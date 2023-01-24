Florida's primary NIL collective, The Gator Collective, has partnered with 15 UF teams in the nearly 18 months since its creation, in addition to securing highly coveted NIL deals with the UF football program. The Gator Collective has signed deals with an abundance of Gator athletes over the past six months, while boosters have stepped up to facilitate NIL opportunities for individuals and entire teams in Gainesville, with the latest being the Florida women's basketball program, which secured $1,000 deals for each player on the 2022-23 roster.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO