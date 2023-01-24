ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Inclement weather conditions forces Houston Zoo to close early on Jan. 24

ABC13 Houston
ABC13 Houston
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0kPi0A0100 The Houston Zoo will close early Tuesday "due to inclement weather conditions," the park announced.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The park said it will close at 1 p.m. and all non-member ticket holders may reschedule their visit by emailing group.reservations@houstonzoo.org.

"All animals are healthy and doing well, and our team continues to provide them with dedicated, professional care every day," the zoo said in a statement.

SEE FULL WEATHER COVERAGE HERE: Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect until 1 p.m. for parts of Wharton, Jackson Counties

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC13 Houston

ABC13 Houston

Houston, TX
172K+
Followers
18K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC13 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Houston.

 https://abc13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy