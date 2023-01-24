ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

mymoinfo.com

Ste. Genevieve Boys Beat Potosi In Incredible Finish

Kaden Flye’s and-one layup with two seconds remaining gave the Ste. Genevieve boys a thrilling 73-71 win over Potosi. The first half featured constant frenetic, back-and-forth energy. Potosi used the quick pace to lead by as much as 10, although Ste. Genevieve gradually crawled back into the game to take a 38-37 halftime lead.
POTOSI, MO
mymoinfo.com

Thursday Sports Scoreboard

4-St. Pius – 17 SEMIFINALS:. –BIG SPRINGS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT SEMIFINALS— ARCADIA VALLEY AT WEST COUNTY **POSTPONED TO 1/31**
FARMINGTON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Melba Charlene Brooks — Service 1/30/23 1 P.M.

Melba Charlene Brooks of Hillsboro passed away on Sunday, January 22nd, at the age of 80. The visitation for Melba Brooks will be Monday (1/30) morning from 10 until the time of the funeral service at 1 at the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Interment in the Hillsboro Cemetery.
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Bonne Terre Chamber Celebrates Another Year and Its Members

(Bonne Terre) The Bonne Terre Chamber celebrated another year of growth and success with its annual awards banquet Friday night at the Bonne Terre Knights of Columbus. J-98 and KREI was proud to present the 110% award to T.J. Isgrig who has served as a fire department volunteer and paramedic. He helped to start the haunted fire house and has service on the boards of backstoppers, the women’s shelter and helps with Shop With A Cop. We asked him where his focus on serving the community comes from…
BONNE TERRE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Ste. Genevieve School District Hires New Superintendent

Dr. Paul Taylor has officially been hired as the next superintendent of the Ste. Genevieve School District, replacing the retiring Julie Flieg. Taylor, who is currently with the district, has been preparing to take over this role for quite some time. Taylor is already preparing for the first projects he...
STE. GENEVIEVE, MO
mymoinfo.com

Dorothy Jean Schoelhamer — No Service

Dorothy Jean Schoelhamer of Festus passed away Tuesday, January 24th, she was 78 years old. To honor Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Arrangements under the direction of Mahn Twin City Chapel in Festus.
FESTUS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Two Injured In Jefferson County Car Accident

(Jefferson County) Two individuals were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 4:10 p.m. on Highway 141 at Highway 21, when a Ford Taurus driven by 25-year-old Lacey Snow of Park Hills changed lanes directly into the path of a Jeep Grand Cherokee being driven by a minor. Snow suffered minor injuries while her passenger, 75-year-old Rita Flores of Mineral Point, suffered moderate injuries. Both Snow and Flores were taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South. No one in the other car was injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO

