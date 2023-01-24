ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Gator Collective announces partnership with freshman LB Shemar James

Florida's primary NIL collective, The Gator Collective, has partnered with 15 UF teams in the nearly 18 months since its creation, in addition to securing highly coveted NIL deals with the UF football program. The Gator Collective has signed deals with an abundance of Gator athletes over the past six months, while boosters have stepped up to facilitate NIL opportunities for individuals and entire teams in Gainesville, with the latest being the Florida women's basketball program, which secured $1,000 deals for each player on the 2022-23 roster.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

71K+
Followers
423K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy