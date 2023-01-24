ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 6

Hazel ♡
3d ago

savanna, how old are you? too bad your parents never got you ready for the "real" world, instead of reality world 🤷🏻‍♀️ suck it up chicky....

Reply
2
jenny
4d ago

Who cares , he did what he did and there Is no excuse for it don't care how u look at it !!!!

Reply
6
RadarOnline

Todd Had The Meat! Incarcerated Chrisley Chowed Down On Prison Steak For First Dinner Behind Bars

Like Arby's, Todd Chrisley's prison has the meat! While Julie Chrisley was chomping on chicken for her first meal behind bars, her husband was slapping down steak at his low-security facility. RadarOnline.com obtained the FPC Pensacola in Florida's meal schedule, revealing that the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch's appetite didn't suffer when he got locked up on January 17. According to the prison's meal plan, Todd was still living the good life behind bars, eating almost as well as he would have been at home with Julie and the kids.RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star-turned-convicted fraudster's first prison dinner was...
PENSACOLA, FL
Page Six

Regina King posts touching tribute to late son: I’m ‘still’ processing his death

Regina King says she’s “still” processing her son Ian Alexander Jr.’s death nearly one year later. The actress posted an Instagram video of an orange sky lantern drifting through the air on Friday, marking her first social media upload since the 26-year-old’s suicide in January 2022. “January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” King, 52, wrote, referencing what would have been her son’s 27th birthday. “As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. “We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us. Of course orange is your favorite color…Its the fire and...
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
GEORGIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Tristan Thompson Is Seen With Kim Kardashian At North’s Basketball Game After Mom’s Death

It looks like Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s friendship is going strong. The SKIMS founder, 42, and 31-year-old NBA pro were spotted heading to North West‘s basketball game together in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 27. They didn’t appear to be in conversation with one another, as Kim walked a few steps of the ex-boyfriend of her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian. They kept it casual, with Tristan donning black sweats and a black hoodie, and Kim wearing a red sports jersey by Diadora, and Italian sportswear company.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent On Gabrielle Union Cheating On Her First Husband: 'This Is Hoe Shit'

50 Cent never holds back on his social commentary and he’s now labeled Gabrielle Union‘s recent infidelity admissions as “hoe shit.”. During a recent appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 dished on a load of topics including the Bring It On star’s cheating in her first marriage to Chris Howard.
urbanbellemag.com

Dr. Heavenly Kimes Reacts to Report About Phaedra Parks Joining ‘Married to Medicine’

It’s rumored Phaedra Parks makes an official return to Bravo very soon. Phaedra Parks had a very controversial departure from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” This came after Porsha Williams made the shocking revelation at the reunion years ago. Andy Cohen would later say that the other women didn’t want to film scenes with Phaedra. So producers felt like there was no way to keep her on the platform. Since Phaedra’s exit, Kandi Burruss has made it clear where she stands on the topic. She will walk away from RHOA if Phaedra is ever asked to rejoin the cast in any capacity. Sheree Whitfield said she thinks this is some type of power play and ultimatum. And it’s why she feels Kandi may have too much power when it comes to the show. Others like Todd Tucker feel like Kandi just has haters. Some people just may not like that Bravo views Kandi as an asset.
Popculture

Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name

Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.

