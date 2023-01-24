Read full article on original website
sciotopost.com
The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County
OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
WTAP
Marietta building is being considered for 911 center location among other purposes
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A Marietta building is being considered for multiple purposes - including Washington County’s upcoming 911 center. Marietta mayor Schlicher said the WASCO building will be a much less expensive endeavor than the other location they were considering. Schlicher said, with WASCO, they’ll be able to renovate an existing building.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mid-Ohio Valley woman shares story of addiction, recovery
MARIETTA — Amber Matthews was 12 years old when she was first given drugs. They came from her family members, and they induced an early life full of addiction and hardship. She had her first child on the side of the road in Caldwell, where she is originally from, while on drugs.
NBC4 Columbus
Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died
The Spectrum 01-29-2023: J.D. Vance on tanks to Ukraine; Ohio Statehouse GOP in turmoil; Intel in Ohio. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3kPMdiE. Skyline Chili owner braces for busy crowds as Cincinnati …. Skyline Chili owner braces for busy crowds as Cincinnati Bengals face Kansas City Chiefs. Connecting with COSI: Making plastic snow.
Waverly police announce passing of K-9 Gold
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Waverly Police Department in Pike County announced Saturday that K-9 Gold passed away. Gold, an 11-year-old Belgian Malinois passed away while at the Ohio MedVet Saturday morning. He was surrounded by his handler Sergeant Taylor and family, along with Chief Winfield. Gold started his career...
Times Gazette
An Ohio-shaped rock of ages
Jerry Goodbar recalls farming with his father right out of high school in 1962 when he noticed a rock stuck in the plow blades. He immediately noticed the granite was shaped like the state of Ohio with its squared-off western border with Indiana, the meandering Ohio River’s distinct demarcation and Lake Erie’s presence from Toledo to Conneaut.
NBC4 Columbus
Central Ohio logistics companies are booming. Here’s why.
DUBLIN, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — When Ease Logistics CEO Peter Coratola was deciding last year where his Dublin-based firm should expand, he looked outside Ohio. But Coratola, like many in the logistics space, decided the Columbus region was the best location for his company, which was founded in 2014.
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 27
This story was last updated 11 a.m. Friday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions. As of 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back […]
Times Gazette
Reds visit town, electric demand and Country Opry
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why. As we previously reported, Ohio sued Dollar General for deceptive pricing, and it looks like the stores may have kept up this shady practice even after the lawsuit was filed. Dollar...
columbusfreepress.com
Columbus gun laws in effect after AG Yost argued “Civil War child soldiers” were allowed guns
When Ohio Attorney General David Yost went judge shopping to permanently ban Columbus City Council’s effort to enact even the mildest of gun safety laws, the Free Press was certain the Fairfield County judge he found would side with the State of Ohio. Many were confused or not paying...
'Hilliard Turkey Gang' not going anywhere, city says
HILLIARD, Ohio — Anyone who lives in Hilliard probably knows about the "Hilliard Turkey Gang." The three male turkeys have been running around neighborhoods in the city for about a year and have gained popularity on social media. They even have their own Facebook group. However, not everyone is...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Several indicted during recent session of the Gallia Co. grand jury
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announced today that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in January 2023 and returned indictments for several individuals, who now face a range of felony charges. Jason D. Carey, age 45, of Bidwell, Ohio, was indicted on one count of...
6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
WTAP
No new public information on the search for Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the search for Gretchen Fleming still going on, the Parkersburg police do not have public information they can provide at this time. As of now, Parkersburg police are still looking to any new information the public can provide on the search for Gretchen Fleming since being last seen at the My Way Lounge on December 3rd.
Mount Vernon News
Veteran ID cards excluded from restrictive new voter ID law
COLUMBUS – The latest update to Ohio election law, which requires government-issued photo identification cards to be used as voter identification on Election Day, appears to render the free veteran ID cards issued by county recorders useless at the ballot box. Despite reports stating “The bill would require voters...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Four arrested in Scioto Co. raid
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023, a joint operation led by the Southern Ohio Organized & Major Crimes Task Force and assisted by the Ohio State Parole Authority, US Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force, Portsmouth Police S.W.A.T., and the Scioto County Adult Probation Department, resulted in the arrest of four individuals and the seizure of a large amount of illegal drugs at a residence located at 4848 Lucasville Minford Road in Minford, Ohio.
Times Gazette
SSCC scholarships applications open Feb. 1
Students enrolled, or planning to enroll, at Southern State Community College for the fall semester, which begins in August, can benefit from various financial resources to help offset the cost of a college education. In addition to the different kinds of financial aid available through federal and state programs, Southern...
New solar farm proposal would be one of the country's biggest
The Ohio Power Siting Board, a state agency that regulates new sources of power generation, has scheduled a public hearing in Madison County to discuss the proposed Oak Run Solar Project, which would be one of the largest solar farms in the country.
WTAP
Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force arrest two Columbus men on active warrants
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force assisted the U.S. Marshalls C.U.F.F.E.D. Task Force in executing two arrest warrants for men from Columbus, Ohio. According to a news release, Jermaine Shaquan Westbrook II, 29, and Damion Jackson, 32, were arrested by law enforcement at a residence on the...
