twice as many seats as Republicans, and it’s already facing the possibility that some of its incumbents could retire, leaving open competitive seats.  There are also few opportunities…
FLORIDA STATE
Toby Hazlewood

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded

An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
GEORGIA STATE
People

Rep. Frederica Wilson Speaks About Being 'Forced to Carry My Dead Baby' After House Passes Anti-Abortion Bill

"Prohibited by law to induce labor, I carried my deceased child inside me for two months and almost died," said Representative Frederica Wilson as the House passed two anti-abortion bills Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson is sharing her experience with childbirth after the Republican-led House of Representatives passed its first anti-abortion bills on Wednesday. In a 222-209 vote, the House passed a bill that condemns "the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches." The House also passed the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act in a 220-210 vote (one...
FLORIDA STATE
News Breaking LIVE

Prominent Senator Resigns for New Position

United States Senator Ben Sasse, a Republican, has officially stepped down from his role to take over as president at the University of Florida. Sasse, who led a small college before leaving the position to run for U.S. Senate, submitted his resignation last month, saying that he would be leaving Congress to pursue his new venture, two years into his second term in office.

Comments / 0

Community Policy