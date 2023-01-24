Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Maxine Quigg Women in Business Fund supports 3 North Country professionals
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The first women to receive grant support from the Maxine M. Quigg Women in Business Fund of the Northern New York Community Foundation include two entrepreneurs and a nonprofit professional. The Northern New York Community Foundation highlighted the recipients in a press release, detailing how...
informnny.com
New York Farm Bureau priorities for 2023
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–In early January, New Yorkers got a glimpse at what Governor Hochul’s priorities will be for this year in her state of state address. One of those issues is pegging inflation to minimum wage. While 76% of New York voters are in favor of increasing the...
informnny.com
CAURD applicants hope to open dispensary amid lawsuit
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Plans to open up cannabis dispensaries are now up in the air after a lawsuit put the process on pause. Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige spoke with entrepreneurs based in Rochester who applied for the Conditional Adult Use Recreational Dispensary license, but are facing some obstacles.
informnny.com
SUNY schools expanding health care programs
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–From hospitals to nursing homes, and even in schools— New York State has been seeing a health care worker shortage. “We certainly have had a shortage in Upstate New York pre-pandemic, but during the pandemic for a lot of reasons— burnout, vaccine mandates, reaching retirement age, the worker shortage in hospitals and nursing homes has gotten a lot worse,” explained Gary Fitzgerald, President and CEO of Iroquois Health Care Association.
informnny.com
WNY girls wrestling keeps growing with trip to first state tournament
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the fifth season since Section VI sanctioned its first high school girls wrestling tournament, 32 competitors from Western New York will grapple at the inaugural NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational on Friday in Syracuse. “It’s long overdue,” Section VI girls wrestling chair Alex Conti said....
informnny.com
Wyoming crypto bank’s Federal Reserve application denied
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The Federal Reserve Board has denied a Wyoming cryptocurrency bank’s application for Federal Reserve System membership, officials announced Friday, dealing a setback to the crypto industry’s attempts to build acceptance in mainstream U.S. banking. Many in crypto have been looking to Cheyenne-based Custodia...
informnny.com
Kentucky governor flexes incumbency power in reelection bid
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Playing up the advantages of incumbency he hopes to ride to reelectio n, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear recently touted the state’s newest round of job-creation successes, honored a retiring police officer and highlighted recovery assistance for a flood-stricken region. The Democratic governor packed all...
informnny.com
Report: NWSL to expand in Boston, Utah and California
The National Women’s Soccer League is close to expanding by three teams, which will be in Boston, Utah and the San Francisco area, according to a Friday report in the Wall Street Journal. The women’s pro league previously indicated it would add at least two teams by 2024. The...
