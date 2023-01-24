Read full article on original website
Hazel ♡
3d ago
savanna, how old are you? too bad your parents never got you ready for the "real" world, instead of reality world 🤷🏻♀️ suck it up chicky....
2
jenny
4d ago
Who cares , he did what he did and there Is no excuse for it don't care how u look at it !!!!
6
‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville’ Star Melody Shari Reportedly Dating a New Man Two Years After Divorce From Martell Holt
Melody Shari has been open about her fears dating since her divorce from Martell Holt. The 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville' star may not be single anymore.
What the Chrisleys Have Said About Prison Amid Todd, Julie's Jail Sentences
The married reality stars reported to prison on January 17 after being sentenced to a total of 19 years in jail for their part in a $36 million fraud case.
Gabrielle Union says she felt 'entitled' to cheat on husband since she paid all the bills
Gabrielle Union has confessed that she used to feel 'entitled' to cheat on her ex-husband Chris Howard since she 'paid all the bills'. The Bring It On actor was married to NFL player Chris Howard, 47, from 2001 to 2006 and apparently shared a 'dysfunctional' relationship. Gabrielle, 50, described infidelity...
Todd Had The Meat! Incarcerated Chrisley Chowed Down On Prison Steak For First Dinner Behind Bars
Like Arby's, Todd Chrisley's prison has the meat! While Julie Chrisley was chomping on chicken for her first meal behind bars, her husband was slapping down steak at his low-security facility. RadarOnline.com obtained the FPC Pensacola in Florida's meal schedule, revealing that the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch's appetite didn't suffer when he got locked up on January 17. According to the prison's meal plan, Todd was still living the good life behind bars, eating almost as well as he would have been at home with Julie and the kids.RadarOnline.com can reveal the reality star-turned-convicted fraudster's first prison dinner was...
Regina King posts touching tribute to late son: I’m ‘still’ processing his death
Regina King says she’s “still” processing her son Ian Alexander Jr.’s death nearly one year later. The actress posted an Instagram video of an orange sky lantern drifting through the air on Friday, marking her first social media upload since the 26-year-old’s suicide in January 2022. “January 19th is Ian’s Worthday,” King, 52, wrote, referencing what would have been her son’s 27th birthday. “As we still process his physical absence, we celebrate his presence. “We are all in different places on the planet…so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us. Of course orange is your favorite color…Its the fire and...
Wendy Williams' Ex-Husband Seeks Financial Support to Resume as Lifestyle Enjoyed with Mistress
Wendy Williams has recently stopped providing alimony payments to her ex-husband over the past year as she has suffered from numerous health conditions as well as lost financial control over her money. However, this didn't stop her philandering ex Kevin Hunter Sr. from expecting her to support his lifestyle after Williams was no longer able to earn a living.
Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal
Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
R. Kelly Sold Rights to His Albums to Aaliyah’s Family to Avoid Arrest Over Illegal Marriage
R. Kelly’s seedy past continues to come to light. The final installment of Lifetime’s Surviving R. Kelly aired on January 2 and 3rd and revealed the agreement Kelly made with Aaliyah’s family to avoid having them press charges after he married the late singer when she was just 15.
Sopranos star's daughter dies aged 25 just three months after giving birth to baby girl
The daughter of a star from The Sopranos has tragically died, just three months after giving birth to a baby girl. Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of actor John Ventimiglia, passed away on 12 January with a cause of death not yet confirmed publicly. The sad news was confirmed by family...
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. As we wrap up this week and head into the weekend, Gary brings some extra sizzling tea your way this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show. First, he has the latest rumors swirling around none other than Kim Kardashian,...
Raven Symoné fans horrified after realising they’ve been saying her name wrong this whole time
Raven Symoné fans have been left shocked after the star revealed that people have been pronouncing her name incorrectly for decades. Sharing a video on TikTok, Raven, who starred in Disney show That's So Raven, revealed the correct way to pronounce her name, explaining it's totally different to what fans initially thought.
Tristan Thompson Is Seen With Kim Kardashian At North’s Basketball Game After Mom’s Death
It looks like Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s friendship is going strong. The SKIMS founder, 42, and 31-year-old NBA pro were spotted heading to North West‘s basketball game together in Los Angeles on Friday, Jan. 27. They didn’t appear to be in conversation with one another, as Kim walked a few steps of the ex-boyfriend of her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian. They kept it casual, with Tristan donning black sweats and a black hoodie, and Kim wearing a red sports jersey by Diadora, and Italian sportswear company.
Gerard Butler Says Hilary Swank Was Hospitalized After He 'Almost Killed' Her Filming 'P.S. I Love You'
Gerard Butler almost killed one of his co-stars, but it surprisingly wasn't while making one of his action movies. On The Drew Barrymore Show this week, Butler said he hurt his P.S. I Love You co-star Hilary Swank when they filmed the 2007 romantic comedy. Swank, 48, was hospitalized after the accident.
Kenny Lattimore and TV Judge Faith Jenkins Welcome Daughter Skylar
The Lattimore family just got bigger after singer Kenny Lattimore and his TV star judge wife Faith Jenkins announced the birth of their new daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore. The Divorce Court star took to Instagram on Monday night to post the most adorable video clip introducing her baby girl to the world.
Internet Remains Furious Over Jerrod Carmichael's 'Offensive' Joke About Whitney Houston
The host of the evening made a pointed joke about Whitney Houston's death during the Golden Globes on Tuesday.
50 Cent On Gabrielle Union Cheating On Her First Husband: 'This Is Hoe Shit'
50 Cent never holds back on his social commentary and he’s now labeled Gabrielle Union‘s recent infidelity admissions as “hoe shit.”. During a recent appearance on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 dished on a load of topics including the Bring It On star’s cheating in her first marriage to Chris Howard.
Dr. Heavenly Kimes Reacts to Report About Phaedra Parks Joining ‘Married to Medicine’
It’s rumored Phaedra Parks makes an official return to Bravo very soon. Phaedra Parks had a very controversial departure from “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” This came after Porsha Williams made the shocking revelation at the reunion years ago. Andy Cohen would later say that the other women didn’t want to film scenes with Phaedra. So producers felt like there was no way to keep her on the platform. Since Phaedra’s exit, Kandi Burruss has made it clear where she stands on the topic. She will walk away from RHOA if Phaedra is ever asked to rejoin the cast in any capacity. Sheree Whitfield said she thinks this is some type of power play and ultimatum. And it’s why she feels Kandi may have too much power when it comes to the show. Others like Todd Tucker feel like Kandi just has haters. Some people just may not like that Bravo views Kandi as an asset.
‘I Am In A Million Pieces’: Judge Lynn Toler’s Husband, Eric Mumford, Has Died
Judge Lynn Toler, known for being the helm of Divorce Court, shared that she suffered a terrible loss before the new year.
Cardi B ‘Didn’t Want’ Marriage Counseling, But Offset Fought For Their Family
Cardi B and Offset have been headed for splitsville more than once, but Offset wasn't going to let his wife go easily.
Shemar Moore Shares First Photo of Newborn Baby Girl, Shares Her Name
Shemar Moore can't get enough of his baby girl. The Criminal Minds actor, 52, shared the first photo of his newborn daughter with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon Wednesday after welcoming Frankie Moore on Jan. 24. Posting a picture of himself holding a swaddled Frankie close, Moore introduced his firstborn to the world.
