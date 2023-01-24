Inclement weather conditions forces Houston Zoo to close early on Jan. 24
The Houston Zoo will close early Tuesday "due to inclement weather conditions," the park announced. The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream. The park said it will close at 1 p.m. and all non-member ticket holders may reschedule their visit by emailing group.reservations@houstonzoo.org. "All animals are healthy and doing well, and our team continues to provide them with dedicated, professional care every day," the zoo said in a statement. SEE FULL WEATHER COVERAGE HERE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 1 p.m. for parts of Wharton, Jackson Counties
