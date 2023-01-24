Read full article on original website
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
"Rise in Violent and Property Crime in Grand Rapids: What Residents and Visitors Need to Know to Stay Safe"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Popular retail store closing another location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
"Grand Rapids' Opioid Epidemic: A Devastating Crisis that Requires a Collective Effort to Address"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
'The Closet Diet': How to effectively organize your closet
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Everyone talks about losing weight and being healthier at the start of a new year, but what about our living spaces?. If you're trying to get more organized this year and don't know where to start, consider losing weight in your wardrobe. Experts at Closets By Design use a method they call "The Closet Diet" to organize these spaces.
Nothing Bundt Cakes expands to Grandville, holds fundraiser for Make-A-Wish Michigan amid historic wish year
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — A popular bakery chain known for their Bundt cakes is getting its second location in Kent County, and using their grand opening to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Michigan. On Saturday, Nothing Bundt Cakes will hold a grand opening in Grandville at 6060...
Blizzard of 1978 vs. Blizzard of 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 45th anniversary of the Blizzard of 1978 spurred me to look into how that particular snowstorm compared to the most-recent blizzard in the days before Christmas 2022. Why does the Blizzard of 1978 remain the worst in the last 100 years?. Blizzard of 1978.
GRPM expansion to increase access to Grand River, create more learning opportunities
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum (GRPM) is preparing an expansion that will increase access to the Grand River, improve accessibility and repurpose the museum's artifact storage. The project is years in the making and will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, the...
Large family thanks Whitehall business for free 'new to them' van
WHITEHALL, Mich. — After putting a callout for submissions for someone in the community who could use a new ride, The Viking Garage in Whitehall selected their winner. 13 ON YOUR SIDE first brought you details of the giveaway just before the New Year, and earlier this week, the auto repair shop announced Nicholas Lascari would take home the keys to the minivan.
Holland shelter's entire food supply replenished just days after fire: 'Praise God'
HOLLAND, Michigan — A West Michigan emergency shelter is feeling the love from their community after a fire destroyed most of their food supply last Friday. “This is an unbelievable story," said Interim Executive Director Jay Riemersma. Over the last week, Riemersma says Gateway Mission in Holland has had...
Bloodsuckers ATTACK at Muskegon museum!
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Have you ever wondered what purpose mosquitos, leaches, and other biting insects and animals serve in the natural world?. That question and more can be answered at the Muskegon Museum of History and Science, where the Attack of the Bloodsuckers has just landed! From vampire bats, to ticks, and other parasites, this exhibit deals with the science of what wants to turn you into a human snack.
West Michigan woman opening first-of-its-kind high tea room on Wealthy
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A high tea room is coming to Grand Rapids around late February, the first of its kind in the area. Melissa Langley, owner of High Tea GR, says her new business venture is very purposeful. “We're not swiping, we're just gonna go and we're gonna...
'They looked ecstatic!' | Kent County church group surprises teachers with gift
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Teaching children is an important and increasingly difficult job. According to the 2022 Merrimack College Teacher survey, teachers are feeling under-appreciated. A whopping 44% of teachers say they're very/fairly likely to leave the profession in the next two years. But a church group in southern...
GR residents, leaders at odds over $17.5M mixed use building
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Grand Rapids city leaders and residents weighed-in during Tuesday's city commission meeting on plans to redevelop a former industrial site on the city's southeast side into a mixed use development. The intersection of Sheldon and Wealthy in Grand Rapids has sat vacant for years, but...
GRPD: Two cannabis businesses broken into overnight; investigation underway
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating two break-ins that happened overnight at two smokeshop businesses. The impacted businesses are near the 1200 block of Plainfield Avenue and the 800 block of Michigan Street. Police say the break-ins happened between 2 a.m. and 3:30 a.m.
‘FULL CIRCLE’ | Michigan man returns to the place that helped him overcome addiction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As the lunch crowd slowly finishes up and files out of the cafeteria at Mel Trotter Ministries, Rufus Alexander is in the kitchen. He's in the last hour of his shift and he's already focused on tomorrow's breakfast. As the blade of his knife slices through a stack of sausages, a co-worker walks by and the two exchange a smile and a laugh.
Mother and Baby program celebrating 10 years at Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's estimated that one in seven women can develop postpartum depression. A one-of-its-kind in Michigan has helped more than a thousand mothers struggling with their mental health. "We're celebrating 10 years," Dr. Andrea McFerren, a psychiatrist with Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services, says. It's...
Ken Jennings, Jeopardy! co-host, visits Grand Rapids as part of university lecture series
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — American game show royalty, Ken Jennings, traveled to Grand Rapids early Monday afternoon to share some insight on how to become a champion contestant. And the answer is probably not what you're thinking. Instead of knowing a lot about a little, Jennings argues the advantages...
Semi traffic a major 'quality of life' issue for some GR businesses, group says
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A number of business owners on Grand Rapids’ Southwest side demanded change over a noisy, dusty, persistent presence in their lives... Suggesting the volume of traffic on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue has been a problem for years, and they wanted to see it addressed.
Great Skate Returns This Weekend!
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It has been several years since Rosa Parks Circle has hosted The Great Skate event as part of Winterfest, but that changes this year!. The event will return Saturday, Jan. 21 starting at noon and last through Sunday at 10 p.m., a full 34 consecutive hours. Admission is free, but skating will cost $4 for adults and $2 for kids.
Several Muskegon Hts. council members miss meeting on open city manager position
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — Wednesday night's special city council meeting was called to figure out the city's next steps after City Manager Troy Bell's contract wasn't renewed. On Monday, the council voted four to three to let Bell go after his contract expires at the end of this month.
'I am addicted to the venison' | Kalamazoo man facing multiple hunting violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich — A Kalamazoo man admitted to Michigan conservation officers he wasn't the most ethical hunter and now he's facing a slew of hunting violations. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned in court earlier this month on 10 charges:. Taking white-tailed deer outside of lawful hunting hours (one...
Rapid operators picket outside of Central Station
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Drivers from The Rapid in Grand Rapids picketed outside Central Station on Grandville Avenue Wednesday. They're upset about how they say administrators are treating them. The President/Business Agent of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 836 said in October of 2022, technicians with The Rapid received...
Official addresses Muskegon Height's city manager's firing
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — 13 ON YOUR SIDE continues to track new developments tied to a chaotic meeting in Muskegon Heights earlier this week. A divided city council voted to terminate the contract of City Manager Troy Bell during a marathon session Monday. The vote was four-to-three in favor...
