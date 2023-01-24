ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transcript: Cooper MacNeil, Maro Engel, Christian Reed

THE MODERATOR: We have one of our GTD pro winners in the No. 79 WeatherTech Racing Mercedes AMG GT3, Cooper MacNeil. This is his 12th career victory in IMSA competition, first Rolex 24 victory coming in his 13th attempt. We also will have Maro Engel in a moment. Cooper, what...
Cadillac roars to podium finish in Rolex 24

Cadillac Racing began the Grand Touring Prototype era with third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishes in the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. Renger van der Zande earned a podium spot, driving the electrified No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh for the final stint of the mentally- and physically-taxing race on the 3.56-mile, 12-turn Daytona International Speedway road course. He shared the seat with Sebastien Bourdais and Scott Dixon.
Transcript: GTP team owners

THE MODERATOR: Thank you all for joining us here for the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. We are honored to have this group of team owners participating in the relaunch of the IMSA GTP category here today. Without further ado, we'll go ahead and introduce everybody, go one by one...
Rob Lowe named Grand Marshal of NASCAR’s Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Rob Lowe only has one line to deliver on Sunday, Feb. 5, but it will be one for the record books. NASCAR announced today that the world-renowned actor, author and podcaster will be the Grand Marshal for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. He’ll say, “DRIVER’S START YOUR ENGINES!” before the first race of NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season and set the stage for an evening to remember at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Meyer Shank Racing Reigns Supreme, Wins Back To Back Rolex 24s

After 24 hours and nearly 800 laps of close quarter, tight knight racing with storylines aplenty, it was Meyer Shank Racing headed up by British driver Tom Blomqvist and 4-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves that came out on top as the overall winners of this year's edition of the Rolex 24 at Daytona, denying Wayne Taylor Racing their 5th Rolex 24 in the last 7 years. With the win, Helio Castroneves becomes just the third driver to win 3 straight Rolex 24s in the overall.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Sixteen-Hour Update

An up-and-down middle eight hours saw Corvette Racing re-emerge from two laps down and back into contention for a class victory as daylight approached for the Rolex 24 At Daytona. The No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R ran third in the GT Daytona PRO (GTD PRO) class and fifth...
Rolex 24 - 6 Hour Storylines

We're closing in on quarter distance of the 2023 running of the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway and with darkness having fallen, the race to Sunday morning is well underway. We now take a look at some of the storylines to follow as we race towards sunrise over Daytona Beach.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Transcript: Garage 56 Driver Announcement

THE MODERATOR: Good morning. Everybody. We're ready to get started with this unique announcement and celebration. Thanks so much for making time to come along this morning, and happy race day. Pleased to say this is the biggest crowd ever at the Rolex 24 here at Daytona, which is a reason to celebrate. Round of applause.
Acura Notches Landmark GTP Win with Meyer Shank Rolex 24 Repeat

The debut of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship’s newest class not only lived up to expectations, but arguably outperformed it with one of the most dramatic runs to the Rolex 24 At Daytona overall victory in recent memory. It all unfolded in front of a rapt international television audience and a record crowd at Daytona International Speedway.
CORVETTE RACING AT DAYTONA: Close… but Second in Rolex 24

Corvette Racing started its 25th season of competition with a runner-up class finish Sunday in the Rolex 24 At Daytona. Antonio Garcia, Jordan Taylor and Tommy Milner teamed up for the second-place GT Daytona (GTD) PRO result in the No. 3 Mobil 1/SiriusXM Chevrolet Corvette C8.R. After a drive back...
Cadillac Racing leading after 16 hours

Cadillac V-LMDh cars were running first and third at the 16-hour mark of the 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona on the 3.56-mile Daytona International Speedway road course. Sebastien Bourdais, a two-time Rolex 24 winner, drove the No. 01 Cadillac V-LMDh to the front of the field. Alex Lynn challenged for the lead after the seventh caution period of the race and was running third in the No. 02 Cadillac V-LMDh.
Global Advisory and Accounting Firm BDO Joins IMSA as Newest Corporate Partner

The opportunity to further develop business-to-business connections is what prompted BDO, the world’s fifth-largest advisory and accounting network, to become an IMSA Corporate Partner, in an announcement made today. BDO’s specialty areas include advisory, tax and assurance services provided to a diverse range of clients with a broad array...
GTP Anticipation Reaches to Highest Levels as Rolex 24 Approaches

The fever-pitch anticipation for the 2023 Rolex 24 At Daytona has been felt throughout the motorsports world awaiting the debut of the LMDh prototypes set to race for the first time in the Grand Touring Prototype (GTP) class. That excitement reaches even to the highest levels of team ownership within the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.
IndyCar Drivers Proud to Lend a Hand to Sports Car Stars

There are six Indianapolis 500 victories, 134 IndyCar race wins and nine season championships among the 10 fulltime IndyCar Series drivers entered in the weekend’s 61st Rolex 24 At Daytona. And yet, without exception, each of these accomplished open-wheel stars concedes their work in this famed twice-around-the-clock sports car...
