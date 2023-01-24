Read full article on original website
Related
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the State
Pennsylvania is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - There are several options if you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Where have you gone, Lehigh Valley Thruway?
In 1954 the Lehigh Valley’s economic future gleamed like the chrome grille design on a new Studebaker Commander V-8. The transition of the local industries from wartime to peacetime was complete. The special Progress and Prosperity edition of the Allentown Evening Chronicle of January 1, 1954, chockful of ads from businesses large and small, positively purred with satisfaction. Never before, editors touted, had the region known such a boom.
WNEP-TV 16
Susquehanna River wins River of the Year
NORTHUMBERLAND, Pa. — An update to a story we brought you earlier this month on Newswatch 16, the North Branch of the Susquehanna River is officially Pennsylvania's River of the Year. That means river officials get $10,000, which will be used to promote awareness and events along the river.
Around Town: Bettelli’s Villa surges with POWER!
Wilkes-Barre Township restaurant hosts networking group’s first event of 2023. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. I have to give big thanks and appreciation to the ladies of Bettelli’s Villa in Wilkes-Barre Township today. On Jan. 19, mom and daughter duo Donna and Jess hosted...
Pennsylvania Game Commission looking to reintroduce American Marten
(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is looking to reintroduce a mammal that is rarely seen in the forests of Pennsylvania: the American Marten. The Marten are small and agile members of the weasel family, according to the ZooAmerica website. They prefer mixed wood forests, which provide important prey habitat, protection from predators as well […]
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
Grant program for beautifying the Pocono Mountains returns
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau has announced the return of a grant program for four counties in the Pocono Mountain region. According to the Pocono Mountain Visitors Bureau (PMVB), Community Impact Grant applications have opened for the second year. Those in Pike, Wayne, Monroe, and Carbon counties qualify to apply for […]
iheart.com
Pennsylvania Auto Show Underway Thursday
(Harrisburg, PA) -- The Pennsylvania Auto Show starts today at the Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. Hundreds of new cars, trucks, SUVs and motorcycles from over 30 different manufacturers will be on display. Visitors can also see the latest motorcycles and RVs. The event runs through Sunday.
The Best Festivals in Pennsylvania That You Don’t Want to Miss
Pennsylvania is home to many diverse and exciting festivals throughout the year. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
DEP releases final 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan of water resources
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) this week released the final 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan and an interactive online atlas of statewide water resources and use trends to inform leaders’ decision making and educate Pennsylvanians on sustainable use of lakes, rivers, streams and groundwater.
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Delaware County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyote being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak.
Pennsylvania witness says lights in sky moving to ground level is recurring
A Pennsylvania witness at Harleysville reported watching numerous lights in the sky under 600 feet that often moved to ground level at 10 p.m. on December 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Travelers coming back to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport
The numbers at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport are on an upward trend. Passenger departures were up 22% in 2022 as people start to return to travel after a couple of years of COVID. 194 thousand plus…that’s about two thirds of the pre-covid high of 296 thousand in 2019. The airport director believes a third airline will need to come on-board to get back to that peak and says they are working toward that goal.
Why are people excited about Wawa's expansion in Pennsylvania?
Is Wawa the most popular convenience store chain in Pennsylvania? Ever since the company announced last June that they plan to open 40 new locations in central Pennsylvania, Google searches for "Wawa expansion" have spiked. A spokeswoman confirmed last month to NorthcentralPa.com that they are looking at sites in the local area, including State College as well as Lycoming, Union, and Snyder counties. A study conducted by Payless Power Survey...
therecord-online.com
Preliminary 2023-24 Hunting & Trapping Seasons Approved
HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners Saturday gave preliminary approval to the 2023-24 hunting and trapping seasons and bag limits. Modifications proposed for the 2023-24 seasons include:. For black bear, WMUs 1B, 2C, 4A, 4B and 4D would be removed from the extended firearms black bear...
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
Bushy Run Battlefield reenactment canceled amid new state guidelines
A new state policy may scuttle reenactments of the Battle of Bushy Run. The battle was part of Pontiac’s War, a pan-Native campaign that opposed British settlement west of the Allegheny Mountains. The British routed members of the Seneca, Cayuga and Lenape nations on Aug. 5-6, 1763. It has...
Watch black bear den in new Pennsylvania Game Commission live cam
A black bear den in Pike County is the focus of a new 24-hour livestream from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It marks the first time since 2021 the commission is offering viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. The commission said while black bears den every year, few do so in known spots where cameras can be installed.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission Launches 24-7 Black Bear Den Livestream
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched a new 24-7 livestream from a black bear den in Pike County. This brings the number of livestreams the commission is running to four. The Game Commission is also showing livestreams of eagles in Farm Country, eagles in Hanover, and geese in the Middle...
Comments / 0