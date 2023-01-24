Read full article on original website
In-Depth: Watchdogs warned buyers of Hunter's artwork could seek preferential treatment from White House — They're rightVictorNew York City, NY
NYPD Officer Who Pepper Sprayed State Senator Was Sentenced By The CourtAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New York is giving away billionsAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in New JerseyTravel MavenEnglewood, NJ
Sires Team for West New York sees over 600 attendees, including HCDO support, at 1st event
Sires Team for West New York saw over 600 attendees, including a significant number of Hudson County Democratic Organization mainstays, at their first fundraiser at The Graycliff in Moonachie last night. U.S. Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) said that Sires, a colleague in Washington D.C. for 16 years, is “indispensable” for...
Burry undecided about re-election bid; Kyrillos told Monmouth GOP insiders she would not be a candidate
The growing consensus in Monmouth County is that 87-year-old Lillian Burry will not have the backing of the Monmouth County Republican organization even if she wants to run for a seventh term as county commissioner this year, and party leaders are actively discussing different candidates for her seat. But Burry...
Was Amy DeGise drunk when she hit that bicyclist in Jersey City? | Moran
I’m new to living in Hudson County, but I must say I’m impressed by the well-greased machine of sleaze they have built here in Jersey City after attending my first meeting of the city council on Wednesday. It came one day after Councilwoman Amy DeGise, part of the...
Ciattarelli Moves and Grooves at Bucco Bash
MOUNT ARLINGTON – As he maneuvered around the crowded bar, Jack Ciattarelli could only observe:. “This is the best Republican party in the state.”. About 450 people jammed into Pub 199, a legendary outpost on Howard Boulevard in this small Morris County borough, likely would have concurred. The event...
A Rancorous BOE Meeting Hits Teacher Shortage, Ethics and Threats
A rancorous Board of Education meeting on Thursday night was dominated by the teacher shortage, ethics complaints and talk of threats. Numerous parents and even one student took to the podium to complain about the district’s teacher shortage, which has been going on for months and they say is threatening to prevent the full curriculum of some classes from being covered.
Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim
The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
New Milford Resident Among Purported Trinitarios Members Seized In Massive NYC Drug Takedown
A New Milford resident was one of more than a dozen purported Triniarious gang members arrested in a lightning-strike series of raids on both sides of the Hudson River, authorities confirmed. Fentanyl and an unspecified amount of illegal proceeds were seized during the New Milford raid around 6 a.m. Wednesday,...
Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident
Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
New report calls this NJ city the 2nd dirtiest in the entire US
I’ve often said that New Jersey makes the top of the list in so many different categories. Unfortunately, we usually top the list for all the stuff that states DON’T want, as opposed to the good stuff. Among our dubious achievements comes the distinction of having one of...
Newark latest N.J. city to dump state public worker health plan amid huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s largest city is the latest to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer as rates are expected to dramatically increase to levels that officials have warned could wreak havoc on local governments and taxpayers. Newark’s plan with its private...
Passaic Valley Water Commission Begins Shutting Off Water Services
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ – The Passaic Valley Water Commission (PCWC) has begun shutting off water services for households with unpaid bills. There are approximately 7,500 delinquent accounts, totaling about $12.5 million throughout the Commission’s entire service area, officials said. “We’re shutting off about 30 accounts per day, weather permitting,” Bryan Frierson, Senior Public Information Assistant at PVWC told TAPinto Paterson. “We do not want to shut people off, so we’re encouraging our customers to call PVWC’s Customer Service Department for an interest-free payment plan.” Customers can also check eligibility for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program by visiting pvwc.com. If a customer applies for the water bill assistance and receives a confirmation number, they need to call customer service and provide that confirmation number. For application help and more information, dial 211 or 800-510-3102, text your zip code to 898-211 or email info@nj211.org. Customers can also call customer service at 973-340-4300.
Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey
There might be some common ground between gun safety advocates and gun rights supporters, Nancy Colasurdo writes. The post Wrestling with gun culture in New Jersey appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
Court backs firing of N.J. prison officer for derogatory post about George Floyd
A state appeals court on Thursday upheld the firing of a state Department of Corrections officer who made several online posts that were derogatory about race, the Black Lives Matter movement, and George Floyd, the man killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. Samantha Chirichello was a corrections officer from...
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
Family of brothers who drowned in Bayonne school pool preparing to sue
The still-grieving family of two teenagers who drowned in a Bayonne school pool last year are close to filing a lawsuit against the city, school district and lifeguards who were present over what their attorneys describe as a systemic failure to operate the pool safely. Attorneys Daryl Zaslow and Barry...
Massive indoor go-kart facility reopens in N.J. after 6 months of renovations
A renovated indoor go-kart track has reopened in New Jersey. RPM Raceway unveiled its upgraded indoor go-kart experience in Jersey City on Tuesday, Jan. 24. The entertainment center at 99 Caven Point Rd. went through a six-month remodel that RPM Raceway now heralds as one of the world’s largest go-kart tracks.
Teachers in one of N.J.’s largest districts reach new deal after months without a contract
The Paterson school district has reached a tentative agreement with its teachers’ union on a new, 5-year contract, officials said Thursday. The terms of the contract, which still must be approved by the Paterson Board of Education and Paterson Education Association, were not disclosed. The contract covers about 2,800...
More cities leave state’s health benefits plan after rate hike
Two more cities are dropping out of the state’s health insurance plan. Trenton and Newark are now joining Camden in the exodus, saying the recent 23% rate hike has made the plan unaffordable for their budgets. The rate hike has prompted criticism of the Murphy administration, which avoided any rate hikes over the last several years before approving the increase.
N.J. go-kart mega track reopens: Are reservations required? How much does a race cost?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — RPM Raceway in Jersey City, which has recently expanded, unveiled its new facility this week. Lined with LED racing halos and consisting of three levels of vertical elevation, lightning-fast straightaways, 90-degree hairpin turns and spiraling ramps, the track can accommodate up to 16 adult racers and 12 juniors.
Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up. Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
