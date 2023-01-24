PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ – The Passaic Valley Water Commission (PCWC) has begun shutting off water services for households with unpaid bills. There are approximately 7,500 delinquent accounts, totaling about $12.5 million throughout the Commission’s entire service area, officials said. “We’re shutting off about 30 accounts per day, weather permitting,” Bryan Frierson, Senior Public Information Assistant at PVWC told TAPinto Paterson. “We do not want to shut people off, so we’re encouraging our customers to call PVWC’s Customer Service Department for an interest-free payment plan.” Customers can also check eligibility for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program by visiting pvwc.com. If a customer applies for the water bill assistance and receives a confirmation number, they need to call customer service and provide that confirmation number. For application help and more information, dial 211 or 800-510-3102, text your zip code to 898-211 or email info@nj211.org. Customers can also call customer service at 973-340-4300.

