Tallahassee, FL

'Traumatic': 4 young teens arrested after assaulting TMH worker in carjacking

By Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
 5 days ago

A Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare employee was assaulted by four young teenagers Thursday morning as she walked from a hospital parking lot to TMH, leading the facility to increase its security measures.

Just before 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the woman, who parked her vehicle at a lot behind Walgreens, 1202 Magnolia Drive, was followed by a group of four teens as she walked toward the hospital, according to a TPD incident synopsis.

When she reached Miccosukee Road and Magnolia Drive, one of the suspects — who have all been arrested — "struck" the woman, TPD said. Meanwhile, the others "attempted to steal her purse and keys."

The woman resisted, but was "ultimately pushed to the ground and struck her head on the concrete." She received a "serious" but "non-life-threatening injury," according to police.

Meantime, the suspects fled in the woman's car and were spotted by patrol officers around 8:30 a.m., leading to a pursuit before they were eventually stopped at Dade and Brewer streets.

Four juveniles, between 13 and 15 years old, were arrested in connection with this incident on charges including battery of a victim over 65 years old, grand theft auto, trespassing and carjacking.

The Democrat names and identifies young teens when they are charged as adults. The state attorney's office has not yet made its determination in this case, State Attorney Jack Campbell said Tuesday.

"Our thoughts are with our colleague, who is recovering, we wish her well as she heals and processes this traumatic experience," read a message that was posted to an internal message board used by all TMH employees.

"We also remind all colleagues to be aware of their surroundings when walking to and from our TMH buildings," the message continued. "Avoid looking at your phone when you are walking and walk in groups whenever possible."

In the days following the assault that has rattled hospital workers, TMH has announced increased safety measures including on-foot safety patrols in two parking lots in the mornings, requests for TPD to raise the frequency of their patrols, a lighting survey of all hospital parking lots and trimming of trees and bushes, according to another message on the TMH message board.

The hospital has also pledged to create a security awareness committee made up of employees working closely with TMH leadership to "identify opportunities to improve security efforts."

Correction : A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the woman was assaulted at a TMH parking lot. She was assaulted at the intersection of Miccosukee Road and Magnolia Drive after walking away from the parking lot and toward the hospital.

Contact Christopher Cann at ccann@tallahassee.com and follow @ChrisCannFL on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: 'Traumatic': 4 young teens arrested after assaulting TMH worker in carjacking

Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

