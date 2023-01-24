ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Caesars is planning to open a 30,000-square-foot sportsbook south of Boston

By Clara McCourt
Boston
Boston
 5 days ago

“It’s going to be a sports bar, with fine dining, on steroids.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfZZO_0kPhzp6v00
The casino-entertainment company is partnering with Raynham Park, a simulcast racing center and former greyhound racetrack. Amir Hamja/The New York Times

Caesars announced plans Monday to open a retail sportsbook location south of Boston as the state ramps up for in-person sports betting.

The casino-entertainment company is partnering with local betting parlor Raynham Park, pending approval by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. Caesars plans to open temporarily inside the current simulcasting facility at Raynham Park, before opening a retail location nearby in spring 2023.

The new location will provide over 30,000 square feet of gaming space and will become one of the largest free-standing sports betting facilities in the United States, according to a news release.

“Caesars Sportsbook is the strongest retail sports gaming brand in the industry and we are extremely proud to announce our partnership,” Raynham Park owner Chris Carney wrote in the release. “Our sportsbook will be one of the largest sports gaming destinations not only in Massachusetts, but in the United States. With Caesars’ legendary commitment to quality and integrity, Raynham Park will be a world-class venue that will set a new standard for gaming in Massachusetts.”

Carney told The Boston Globe that if approved, the overall 60,000-square-foot entertainment complex will offer a full-service restaurant, bars, and private event spaces.

“It’s going to be a sports bar, with fine dining, on steroids,” he said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston

Where to dine on Valentine’s Day in and around Boston

Whether you're looking for a simple meal to-go or a wine and caviar-filled dinner, these restaurants have you and your special someone covered. The spots below have put together some dazzling specials for Valentine’s Day this year, many pulling out all the stops with multi-course prix fixe menus and wine pairings. Some offerings are classically romantic, with caviar, champagne, foie gras, and chocolate. Some are heavy on New England favorites, like root vegetables and scallops. And some are downright original — keep your eyes peeled for the grilled oysters with champagne butter, the heart-shaped pizzas, and the floating island dessert with blackberry anglaise.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

This Massachusetts taqueria made Yelp's list of Top 100 restaurants of 2023

WALTHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts restaurant landed itself onYelp’s list of the top 100 restaurants in the country for 2023. Yelp came up with the 100 best by reaching out to Yelpers for their favorite dining spots. Then, the site ranked each by the total number of submissions, ratings, reviews, and geographic representation, among other factors.
WALTHAM, MA
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

6 homes for sale in Greater Boston with beautiful backsplashes

In high-end homes to more modest offerings, these kitchens stand out for their gorgeous backdrops. The COVID-19 pandemic was a remodeling boom, as more owners stuck at home sought to improve what they were looking at day after day and many tuned into home improvement shows. Here are five listings with backsplashes sure to make a, well, splash:
BOSTON, MA
Axios Boston

Where to have a cozy fireside dinner in Boston

Leather. Bricks. Fire. Everything you need to hearten your soul. Photo: South End ButteryValentine's Day is right around the corner and there's nothing quite as romantic as a fireside dinner.Even though we've had a very mild winter so far, this is New England — our luck is bound to change. Plus, heating costs are going through the roof, so why not take advantage of the ambient heat available gratis at one of your favorite restaurants?The big picture: To embrace the coming frigid temperatures while still enjoying an active nightlife this romantic season, here are our favorite fireside restaurant dining...
BOSTON, MA
Q97.9

Beloved Local Pizza Joint in Boston Named Top 7 in the Entire USA

Working in Boston for most of my career, I got to know the great local food places most tourists wish they knew about. There was always one place to get pizza everyone talked about. I thought, there's no way this place has the best pizza. It's a pain to get to and there's no place to park. How do people even park to pick up a "to-go" order?
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Private Lighthouse Dining Ranked Massachusetts' Best Once-In-A-Lifetime Meal

If you only had one final opportunity to eat a meal in Massachusetts, where would it be? There is a right answer to this question, according to Eat This Not That. By searching reviews and food publications, Eat This Not That compiled a list of the best once-in-a-lifetime meals in each state. Their Massachusetts pick is the Newburyport Rear Range Lighthouse, a lighthouse-turned-restaurant with space for only four diners.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

These 12 Mass. restaurants and chefs are James Beard Awards semifinalists

"An exhilarating moment." It’s a celebratory time for the Massachusetts restaurant scene. The James Beard Foundation announced its 2023 Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists today. Twelve Massachusetts restaurants and chefs were included in the list, which recognizes “exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries,” according to a press release. While nominees will be shared on March 29, the final winners will be honored at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards Ceremony in Chicago on June 5.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Local burger expert shares his top burgers in Boston

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Waltham’sRichard Chudy is better known online as Boston Burger Boy. He’s been to almost every burger joint in the Boston area and knows where to find the perfect patty. Looking to make your own? He has a book for that. In Dorchester, Tambo Barrow...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

Boston Lotto Winner Is 'Lucky For Life'

The winner of the lottery game that gives $25,000 a year for life accepted his winnings on his own terms, cashing out his prize in one impressive lump sum.Samuel Uzuegbu, of Hyde Park, won the multi-state lottery game "Lucky for Life" on Monday, Jan. 23 when the first five numbers of his ticket mat…
BOSTON, MA
Seacoast Current

Have You Visited the Best Diner in Massachusetts?

It's no secret that we have a loud and proud foodie population here in New England, and with good reason. Our restaurant industry is killing it right now, and there's never a shortage of new establishments opening their doors to the public. You can never run out of places to visit for your next dining experience, especially in Massachusetts.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
63K+
Followers
22K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy