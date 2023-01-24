Read full article on original website
This Missouri General Store is One of the State's Most Treasured Time CapsulesTravel MavenCaledonia, MO
Some general stores in the Midwest are still operating and the oldest one in the U.S. was open for over 200 yearsCJ CoombsCaledonia, MO
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escapedSan HeraldFarmington, MO
The Farmington State Hospital #4 Cemetery for the mentally ill in Missouri was established in 1903CJ CoombsFarmington, MO
mymoinfo.com
Ste. Genevieve Boys Beat Potosi In Incredible Finish
Kaden Flye’s and-one layup with two seconds remaining gave the Ste. Genevieve boys a thrilling 73-71 win over Potosi. The first half featured constant frenetic, back-and-forth energy. Potosi used the quick pace to lead by as much as 10, although Ste. Genevieve gradually crawled back into the game to take a 38-37 halftime lead.
mymoinfo.com
Thursday Sports Scoreboard
4-St. Pius – 17 SEMIFINALS:. –BIG SPRINGS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS— ARCADIA VALLEY AT WEST COUNTY **POSTPONED TO 1/31**
mymoinfo.com
Melba Charlene Brooks — Service 1/30/23 1 P.M.
Melba Charlene Brooks of Hillsboro passed away on Sunday, January 22nd, at the age of 80. The visitation for Melba Brooks will be Monday (1/30) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Interment in the Hillsboro Cemetery.
mymoinfo.com
Bonne Terre Chamber Celebrates Another Year and Its Members
(Bonne Terre) The Bonne Terre Chamber celebrated another year of growth and success with its annual awards banquet Friday night at the Bonne Terre Knights of Columbus. J-98 and KREI was proud to present the 110% award to T.J. Isgrig who has served as a fire department volunteer and paramedic. He helped to start the haunted fire house and has service on the boards of backstoppers, the women’s shelter and helps with Shop With A Cop. We asked him where his focus on serving the community comes from…
mymoinfo.com
Ste. Genevieve School District Hires New Superintendent
Dr. Paul Taylor has officially been hired as the next superintendent of the Ste. Genevieve School District, replacing the retiring Julie Flieg. Taylor, who is currently with the district, has been preparing to take over this role for quite some time. Taylor is already preparing for the first projects he...
mymoinfo.com
Bobby Burrow – No service
Bobby Burrow of Cherryville died Thursday at the age of 74. He chose cremation and there will be no service.
mymoinfo.com
Dorothy Jean Schoelhamer — No Service
Dorothy Jean Schoelhamer of Festus passed away Tuesday, January 24th, she was 78 years old. To honor Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
mymoinfo.com
Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident
(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
mymoinfo.com
Sheriff’s office investigating cases of stolen vehicles in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) You can change the calendar and even the year but despite the difference the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office continues to deal with a number of stolen vehicle cases with some of the cases involving the victim leaving their vehicle unlocked with the keys inside. Sheriff’s office spokesman...
