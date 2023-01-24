ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'The Closet Diet': How to effectively organize your closet

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Everyone talks about losing weight and being healthier at the start of a new year, but what about our living spaces?. If you're trying to get more organized this year and don't know where to start, consider losing weight in your wardrobe. Experts at Closets By Design use a method they call "The Closet Diet" to organize these spaces.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Large family thanks Whitehall business for free 'new to them' van

WHITEHALL, Mich. — After putting a callout for submissions for someone in the community who could use a new ride, The Viking Garage in Whitehall selected their winner. 13 ON YOUR SIDE first brought you details of the giveaway just before the New Year, and earlier this week, the auto repair shop announced Nicholas Lascari would take home the keys to the minivan.
WHITEHALL, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Bloodsuckers ATTACK at Muskegon museum!

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Have you ever wondered what purpose mosquitos, leaches, and other biting insects and animals serve in the natural world?. That question and more can be answered at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science, where the Attack of the Bloodsuckers has just landed! From vampire bats, to ticks, and other parasites, this exhibit deals with the science of what wants to turn you into a human snack.
MUSKEGON, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

‘FULL CIRCLE’ | Michigan man returns to the place that helped him overcome addiction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the lunch crowd slowly finishes up and files out of the cafeteria at Mel Trotter Ministries, Rufus Alexander is in the kitchen. He's in the last hour of his shift and he's already focused on tomorrow's breakfast. As the blade of his knife slices through a stack of sausages, a co-worker walks by and the two exchange a smile and a laugh.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Great Skate Returns This Weekend!

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been several years since Rosa Parks Circle has hosted The Great Skate event as part of Winterfest, but that changes this year!. The event will return Saturday, Jan. 21 starting at noon and last through Sunday at 10 p.m., a full 34 consecutive hours. Admission is free, but skating will cost $4 for adults and $2 for kids.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Rapid operators picket outside of Central Station

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers from The Rapid in Grand Rapids picketed outside Central Station on Grandville Avenue Wednesday. They're upset about how they say administrators are treating them. The President/Business Agent of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 836 said in October of 2022, technicians with The Rapid received...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

13 ON YOUR SIDE

Grand Rapids, MI
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Grand Rapids local news

 https://www.wzzm13.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy