Need Cash? Seasonal Job Opportunities Available In Grand Junction
If you need a part-time job and want to supplement your current income, a seasonal job with the city of Grand Junction might just fit the bill. Seasonal Jobs Are Great Because They Are....Seasonal. Did you know the City of Grand Junction employs around 300 part-time employees? Some of those...
Two Grand Junction Colorado Restaurants Closing Temporarily
Two Grand Junction, Colorado restaurants will be closing their doors temporarily in late January and early February. Don't worry, these are just short-term closures. One is undergoing a remodel, and the other is taking a short vacation. Both will be up and running again before you know it. Two Grand...
Where are the Most Annoying Roundabouts in Grand Junction, Colorado?
The more traffic increases in Western Colorado, the more we will see intersections fill up with signal lights and roundabouts to help ease the flow of cars for commuters. Roundabouts are one of many solutions to such issues as Grand Junction continues to grow. Some intersections are good with simple stop signs while major intersections require more control.
Why Was Grand Junction High School Protesting Last Week?
If you found yourself driving past Grand Junction High School last Friday, January 20th, you likely noticed a rather large group of students outside holding signs in what appeared to be a protest. Now, a few days after the protest, we know much more about why the students were protesting...
5 Unwritten Montrose Colorado Rules
Montrose, Colorado can be a strange place to out-of-towners, sometimes. When you come here for the first time, you could potentially get hit by a bit of culture shock. I can honestly say, Montrose is unlike any other place I've been in the US, and that covers quite a bit of ground.
13 Colorado State Parks Within 90 Minutes of Grand Junction
The fact is, you don't have to travel far from Grand Junction to enjoy one of Colorado's awesome state parks. Here's a snapshot look at 13 Colorado state parks a short drive away from Grand Junction and what you can do when you get there. See All 42 of Colorado's...
Glenwood Springs Post Independent
UPDATE: I-70 reopens through Glenwood Canyon
UPDATE 12:52 P.M. FRIDAY, JAN. 27: Interestate 70 is now open through Glenwood Canyon. Interstate 70 is closed eastbound at the Glenwood Springs exit through Glenwood Canyon for a wreck, a Garfield County alert states. There is currently no estimate for when the road might reopen. Support Local Journalism. Readers...
Grand Junction Colorado Is Setting Their Thermostats at These Temperatures
Grand Junction, Colorado's nighttime temperatures are hanging out in the teens, and they're only getting lower. At what temperature are we setting our thermostats?. Times are a bit chilly, and the week of January 23, 2023, sees us dropping down into the single digits. The colder temperatures approaching, I asked on Facebook, " "At what temperature are you currently setting your thermostat?" Here's what you had to say.
95 Rock KKNN
Grand Junction’s Illegal I-70 RV Eyesore Has Been Removed
Next time you are driving Interstate 70 outside of Grand Junction you may notice something is missing. How many times have you been driving down I-70 and noticed that old, worn-out RV sitting in the desert, surrounded by trash and junk? You may have wondered if someone is living there. Is it actually legal to set up a permanent residence on public land? It's been there for a long time, but now it has finally been removed. Did someone live here, or is it just a dumping site?
What Happened To Grand Junction Colorado’s Guitar Center?
The announcement was made back in early August 2022 regarding Grand Junction, Colorado getting its own Guitar Center. It's now late January 2023 and nothing has materialized. Is this popular music store still coming to Grand Junction?. Fortunately, for the music lover, there is good news to be had. Here's...
20 Things You Cannot Donate To Goodwill In Grand Junction
People love to donate to Goodwill in Grand Junction, but there are certain donated items that will not be accepted. You can find a lot of cool stuff at the Goodwill store in Grand Junction. Their huge store, of course, is dominated by racks of clothing for men, women, boys, and girls. From jeans and t-shirts, activewear, dress slacks, shirts, dresses, skirts, blouses, shoes, and lingerie. When you are looking to add to your wardrobe on a budget the price is right at Goodwill.
coloradosun.com
Massive rock slide halts operations at Glenwood Springs quarry. Mine opponents call for shut-down, investigation.
Last week, a massive rock slide buried the Mid-Continent limestone quarry above Glenwood Springs. City residents who have spent several years fighting a proposed expansion at the mine say the collapsed mountainside is an opportunity to scrutinize the operation. “The rock slide shines a light on the fact that this...
95 Rock KKNN
Anger Ensues When Colorado Burger Joint Flips Beverage Option
A national burger chain with several locations in Colorado is under scrutiny. A recent decision has given some customers a case of grumpypants. The chain Culver's operates 900 restaurants in 26 states. You'll find 22 Culver's restaurants in Colorado, the newest operating in Grand Junction. The entire chain is making a flip, causing some patrons to flip out.
What is Colorado’s Minimum Wage?
2023 might be the year that you or someone you know changes jobs in Grand Junction. Perhaps you know someone who will be looking for their first job ever, or maybe you know someone looking to pick up something part-time. What is Colorado's minimum wage?. Numbers have changed from state...
nbc11news.com
Truck smashes through Grand Junction Police Station front door, ends up in lobby
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A pickup truck smashed through the front doors of the Grand Junction Police Station just after noon Wednesday, ending up several feet inside the lobby. Police confirmed that there are no injuries, but have indefinitely closed the station’s lobby. Our crews on scene could...
3 Vehicle crash on I-70
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It was just 10 days ago when 3 semi-trucks collided on I-70, causing the highway to be closed most of the day. Today, snowy weather in Glenwood Canyon caused another 3-vehicle collision in Glenwood Canyon today. If you’re heading in that direction or have friends or family traveling this way […]
You Have to See the Least-Expensive Home for Sale in Montrose – It’s Beautiful!
You know me: I'm always scrolling around Realtor.com, looking for obscenely expensive or otherwise interesting homes. It's not the norm for me to spotlight one for its lack of expense. It's even rarer for me to spotlight a trailer. However, this home for sale on Marine Road just looks too good for me to not tell you about it.
nbc11news.com
Potential ban on assault rifle sales and purchases in Colorado
Cohee's friend described their relationship as being each other's closest friends. Mesa County Opioid Response Group meets to prepare for future events. Opioid deaths increased a lot in Colorado over recent years, but one local group hopes to turn that trend around.
GJPD makes arrest after Ouray Ave shooting
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department have made an arrest following the shooting in the 1400 block of Ouray Ave this weekend. Officers booked 32-year-old Neil Veitch into the Mesa County Detention Facility on the following charges: On Saturday around 7:45 p.m., GJPD officers responded to the 1400 block […]
Affidavit: Man intentionally drove into Grand Junction Police Department
A man was arrested for attempted murder and attempted assault after he allegedly intentionally drove into the Grand Junction Police Department Wednesday afternoon.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
Grand Junction, CO
