Michigan State

Washington Examiner

Whitmer calls for 'immediate' relief in State of the State address

(The Center Square) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer called for “immediate” relief to some Michiganders from rising prices in her State of the State address Wednesday evening. Whitmer, the Democrat who won a second term in November, said three proposals will make a “real difference” to many residents who are “facing the pinch right now” at the grocery store and with medical bills and prescription costs.
MICHIGAN STATE
sooleader.com

Rep. Friske condemns Whitmer’s 'state of the state' speech

State Rep. Neil Friske is condemning what he called the "hypocrisy" of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address Wednesday night. In her speech, Gov. Whitmer advocated for gun control measures as well as free and unlimited abortion on demand, the state representative said. Whitmer even hinted that...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Gov. Whitmer touts bills to expand EITC and repeal pension tax, scoffs at Republican "fairness" complaints

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer scoffed at complaints by Republican lawmakers that tax relief bills moving through the Legislature lack “fairness.”. This week, the state Senate and House voted on repealing a tax on pension income. But Republicans say the legislation should benefit a broader section of Michiganders. Senate Republican...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Insider: A budget, a baby and a slim majority

Lansing — The slim majority Democrats have in the Michigan Legislature was on full display last Tuesday when lawmakers were trying to tee up a budget bill they hoped to rush to Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's desk in two days. A dispute over a budget maneuver Tuesday led the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Legislature approves $1 billion in tax relief; GOP decries fairness

Lansing — The Michigan Legislature approved proposals Thursday that would provide about $1 billion in tax cuts, advancing top priorities of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer less than four weeks after Democrats took full control of the Legislature. Senators voted 27-11 to expand the state's Earned Income Tax Credit, which will...
WILX-TV

Governor pushing gun reforms in Michigan State of the State

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling on the Democratic-controlled legislature to pass new gun laws. That call is fueling a debate at the Capitol about whether red flag and safe storage laws would prevent shootings. The governor said if the state had these laws on the books,...
MICHIGAN STATE
sooleader.com

Eligible Michiganders urged to claim working families tax credit

State leaders had a message for working families during National Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day. Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks encouraged eligible Michiganders to claim both the federal and state Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) for working families when filing their 2022 individual income tax returns.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
MICHIGAN STATE
proclaimerscv.com

After February, Michigan Will No Longer Provide Additional 1.3 Million SNAP Benefits

Once the February Bridge Card deposits are finished, over 700,000 Michigan residents will no longer get additional SNAP food benefits. As the COVID-19 outbreak began, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been giving additional food aid for almost 3 years. The additional payments will soon come to an end due to a change in federal law.
MICHIGAN STATE
