Chase Elliott ‘Shocked’ by What He Saw in NYC Streets and Can Completely Relate Driving Through the NASCAR Cup Series Garage
Chase Elliott joined fellow drivers Ryan Blaney and Daniel Suarez, plus Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon and NASCAR President Steve Phelps on a media blitz through New York City this week, promoting the sport’s upcoming 75th anniversary season. Together the group rang the closing bell on the New York...
Martin Truex Jr announces separation from longtime girlfriend Sherry Pollex
NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr and Sherry Pollex have parted ways. Martin Truex Jr drives the No. 19 in the NASCAR Cup Series. He claimed the series title in 2017 while driving for Furniture Row Racing. Read the breakup statement below. During the 2022 season, the now 42-year-old stated that...
Tony Stewart Ripped Clint Bowyer for His Fight at 2019 All-Star Race: "Men Take Their Helmets Off"
The most talked-about moment from the 2019 All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway went down after the checkered flag had already been waved. While Kyle Larson was celebrating his big win, Clint Bowyer was busy throwing punches at Ryan Newman while the driver of No. 6 Ford for Roush Fenway Racing was still in the driver's seat. The whole thing was over the fact that Newman had made contact with Bowyer's car during the Cup race. Hey, it wasn't the sort of offense that would elicit that reaction from most NASCAR drivers, but Bowyer isn't most drivers.
NASCAR team shop catches fire (Photos)
The team has provided an update after 2 team members were treated at the hospital. Reaume Brothers Racing fields machines in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Truck Series. The team is owned by Josh Reaume and based out of Mooresville, North Carolina. Last year, the team partnered with Ernst...
Denny Hamlin says he’s been secretly fined by NASCAR
Denny Hamlin enters the 2023 season in a contract year. He and Joe Gibbs Racing have yet to announce an extension for him to drive the No. 11 in 2024. After 18 years in the sport, Hamlin has collected a long list of penalties along the way. Some of those have been for off-track violations. Most notably, 12-1 of the NASCAR rulebook.
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe to Sell Massive Vintage Motorcycle Collection
If you are in the market for a motorcycle, then you might want to check out American Pickers host Mike Wolfe and his collection. He’s selling a bunch of them these days. This is no ordinary collection, either. Wolfe has been collecting motorcycles for more than 30 years. While he owns more than 110 of them, he’s selling 62. It all will go down at a Mecum Auctions event in Las Vegas.
Kyle Larson crashes after winning at Golden Isles Speedway (Video)
Kyle Larson calls it the most embarrassing moment in his racing career. On Friday night, Golden Isles Speedway hosted night two of the 2023 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season. The 4/10-mile of Golden Isles Speedway put on a thriller of a show. Kyle Larson, Ricky Thornton Jr and...
Current Wrestling Champion Dies
Tragic news has struck the world of professional wrestling with the word that one of wrestling's biggest stars has lost his life at the age of 38. Celebrity entertainment outlet TMZ, which is known for breaking the news of many deaths of famous people around the world, broke the news of the death of legendary wrestler Jay Briscoe, who has tragically died in a car crash at the age of 38.
Denny Hamlin Doesn’t Hold Back and Shockingly Hates Jimmie Johnson Returning to NASCAR, and Predicts It Won’t End Well and Will Taint His Legacy
Denny Hamlin has had his share of conflicts with Hendrick Motorsports drivers in recent years, including Chase Elliott, Alex Bowman, and William Byron. When Jimmie Johnson was still active, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a couple of incidents with the seven-time champion, but the pair always worked through their differences and never developed any bad blood.
CBS Sports
Indianapolis Motor Speedway president expects NASCAR to return to oval 'sooner rather than later'
Indianapolis Motor Speedway president Doug Boles shared Friday that the speedway has had conversations about a return for NASCAR competition on the track's signature 2.5-mile oval configuration. The IMS oval hosted the NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 from 1994 until 2020, which was the speedway's first major race outside of the Indianapolis 500.
Rare L-78 Powered 1969 Chevelle SS Selling At GAA in February
Grab this rare and attractive muscle car for your collection. The 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle is likely the most collectible car on the vintage vehicle market for its remarkable style, high performance, and wicked reputation for drag strip domination. Along with the exterior design, this newer generation of Chevelle was given priority more than any other vehicle before its performance. This made it the perfect combination of performance and style with a ton of power under the hood and an unforgettable design language. Without a doubt, these cars will live on forever in the minds and hearts of enthusiasts everywhere. However, some require a bit more physical evidence of the fantastic beasts that once roamed the streets of Detroit.
GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
GM just announced there will be an all-new small-block V8. Here's what we know. The post GM Just Announced An All-New Small-Block V8 Is Coming appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Autoweek.com
A.J. Foyt Racing Explains Why It's Changing IndyCar Car Number from 88 to 55
In a change on Friday, the No. 88 badging on the A.J. Foyt Racing-owned NTT IndyCar Series Chevrolet of rookie Benjamin Pedersen will now be No. 55 for the 2023 season due to “negative ideological connotations” of No. 88 that some construe with white supremacist groups. “We were...
Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision
It’s entirely possible that four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves will be at the 2023 Daytona 500, but it will be as a member of the media or as an onlooker because he’s already ruled out driving in the iconic race. During a news conference Thursday at Daytona International Speedway, Castroneves was asked if he Read more... The post Helio Castroneves makes major NASCAR decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tony Stewart Is Keeping the Seat Warm for Kevin Harvick Again
He’s never had a reason to do it, but Tony Stewart could end Kevin Harvick’s time at Stewart-Haas Racing with the snap of his fingers. However, the conventional wisdom says “Smoke” isn’t going to get reciprocal consideration from “Happy” around this time next year.
NASCAR Conspiracy Theory: Jimmie Johnson Will Win Daytona 500 Pole as Other Drivers Like Danica Patrick Surprisingly Did on Special Occasions, According to Industry Insiders
Jimmie Johnson and his much-anticipated return to NASCAR is just weeks away when he will attempt to qualify for the Daytona 500, a race he won twice in his Hall of Fame career. He also sat on the pole a couple of times. This week, a couple of members of...
Sporting News
Rolex 24 at Daytona live results, standings, highlights from 2023 race
Racing season is here, with Daytona International Speedway hosting the annual Rolex 24. The competition is a brutal slog, full of twists, turns and plenty of challenges. Twenty-four hours of continuous driving is never easy: just ask truck drivers. IndyCar icon Helio Castroneves was hoping to become the first driver...
Ryan Blaney Judges Some of The Best And Worst Motorsports Tattoos
Although he is usually covered from head to toe in a helmet and race suit, Ryan Blaney is the tattoo guy in NASCAR. He’s got lots of great art on his skin. So, during media days, the Team Penske driver went over some of the best and the very worst motorsports tattoos on the internet.
Street Racing Camaro Wrecks Into Trees
Camaro vs Mustang, it’s one of the oldest rivalries in modern production cars with fans on both sides constantly arguing which is best. Some decide to settle it once and for all at the local dragstrip, however others like the guys in the included video opt to put on an illegal street race. Instead of a clear victor, this race resulted in an absolute loser: the Camaro driver.
Rob Lowe named Grand Marshal of NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Rob Lowe only has one line to deliver on Sunday, Feb. 5, but it will be one for the record books. NASCAR announced today that the world-renowned actor, author and podcaster will be the Grand Marshal for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. He’ll say, “DRIVER’S START YOUR ENGINES!” before the first race of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season and set the stage for an evening to remember at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Speedway Digest
