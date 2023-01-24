Alpha Prime Racing is proud to announce that Rajah Caruth will be returning to the team for select races during the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Series season. “Rajah is a special young racecar driver who is exactly the type of person we want in our building,” said APR Vice President David Schildhouse. “Keeping him here at Alpha Prime Racing for his Xfinity starts was a top priority for us this offseason. We look at Rajah as a vital part of our future and look forward to giving him the best tools possible to continue his growth in this sport.”

