The entertainment world is mourning the loss of one of their one as the star of several British hit movies and groundbreaking films has died at the age of 89, according to her family.
SPOILER ALERT: This story discusses major plot points from Episode 3 of HBO’s “The Last of Us,” currently streaming on HBO Max — as well as the 2013 video game of the same title. For its first two episodes, HBO’s “The Last of Us” remains remarkably true to its source material, the 2013 Playstation 3 video game widely regarded as one of the best ever made. For the show — which was just renewed for Season 2 after debuting to record ratings — co-creators and executive producers Neil Druckmann (who also created the game) and Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”) did introduce a...
The third episode of HBO’s The Last of Us contains the first biggest diversion from the 2013 game. And that is not at all a bad thing. Aside from being a beautiful episode of television, Episode 3 really pays tribute to two characters that weren’t able to be fully explored in the context of the video game. This episode delivers on exactly what I wanted from a TV adaptation of the game: backstory and added richness to characters we only briefly met before.Let’s dive in! As always, bring your tissues.(Warning: Spoilers ahead for The Last of Us.)Unlike previous episodes, there...
When I want to read an oral history of the zombie apocalypse — remember that? christ, what a time — I turn to Max Brooks’s World War Z. Forget about Brad Pitt’s adaptation-in-name-only: The book is a cobbled-together account of the collapse, survival, and rebirth of human civilization following a global zombie outbreak modeled after fears of real-world pandemics, described mockumentary-style by the people who survived it. Many of those fears have since come to pass; the book’s post-9/11 idea of America and Israel as flawed but fundamentally good-hearted places upon which the survival of the world and the various...
Odele Ventimiglia, the daughter of Sopranos actor John Ventimiglia, has died at the age of 25 just three months after giving birth. Ms Ventimiglia died on 12 January and the cause of death has not been made public. Mother Belinda Cape said in a post on Facebook that the family was “heartbroken”. Mr Ventimiglia appeared on the HBO show between 1999 and 2007 as Artie Bucco. “Heartbroken to have to post our darling Odele’s funeral notice. Her sister Lucinda and I have been overwhelmed by the messages of support and love we have received, and your remembrances of how cherished...
