Caesars is planning to open a 30,000-square-foot sportsbook south of Boston

The casino-entertainment company is partnering with Raynham Park, a simulcast racing center and former greyhound racetrack. Amir Hamja/The New York Times

Caesars announced plans Monday to open a retail sportsbook location south of Boston as the state ramps up for in-person sports betting.

The casino-entertainment company is partnering with local betting parlor Raynham Park, pending approval by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. Caesars plans to open temporarily inside the current simulcasting facility at Raynham Park, before opening a retail location nearby in spring 2023.

The new location will provide over 30,000 square feet of gaming space and will become one of the largest free-standing sports betting facilities in the United States, according to a news release.

“Caesars Sportsbook is the strongest retail sports gaming brand in the industry and we are extremely proud to announce our partnership,” Raynham Park owner Chris Carney wrote in the release. “Our sportsbook will be one of the largest sports gaming destinations not only in Massachusetts, but in the United States. With Caesars’ legendary commitment to quality and integrity, Raynham Park will be a world-class venue that will set a new standard for gaming in Massachusetts.”

Carney told The Boston Globe that if approved, the overall 60,000-square-foot entertainment complex will offer a full-service restaurant, bars, and private event spaces.

“It’s going to be a sports bar, with fine dining, on steroids,” he said.