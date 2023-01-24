Read full article on original website
A Corvette for the Masses – Customer Racing Z06 GT3.R Unveiled
This is a banner year for Corvette Racing, as it celebrates its 25th year of participation in American sports car competition. Now the legendary American team is sharing the secret to its success (122 race wins spanning the globe, including 113 in IMSA) with the rest of the world. Chevrolet...
Tyler Nicely Wins North Florida UMP Modified Winternationals Saturday
He won last year’s edition of Winternationals at North Florida Speedway, and now, Tyler Nicely has backed it up with his second win at the venue in two seasons. The opening round of UMP Modified Florida Speedweeks featured a classic battle between two of DIRTcar’s toughest heavyweights right on the front row. Defending Speedweeks champion Lucas Lee turned the fastest lap of the night in Qualifying and won his Heat Race to claim the pole for the Feature, while 2020 Speedweeks champion Nicely kept up him the whole night with a second-best Qualifying lap and a win in Heat Race #2 to start P2.
Cadillac roars to podium finish in Rolex 24
Cadillac Racing began the Grand Touring Prototype era with third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Renger van der Zande earned a podium spot, driving the electrified No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh for the final stint of the mentally- and physically-taxing race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course. He shared the seat with Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon.
Transcript: Ian James, Marco Sorensen, Darren Turner, Roman DeAngelis
THE MODERATOR: We'll welcome to the stage drivers of the No. 27 Heart of Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3. This is their seventh -- this is the team's seventh career win, first in the Rolex 24. Roman DeAngelis' sixth career win, first in IMSA, first Rolex 24 win. He's the...
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Eight-Hour Update
Corvette Racing opened the Rolex 24 At Daytona in strong style Saturday as the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R spent ample time out front during the first eight hours. Antonio Garcia was in the middle of a triple stint in his second round in the GTD PRO challenger....
Rob Lowe named Grand Marshal of NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Rob Lowe only has one line to deliver on Sunday, Feb. 5, but it will be one for the record books. NASCAR announced today that the world-renowned actor, author and podcaster will be the Grand Marshal for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. He’ll say, “DRIVER’S START YOUR ENGINES!” before the first race of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season and set the stage for an evening to remember at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Rajah Caruth returns to Alpha Prime Racing in 2023
Alpha Prime Racing is proud to announce that Rajah Caruth will be returning to the team for select races during the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Series season. “Rajah is a special young racecar driver who is exactly the type of person we want in our building,” said APR Vice President David Schildhouse. “Keeping him here at Alpha Prime Racing for his Xfinity starts was a top priority for us this offseason. We look at Rajah as a vital part of our future and look forward to giving him the best tools possible to continue his growth in this sport.”
Transcript: Cooper MacNeil, Maro Engel, Christian Reed
THE MODERATOR: We have one of our GTD pro winners in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3, Cooper MacNeil. This is his 12th career victory in IMSA competition, first Rolex 24 victory coming in his 13th attempt. We also will have Maro Engel in a moment. Cooper, what...
NASCAR Announces Garage 56 Driver Lineup for Historic Entry at Le Mans
NASCAR today announced a prestigious driver lineup to pilot its Garage 56 entry in the upcoming 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 100th anniversary of the legendary race. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, and 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button will share the driver’s seat of the Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, which is anticipated to be approved for entry by l'Automobile Club de l'Ouest (ACO) in the coming weeks.
Meyer Shank Racing Reigns Supreme, Wins Back To Back Rolex 24s
After 24 hours and nearly 800 laps of close quarter, tight knight racing with storylines aplenty, it was Meyer Shank Racing headed up by British driver Tom Blomqvist and 4-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves that came out on top as the overall winners of this year's edition of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, denying Wayne Taylor Racing their 5th Rolex 24 in the last 7 years. With the win, Helio Castroneves becomes just the third driver to win 3 straight Rolex 24s in the overall.
Transcript: Garage 56 Driver Announcement
THE MODERATOR: Good morning. Everybody. We're ready to get started with this unique announcement and celebration. Thanks so much for making time to come along this morning, and happy race day. Pleased to say this is the biggest crowd ever at the Rolex 24 here at Daytona, which is a reason to celebrate. Round of applause.
Rolex 24 - 6 Hour Storylines
We're closing in on quarter distance of the 2023 running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway and with darkness having fallen, the race to Sunday morning is well underway. We now take a look at some of the storylines to follow as we race towards sunrise over Daytona Beach.
Acura Notches Landmark GTP Win with Meyer Shank Rolex 24 Repeat
The debut of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s newest class not only lived up to expectations, but arguably outperformed it with one of the most dramatic runs to the Rolex 24 At Daytona overall victory in recent memory. It all unfolded in front of a rapt international television audience and a record crowd at Daytona International Speedway.
Chevrolet Reveals Corvette Z06 GT3.R for 2024 Competition
Chevrolet today debuted the new Corvette Z06 GT3.R racecar, a year before it makes its competition debut at the 2024 Rolex 24 At Daytona. Making its public debut at Daytona International Speedway ahead of Saturday’s Rolex 24, the Corvette Z06 GT3.R is Chevrolet’s first racecar that fully meets FIA technical regulations for GT3 cars.
Kubota Suits Up with Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez to Sponsor Trackhouse Chevrolets in Six 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season Races
Kubota Tractor Corporation and Trackhouse Racing announced today that drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez will carry the familiar orange Kubota paint scheme in six races in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. With the sponsorship, Kubota becomes the Official Tractor Company of Trackhouse Racing after serving as the primary sponsor of Chastain’s No. 1 Chevrolet last season at the Homestead-Miami Speedway on October 23, 2022.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Close… but Second in Rolex 24
Corvette Racing started its 25th season of competition with a runner-up class finish Sunday in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner teamed up for the second-place GT Daytona (GTD) PRO result in the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R. After a drive back...
Storylines to Follow in Rolex 24
With the long winter about to end and baseball's pitchers and catchers about to report to spring training, it's about time to get back to the track for the first major race of the year - the Rolex 24! Before the green flag drops on Saturday afternoon for the iconic 24 hour showdown, here are some storylines to follow.
Transcript: David Salters
THE MODERATOR: We'll get our post-race interviews started here with David Salters, who is president of Honda Performance Development, which obviously developed the Acura ARX 06, which is the first winner in the new IMSA GTP era, third consecutive Rolex 24 at Daytona win overall for Acura. David, we'll get...
Global Advisory and Accounting Firm BDO Joins IMSA as Newest Corporate Partner
The opportunity to further develop business-to-business connections is what prompted BDO, the world’s fifth-largest advisory and accounting network, to become an IMSA Corporate Partner, in an announcement made today. BDO’s specialty areas include advisory, tax and assurance services provided to a diverse range of clients with a broad array...
Grant Sexton Launches Usac/Cra Rookie Campaign This Week at the Cocopah Speedway
2021 POWRi Southwest Lightning Sprint Car Series champion Grant Sexton has his eyes set on another title in 2023. The teenage racer will open his first full season of 410 sprint car racing and his campaign for “Rookie of the Year” when the USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series visits Arizona’s Cocopah Speedway this Friday and Saturday, January 27th and 28th. It will be his first ever time racing at the track known as the “Diamond in the Desert.”
