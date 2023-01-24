Read full article on original website
A Corvette for the Masses – Customer Racing Z06 GT3.R Unveiled
This is a banner year for Corvette Racing, as it celebrates its 25th year of participation in American sports car competition. Now the legendary American team is sharing the secret to its success (122 race wins spanning the globe, including 113 in IMSA) with the rest of the world. Chevrolet...
Transcript: Cooper MacNeil, Maro Engel, Christian Reed
THE MODERATOR: We have one of our GTD pro winners in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3, Cooper MacNeil. This is his 12th career victory in IMSA competition, first Rolex 24 victory coming in his 13th attempt. We also will have Maro Engel in a moment. Cooper, what...
Tom Blomqvist, Colin Braun, Helio Castroneves, Simon Pagenaud, Michael Shank, Tom Meyer
THE MODERATOR: Ladies and gentlemen, we'll keep our post-race interviews rolling here. We have one of the co-owners of Meyer Shank Racing, the No. 60 Acura ARX 06, Mike Shank, his partner Jim Meyer will be along here momentarily, as well. Team's third Rolex 24 at Daytona overall victory. Of...
Cadillac roars to podium finish in Rolex 24
Cadillac Racing began the Grand Touring Prototype era with third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Renger van der Zande earned a podium spot, driving the electrified No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh for the final stint of the mentally- and physically-taxing race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course. He shared the seat with Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon.
Transcript: GTP team owners
THE MODERATOR: Thank you all for joining us here for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. We are honored to have this group of team owners participating in the relaunch of the IMSA GTP category here today. Without further ado, we'll go ahead and introduce everybody, go one by one...
Rob Lowe named Grand Marshal of NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Rob Lowe only has one line to deliver on Sunday, Feb. 5, but it will be one for the record books. NASCAR announced today that the world-renowned actor, author and podcaster will be the Grand Marshal for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. He’ll say, “DRIVER’S START YOUR ENGINES!” before the first race of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season and set the stage for an evening to remember at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Jimmie Johnson, Mike Rockenfeller and Jenson Button to pilot the Garage 56 entry in this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans
Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson, long-time sports car star Mike Rockenfeller and former Formula One champion Jenson Button will comprise the highly-anticipated driver lineup for the NASCAR Garage 56 project at this year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans. The announcement was made Saturday morning at Daytona International...
MacNeil Goes Out a Winner with Rolex 24 GTD PRO Win in No. 79 WeatherTech Mercedes
In his final start as an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship driver, Cooper MacNeil co-drove the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 to the GT Daytona Pro (GTD PRO) class victory today alongside Mercedes factory drivers Maro Engel, Daniel Juncadella and Jules Gounon in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. MacNeil...
Meyer Shank Racing Reigns Supreme, Wins Back To Back Rolex 24s
After 24 hours and nearly 800 laps of close quarter, tight knight racing with storylines aplenty, it was Meyer Shank Racing headed up by British driver Tom Blomqvist and 4-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves that came out on top as the overall winners of this year's edition of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, denying Wayne Taylor Racing their 5th Rolex 24 in the last 7 years. With the win, Helio Castroneves becomes just the third driver to win 3 straight Rolex 24s in the overall.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Sixteen-Hour Update
An up-and-down middle eight hours saw Corvette Racing re-emerge from two laps down and back into contention for a class victory as daylight approached for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R ran third in the GT Daytona PRO (GTD PRO) class and fifth...
Rolex 24 - 6 Hour Storylines
We're closing in on quarter distance of the 2023 running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway and with darkness having fallen, the race to Sunday morning is well underway. We now take a look at some of the storylines to follow as we race towards sunrise over Daytona Beach.
Transcript: Garage 56 Driver Announcement
THE MODERATOR: Good morning. Everybody. We're ready to get started with this unique announcement and celebration. Thanks so much for making time to come along this morning, and happy race day. Pleased to say this is the biggest crowd ever at the Rolex 24 here at Daytona, which is a reason to celebrate. Round of applause.
Transcript: James Allen, Fred Poordad, Francesco Pizzi, Giammaria Bruni, Christian Reed
THE MODERATOR: We'll welcome to the stage our winners in the No. 55 Fred Poordad, Francesco Pizzi, James Allen, Gimmi Bruni. This is James Allen's first Rolex 24 win, just his third start here. Previous best was third in the 2019 Rolex 24. Gimmi's first Rolex 24 win fourth class win in 34 starts last one Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta in 2011.
Acura Notches Landmark GTP Win with Meyer Shank Rolex 24 Repeat
The debut of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s newest class not only lived up to expectations, but arguably outperformed it with one of the most dramatic runs to the Rolex 24 At Daytona overall victory in recent memory. It all unfolded in front of a rapt international television audience and a record crowd at Daytona International Speedway.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Close… but Second in Rolex 24
Corvette Racing started its 25th season of competition with a runner-up class finish Sunday in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner teamed up for the second-place GT Daytona (GTD) PRO result in the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R. After a drive back...
Cadillac Racing leading after 16 hours
Cadillac V-LMDh cars were running first and third at the 16-hour mark of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course. Sebastien Bourdais, a two-time Rolex 24 winner, drove the No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh to the front of the field. Alex Lynn challenged for the lead after the seventh caution period of the race and was running third in the No. 02 Cadillac V-LMDh.
Global Advisory and Accounting Firm BDO Joins IMSA as Newest Corporate Partner
The opportunity to further develop business-to-business connections is what prompted BDO, the world’s fifth-largest advisory and accounting network, to become an IMSA Corporate Partner, in an announcement made today. BDO’s specialty areas include advisory, tax and assurance services provided to a diverse range of clients with a broad array...
GTP Anticipation Reaches to Highest Levels as Rolex 24 Approaches
The fever-pitch anticipation for the 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona has been felt throughout the motorsports world awaiting the debut of the LMDh prototypes set to race for the first time in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class. That excitement reaches even to the highest levels of team ownership within the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
IndyCar Drivers Proud to Lend a Hand to Sports Car Stars
There are six Indianapolis 500 victories, 134 IndyCar race wins and nine season championships among the 10 fulltime IndyCar Series drivers entered in the weekend’s 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. And yet, without exception, each of these accomplished open-wheel stars concedes their work in this famed twice-around-the-clock sports car...
North Wilkesboro Speedway Executive Director updates fans on the 2023 All Star Race
On Friday afternoon Jessica Fickenscher the Executive Director for the 2023 All Star Race at North Wilkesboro took to SiriusXM Radio during track presidents day segments to update fans on progress at the track. For weeks fans have taken to social media to watch the progress at the track as...
