Kevin Durant is still at least another week away from being reassessed, and there’s still no answer as to when the Nets will get him back. But it’s obvious they’re going to have to play a different way to succeed — or even survive — without him. The Nets are starting to figure that out, a lot faster than they did in last season’s debacle. And just in time for Monday’s visit from the shorthanded Lakers. Durant is a four-time scoring champ who can get buckets from all three levels, but his Terminator-like efficiency in the midrange can’t be duplicated. He’s so...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 14 MINUTES AGO