ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West New York, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidernj.com

Ciattarelli Moves and Grooves at Bucco Bash

MOUNT ARLINGTON – As he maneuvered around the crowded bar, Jack Ciattarelli could only observe:. “This is the best Republican party in the state.”. About 450 people jammed into Pub 199, a legendary outpost on Howard Boulevard in this small Morris County borough, likely would have concurred. The event...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

A Rancorous BOE Meeting Hits Teacher Shortage, Ethics and Threats

A rancorous Board of Education meeting on Thursday night was dominated by the teacher shortage, ethics complaints and talk of threats. Numerous parents and even one student took to the podium to complain about the district’s teacher shortage, which has been going on for months and they say is threatening to prevent the full curriculum of some classes from being covered.
hudsoncountyview.com

Bicyclist involved in Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman DeGise files $1M tort claim

The bicyclist involved in the July 19th Jersey City hit-and-run by Councilwoman Amy DeGise has filed a $1 million tort claim against the city, the notice of claim says. The claim, which is typically a precursor to a civil lawsuit, seeks $1 million due to “injuries to claimant [that] include but are not limited to his entire back, left foot and ankle.”
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Jersey City Councilwoman DeGise Sentenced Following Summer Hit & Run Incident

Photo Credit: Al Sullivan Jersey City At Large Councilwoman Amy DeGise has pled guilty to leaving the scene of an auto accident last July 19th while on her way to work at the Hudson County Schools of Technology in Jersey City. DeGise struck bicyclist Andrew Black with her SUV as he illegally crossed the intersection of MLK Drive and Forrest Street on a red light. DeGise never stopped after hitting him. She eventually turned herself in to Jersey City Police six hours later. Black was working for Uber Eats at the time of the accident.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Passaic Valley Water Commission Begins Shutting Off Water Services

PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ – The Passaic Valley Water Commission (PCWC) has begun shutting off water services for households with unpaid bills. There are approximately 7,500 delinquent accounts, totaling about $12.5 million throughout the Commission’s entire service area, officials said. “We’re shutting off about 30 accounts per day, weather permitting,” Bryan Frierson, Senior Public Information Assistant at PVWC told TAPinto Paterson. “We do not want to shut people off, so we’re encouraging our customers to call PVWC’s Customer Service Department for an interest-free payment plan.”  Customers can also check eligibility for the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program by visiting pvwc.com. If a customer applies for the water bill assistance and receives a confirmation number, they need to call customer service and provide that confirmation number.  For application help and more information, dial 211 or 800-510-3102, text your zip code to 898-211 or email info@nj211.org. Customers can also call customer service at 973-340-4300. 
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in New Jersey

NEW JERSEY - For those who enjoy a lavish buffet meal, there are many places to choose from in New Jersey. Some top choices are the Hibachi Grill and Supreme Buffet in Jersey City, the Flaming Grill and Buffet in Linden, the Fortune Buffet in Toms River, and the Harvest Buffet in Waretown. However, there are several other options worth exploring.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
NJ Spotlight

More cities leave state’s health benefits plan after rate hike

Two more cities are dropping out of the state’s health insurance plan. Trenton and Newark are now joining Camden in the exodus, saying the recent 23% rate hike has made the plan unaffordable for their budgets. The rate hike has prompted criticism of the Murphy administration, which avoided any rate hikes over the last several years before approving the increase.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy