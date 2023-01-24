Read full article on original website
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Donovan Mitchell missed two straight games due to a left groin strain. However, he's back in the mix Sunday to close out the week. He'll immediately start in his return, sending LeVert back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Luke Kennard coming off Clippers' bench on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard both sidelined, head coach Ty Lue is making a swap at shooting guard. Amir Coffey is entering the starting five on the wing, and Kennard - who entered the day with a questionable tag due to calf injury managment - will come off the bench.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo is dealing with right knee soreness. After entering with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. Our models project Antetokounmpo for...
numberfire.com
Norman Powell starting for Clippers Sunday in place of injured Paul George
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Clippers are extremely shorthanded. Among those sidelined is Paul George, out with right knee soreness. In his absence, Powell will draw a start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum starting for Clippers Sunday in place of inactive Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Clippers are extremely shorthanded. Among those sidelined is Kawhi Leonard, out due to right knee injury management. In his absence, Batum will draw a start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (illness) not listed for Warriors on Monday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wiggins has missed the last two games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Kevon Looney back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Update: Kevin Love (back) won't play for Cavaliers on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Love was originally deemed available to play as he recovers from low back spasms. However, he has been scratched for Sunday's contest to close out the week. In 41 games this season, Love...
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Gobert is dealing wtih right groin soreness. He keeps being listed questionable before ultimately playing, and he's listed questionable for Monday's contest as well. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable Monday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with a sprained left ankle, and he's once again been listed questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models currently project...
numberfire.com
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable Monday for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Detroit Pistons. Doncic missed Saturday's game due to a sprained left ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday night's affair. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Doncic plays, Josh Green would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Donovan Mitchell (groin) will play for Cavaliers on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Mitchell is dealing with a left groin strain, which is why he has missed time recently. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Expect him to also start, which will likely send Caris LeVert back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Suns' Landry Shamet (foot) out for Monday
The Phoenix Suns have ruled out point guard Landry Shamet (foot) for Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Shamet will miss his seventh straight game as he recovers from his foot injury. Chris Paul will be able to see another huge workload Monday, and is projected to score 40.8 fantasy...
numberfire.com
MarJon Beauchamp (knee) available for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks guard MarJon Beauchamp will play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Beauchamp is dealing with right patella tendinitis. However, he was listed probable coming into the day, and as expected, he has received the green light to play. In 33 games this season, Beauchamp...
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) ruled out for Lakers on Monday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. After playing 44 minutes in an overtime loss to Boston Saturday night, James is listed out due to left ankle soreness. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus the New York Knicks.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (foot) out Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis (foot) for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers will be without both Davis and LeBron James (ankle) as they take on the Nets Monday, meaning Thomas Bryant should keep his spot in the starting lineup for another game. The star center played 33 minutes in last night's overtime game against the Boston Celtics, so this is hopefully just a matter of working him back into the mix slowly.
numberfire.com
Lu Dort (hamstring) out again Monday for Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Lu Dort will not play Monday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Dort missed Friday's game due to a right hamstring strain. Now, he has once again been listed out of action to kick off the new week. Expect another start for Aaron Wiggins on the wing.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Josh Richardson (knee) probable for Monday
The San Antonio Spurs listed Josh Richardson (knee) as probable for Monday's game against the Washington Wizards. Richardson missed the Spurs' past two games with a knee injury, but it looks like he'll return for Monday's game against the Wizards. If he does play, our models have Richardson putting up...
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
Comments / 0