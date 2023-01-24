ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
avoyellestoday.com

Richard Joseph Reed, Jr. , 44, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Richard Joseph Reed, Jr. will be held on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home with Father Abraham Varghese officiating. Interment will be at Holy Ghost Catholic Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MARKSVILLE, LA
avoyellestoday.com

Jacklyn Kelly, 72, Marksville

Funeral service for Jacklyn Kelly of Marksville is currently pending. Jacklyn Kelly, age 72, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at her home in Marksville. Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Victoria Kelly (Nathaniel), Terry Kelly (Melody), Tommy Kelly (Oleisha), and Jason Kelly (Sharron); sisters, Deola Harris, Dolle Harries, and Kitty Jordan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
MARKSVILLE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy