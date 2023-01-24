ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–From hospitals to nursing homes, and even in schools— New York State has been seeing a health care worker shortage. “We certainly have had a shortage in Upstate New York pre-pandemic, but during the pandemic for a lot of reasons— burnout, vaccine mandates, reaching retirement age, the worker shortage in hospitals and nursing homes has gotten a lot worse,” explained Gary Fitzgerald, President and CEO of Iroquois Health Care Association.

2 DAYS AGO