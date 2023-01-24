ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Joe Burrow reacts to horrible Bengals news

When the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC title game on Sunday night, they’ll be doing it without three of their starting offensive linemen as La’el Collins, Alex Cappa and Jonah Williams will all be sidelined from the game with injuries. The three...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Bengals HC Zac Taylor goes to bat for Joseph Ossai following costly late penalty in AFC title game

A costly late hit on Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes ended the Cincinnati Bengals' chance at a repeat trip to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. An unnecessary roughness penalty on Bengals' Joseph Ossai set the Chiefs up for the game-winning field goal late, sealing Cincinnati's fate in a 23-20 loss. However, while Ossai might be the scapegoat for the loss, head coach Zac Taylor rejected the idea.
CINCINNATI, OH
New York Post

CBS graphic shows date that doesn’t exist for Super Bowl 2023

According to an erroneous graphic on the CBS halftime show, Super Bowl 2023 will be played on a date that doesn’t even exist. The graphic attempted to show the bracket of teams that could advance to Super Bowl 2023, pending results from the AFC Championship game. That part was correct, but then the graphic said it’d be played on Feb. 29, 2023. Feb. 29, a date that only occurs during leap years, won’t appear on calendars again until 2024. But that day will fall on a Thursday, and as one Twitter user noted, the next time Feb. 29 falls on a Sunday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy