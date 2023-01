LSU track and field sensation Favour Ofili began her indoor season in the sprints on a positive note. Ofili, running in her first sprint race of the 2023 season, broke the meet record Friday in the 200 and also established a nation’s best time in winning Friday’s event at the Razorback Invitational at Arkansas’ Randal Tyson Indoor Track.

