Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lindsay Clancy: Mother charged with murdering her two kids, attempted murder of her infant before suicide attemptLavinia ThompsonDuxbury, MA
House Dem. Whip Katherine Clark Deleted a Defund the Police Post Just Weeks Before Her Child Attacked Cops in BostonWild Orchid MediaBoston, MA
The World’s First T-shirt Bakery 'Johnny Cupcakes' Reveals What's Next For Boston LocationDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston's Oldest Restaurant Serving Diners Since 1826 Till Date From The Same Building That once Housed An Exiled PrinceMadocBoston, MA
NBA: Fans show support for LeBron after tough loss to BostonSara IrshadBoston, MA
Related
"They don't value me" - Kenny Smith reveals how he cried after witnessing the abysmal culture of the Sacramento Kings
Kenny Smith details just how miserable the culture of the Sacramento Kings was, having spent 3 years with them
numberfire.com
LeBron James (ankle) ruled out for Lakers on Monday
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. After playing 44 minutes in an overtime loss to Boston Saturday night, James is listed out due to left ankle soreness. His next chance to play will come Tuesday versus the New York Knicks.
Nets’ increased 3-point output key to sustaining offense without Kevin Durant
Kevin Durant is still at least another week away from being reassessed, and there’s still no answer as to when the Nets will get him back. But it’s obvious they’re going to have to play a different way to succeed — or even survive — without him. The Nets are starting to figure that out, a lot faster than they did in last season’s debacle. And just in time for Monday’s visit from the shorthanded Lakers. Durant is a four-time scoring champ who can get buckets from all three levels, but his Terminator-like efficiency in the midrange can’t be duplicated. He’s so...
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (illness) not listed for Warriors on Monday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Andrew Wiggins is set to play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Wiggins has missed the last two games due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's contest, he does not carry any designation. Expect him to play, which will likely send Kevon Looney back to a role off the bench.
numberfire.com
Lakers' Anthony Davis (foot) out Monday
The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis (foot) for Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. The Lakers will be without both Davis and LeBron James (ankle) as they take on the Nets Monday, meaning Thomas Bryant should keep his spot in the starting lineup for another game. The star center played 33 minutes in last night's overtime game against the Boston Celtics, so this is hopefully just a matter of working him back into the mix slowly.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
numberfire.com
Nicolas Batum starting for Clippers Sunday in place of inactive Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers guard/forward Nicolas Batum will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. On the second leg of the back-to-back set, the Clippers are extremely shorthanded. Among those sidelined is Kawhi Leonard, out due to right knee injury management. In his absence, Batum will draw a start on the wing.
numberfire.com
T.J. Warren (shin) doubtful Monday for Brooklyn
Brooklyn Nets forward T.J. Warren is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game agaisnt the Los Angeles Lakers. Warren has missed the last couple games due to a shin injury. Now, it seems as though he'll be in store for another absence to kick off the new week.
numberfire.com
Bogdan Bogdanovic playing with Hawks' second unit on Saturday night
Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic is not starting in Saturday's contest versus the Los Angeles Clippers. Bogdanovic will return to his previous second unit role after De'Andre Hunter was named Atlanta's starter. In 29.9 expected minutes, our models project Bogdanovic to score 25.7 FanDuel points. Bogdanovic's projection includes 14.2...
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (groin) questionable Monday for Minnesota
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Gobert is dealing wtih right groin soreness. He keeps being listed questionable before ultimately playing, and he's listed questionable for Monday's contest as well. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Knicks looking to clean up perimeter defense after concerning outing versus Nets
The Knicks’ perimeter defense mostly has been among the NBA’s best statistically since Tom Thibodeau made some key alterations to his playing rotation after a couple of horrendous defensive efforts early in the season. But while the Knicks still ranked sixth in the NBA in defensive 3-point field-goal percentage entering Sunday’s league action, the Nets rang them up for a 22 of 40 efficiency from long distance in their victory Saturday in Brooklyn. “I just think we were a step late, and we weren’t ready to go,” point guard Jalen Brunson said after Saturday’s game. “Just one step made all the difference....
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) will play for Bucks on Sunday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will play Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo is dealing with right knee soreness. After entering with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. Our models project Antetokounmpo for...
numberfire.com
Taurean Prince (ankle) questionable Monday for Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves forward Taurean Prince is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Prince is still dealing with a sprained left ankle, and he's once again been listed questionable. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our models currently project...
numberfire.com
Joel Embiid (foot) questionable Monday for Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Embiid is dealing with left foot soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Embiid sits, Montrezl Harrell would likely start down low.
numberfire.com
Caris LeVert coming off Cavaliers' bench on Sunday
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Donovan Mitchell missed two straight games due to a left groin strain. However, he's back in the mix Sunday to close out the week. He'll immediately start in his return, sending LeVert back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Kevin Love (back) available Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Kevin Love will play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Love is dealing with low back spasms, which is why he entered the day with a questionable tag. Despite the ailment, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week.
numberfire.com
Marcus Morris (rib) remains out for Clippers on Sunday
Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Morris missed the last two games due to a rib contusion. While there was optimism he'd be able to return to the court, he'll stay sidelined to close out the week. In...
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (adductor) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Langford is dealing with left adductor tightness, which is why he's missed the last three games. Now, he is listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Amir Coffey starting for Clippers on Sunday; Luke Kennard (calf) coming off bench
Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey will start Sunday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. With Paul George and Kawhi Leonard both sidelined, head coach Ty Lue is making a swap at shooting guard. Coffey is entering the starting five on the wing, and Luke Kennard - who entered the day with a questionable tag due to calf injury managment - will come off the bench.
numberfire.com
Danny Green (knee) remains out for Grizzlies on Sunday
Memphis Grizzlies guard/forward Danny Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Green was listed as doubtful, so this comes as no surprise. However, it seems as though he's nearing a return from his left knee surgery that has kept him out all year to this point.
Comments / 0