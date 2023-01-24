ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

numberfire.com

LeBron James (ankle) ruled out for Lakers on Monday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. After playing 44 minutes in an overtime loss to Boston Saturday night, James is listed out due to left ankle soreness. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus the New York Knicks.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Nets’ increased 3-point output key to sustaining offense without Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant is still at least another week away from being reassessed, and there’s still no answer as to when the Nets will get him back. But it’s obvious they’re going to have to play a different way to succeed — or even survive — without him.  The Nets are starting to figure that out, a lot faster than they did in last season’s debacle. And just in time for Monday’s visit from the shorthanded Lakers.  Durant is a four-time scoring champ who can get buckets from all three levels, but his Terminator-like efficiency in the midrange can’t be duplicated. He’s so...
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Andrew Wiggins (illness) not listed for Warriors on Monday

Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wiggins has missed the last two games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Kevon Looney back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com

Lakers' Anthony Davis (foot) out Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis (foot) for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers will be without both Davis and LeBron James (ankle) as they take on the Nets Monday, meaning Thomas Bryant should keep his spot in the starting lineup for another game. The star center played 33 minutes in last night's overtime game against the Boston Celtics, so this is hopefully just a matter of working him back into the mix slowly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Nicolas Batum starting for Clippers Sunday in place of inactive Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Clippers are extremely shorthanded. Among those sidelined is Kawhi Leonard, out due to right knee injury management. In his absence, Batum will draw a start on the wing.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

T.J. Warren (shin) doubtful Monday for Brooklyn

Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game agaisnt the Los Angeles Lakers. Warren has missed the last couple games due to a shin injury. Now, it seems as though he'll be in store for another absence to kick off the new week.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable Monday for Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Gobert is dealing wtih right groin soreness. He keeps being listed questionable before ultimately playing, and he's listed questionable for Monday's contest as well. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
New York Post

Knicks looking to clean up perimeter defense after concerning outing versus Nets

The Knicks’ perimeter defense mostly has been among the NBA’s best statistically since Tom Thibodeau made some key alterations to his playing rotation after a couple of horrendous defensive efforts early in the season. But while the Knicks still ranked sixth in the NBA in defensive 3-point field-goal percentage entering Sunday’s league action, the Nets rang them up for a 22 of 40 efficiency from long distance in their victory Saturday in Brooklyn. “I just think we were a step late, and we weren’t ready to go,” point guard Jalen Brunson said after Saturday’s game. “Just one step made all the difference....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play for Bucks on Sunday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo is dealing with right knee soreness. After entering with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. Our models project Antetokounmpo for...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable Monday for Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with a sprained left ankle, and he's once again been listed questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models currently project...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Joel Embiid (foot) questionable Monday for Philadelphia

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Embiid sits, Montrezl Harrell would likely start down low.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Sunday

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Donovan Mitchell missed two straight games due to a left groin strain. However, he's back in the mix Sunday to close out the week. He'll immediately start in his return, sending LeVert back to the bench.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Kevin Love (back) available Sunday for Cleveland

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Love is dealing with low back spasms, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Marcus Morris (rib) remains out for Clippers on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Morris missed the last two games due to a rib contusion. While there was optimism he'd be able to return to the court, he'll stay sidelined to close out the week. In...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs

San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Amir Coffey starting for Clippers on Sunday; Luke Kennard (calf) coming off bench

Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard both sidelined, head coach Ty Lue is making a swap at shooting guard. Coffey is entering the starting five on the wing, and Luke Kennard - who entered the day with a questionable tag due to calf injury managment - will come off the bench.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday

Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
MEMPHIS, TN

