Related
Denny Hamlin says he’s been secretly fined by NASCAR
Denny Hamlin enters the 2023 season in a contract year. He and Joe Gibbs Racing have yet to announce an extension for him to drive the No. 11 in 2024. After 18 years in the sport, Hamlin has collected a long list of penalties along the way. Some of those have been for off-track violations. Most notably, 12-1 of the NASCAR rulebook.
Chase Elliott ‘Shocked’ by What He Saw in NYC Streets and Can Completely Relate Driving Through the NASCAR Cup Series Garage
Chase Elliott joined fellow drivers Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez, plus Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon and NASCAR President Steve Phelps on a media blitz through New York City this week, promoting the sport’s upcoming 75th anniversary season. Together the group rang the closing bell on the New York...
Martin Truex Jr announces separation from longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex
NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr and Sherry Pollex have parted ways. Martin Truex Jr drives the No. 19 in the NASCAR Cup Series. He claimed the series title in 2017 while driving for Furniture Row Racing. Read the breakup statement below. During the 2022 season, the now 42-year-old stated that...
Tony Stewart Ripped Clint Bowyer for His Fight at 2019 All-Star Race: "Men Take Their Helmets Off"
The most talked-about moment from the 2019 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway went down after the checkered flag had already been waved. While Kyle Larson was celebrating his big win, Clint Bowyer was busy throwing punches at Ryan Newman while the driver of No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing was still in the driver's seat. The whole thing was over the fact that Newman had made contact with Bowyer's car during the Cup race. Hey, it wasn't the sort of offense that would elicit that reaction from most NASCAR drivers, but Bowyer isn't most drivers.
Kyle Larson crashes after winning at Golden Isles Speedway (Video)
Kyle Larson calls it the most embarrassing moment in his racing career. On Friday night, Golden Isles Speedway hosted night two of the 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season. The 4/10-mile of Golden Isles Speedway put on a thriller of a show. Kyle Larson, Ricky Thornton Jr and...
Autoweek.com
A.J. Foyt Racing Explains Why It's Changing IndyCar Car Number from 88 to 55
In a change on Friday, the No. 88 badging on the A.J. Foyt Racing-owned NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet of rookie Benjamin Pedersen will now be No. 55 for the 2023 season due to “negative ideological connotations” of No. 88 that some construe with white supremacist groups. “We were...
NASCAR team shop catches fire (Photos)
The team has provided an update after 2 team members were treated at the hospital. Reaume Brothers Racing fields machines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. The team is owned by Josh Reaume and based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. Last year, the team partnered with Ernst...
Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Hold Back and Shockingly Hates Jimmie Johnson Returning to NASCAR, and Predicts It Won’t End Well and Will Taint His Legacy
Denny Hamlin has had his share of conflicts with Hendrick Motorsports drivers in recent years, including Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron. When Jimmie Johnson was still active, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a couple of incidents with the seven-time champion, but the pair always worked through their differences and never developed any bad blood.
CBS Sports
Indianapolis Motor Speedway president expects NASCAR to return to oval 'sooner rather than later'
Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles shared Friday that the speedway has had conversations about a return for NASCAR competition on the track's signature 2.5-mile oval configuration. The IMS oval hosted the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 from 1994 until 2020, which was the speedway's first major race outside of the Indianapolis 500.
Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision
It’s entirely possible that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but it will be as a member of the media or as an onlooker because he’s already ruled out driving in the iconic race. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves was asked if he Read more... The post Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tony Stewart Is Keeping the Seat Warm for Kevin Harvick Again
He’s never had a reason to do it, but Tony Stewart could end Kevin Harvick’s time at Stewart-Haas Racing with the snap of his fingers. However, the conventional wisdom says “Smoke” isn’t going to get reciprocal consideration from “Happy” around this time next year.
NASCAR Conspiracy Theory: Jimmie Johnson Will Win Daytona 500 Pole as Other Drivers Like Danica Patrick Surprisingly Did on Special Occasions, According to Industry Insiders
Jimmie Johnson and his much-anticipated return to NASCAR is just weeks away when he will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500, a race he won twice in his Hall of Fame career. He also sat on the pole a couple of times. This week, a couple of members of...
Ryan Blaney Judges Some of The Best And Worst Motorsports Tattoos
Although he is usually covered from head to toe in a helmet and race suit, Ryan Blaney is the tattoo guy in NASCAR. He’s got lots of great art on his skin. So, during media days, the Team Penske driver went over some of the best and the very worst motorsports tattoos on the internet.
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Racing Team Headquarters Get Struck by Lightning
One of the most awe-inspiring yet terrifying weapons in Mother Nature’s arsenal is undoubtedly the lightning bolt. Five times hotter than the surface of the sun and carrying a billion volts of pure energy, a single lightning strike is capable of reducing a tree to cinders, turning water into steam, and stopping a human heart in an instant.
Cadillac roars to podium finish in Rolex 24
Cadillac Racing began the Grand Touring Prototype era with third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Renger van der Zande earned a podium spot, driving the electrified No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh for the final stint of the mentally- and physically-taxing race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course. He shared the seat with Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon.
Truth About Cars
Chevrolet Rolls Out Corvette Z06 GT3.R
In front of this weekend’s Daytona 24 Hours, Chevy took the time to haul the covers off its newest mid-engined monster meant for customer racing – though you’ll have to wait until next year to see it on the track. The new Z06 GT3.R is intended to...
Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button to pilot the Garage 56 entry in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, long-time sports car star Mike Rockenfeller and former Formula One champion Jenson Button will comprise the highly-anticipated driver lineup for the NASCAR Garage 56 project at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. The announcement was made Saturday morning at Daytona International...
Rajah Caruth returns to Alpha Prime Racing in 2023
Alpha Prime Racing is proud to announce that Rajah Caruth will be returning to the team for select races during the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Series season. “Rajah is a special young racecar driver who is exactly the type of person we want in our building,” said APR Vice President David Schildhouse. “Keeping him here at Alpha Prime Racing for his Xfinity starts was a top priority for us this offseason. We look at Rajah as a vital part of our future and look forward to giving him the best tools possible to continue his growth in this sport.”
NBC Sports
2023 Rolex 24 at Daytona: Schedule, TV info, start times, entry lists, notable drivers, more
The new year brings the start of a new era for the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, which will open the 2023 schedule with the 61st running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona. A new premier class for prototypes is the overriding story entering the 24-hour endurance race that unofficially kicks off the major-league racing season.
Transcript: Garage 56 Driver Announcement
THE MODERATOR: Good morning. Everybody. We're ready to get started with this unique announcement and celebration. Thanks so much for making time to come along this morning, and happy race day. Pleased to say this is the biggest crowd ever at the Rolex 24 here at Daytona, which is a reason to celebrate. Round of applause.
Speedway Digest
