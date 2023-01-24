Bishop Ward High School says social media threat deemed not credible

Kansas City, Kansas, police say a social media threat against Bishop Ward High School in Kansas City, Kansas, is not credible.

A letter sent to Bishop Ward families from principal Michelle Olson says KCKPD have investigated a threatening social media post and determined it was posted two months ago and resurfaced. Police say they don't believe there is a credible threat to the school.

This is the second social media threat affecting a Kansas City area Catholic high school on Tuesday, after social media threats involving students at Bishop Miege High School in Roeland Park, Kansas, surfaced Monday night.

A school spokesperson says there has been a KCK police presence at the high school since 6 a.m. Tuesday as a precaution.

KCKPD worked with the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department and Roeland Park police in response to the threat.

"The safety of our students, faculty and staff is first and foremost," Olson said in her letter.