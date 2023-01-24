ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

WDIO-TV

Minnesota House passes historic abortion bill

The Minnesota House passed a bill that would significantly broaden abortion and reproductive rights in Minnesota state law. DFL leaders in the House say it’s why voters gave them power in the Minnesota House and Senate for the first time in 10 years. After close to four hours of...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
MINNESOTA STATE
13News Now

Virginia House panel votes down 'magic mushrooms' bill

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia House Republicans have voted down a bill that would have allowed doctors to prescribe psilocybin, or "magic mushrooms," for treatment of a small set of mental health conditions. A GOP-led House Courts of Justice subcommittee voted 5-2 Wednesday to defeat the legislation in a way...
VIRGINIA STATE
YourErie

Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.” The […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Senator says he plans to introduce a constitutional amendment to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. State Senator Wayne D. Fontana (D-Allegheny) says Pennsylvanians should have a voice as to whether the minimum wage should increase. Sen. Fontana says his proposal would ask the voters if […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Laramie Live

Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends 13 Attorneys

The Wyoming State Bar says 13 attorneys have had their law licenses in Wyoming suspended wby the Wyoming Supreme Court for not paying their annual license fees. The list includes two attorneys from Cheyenne as well as one each from Lander and Casper. Here is the list according to a...
WYOMING STATE
Radio Iowa

Bill would limit train length in Iowa to 1.6 miles

Three lawmakers have given the green light to a bill that would limit the length of trains passing through Iowa, but all three say it could get stopped in a House committee. The bill would make it illegal for trains to be more than 1.6 miles long. That would be up to 130 rail cars according to Chris Smith of Tama, a Union Pacific conductor and engineer. He’s a local leader in the SMART TD union that represents railroad workers.
IOWA STATE
KELOLAND TV

County-seat relocation bill cruises thru SD Senate

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More voters in a county would have to sign a petition in order to hold an election about moving the county seat to a different community under legislation that cleared the South Dakota Senate on Tuesday. Senators voted 31-4 along party lines for SB-56 from...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
WOWT

Senators again push to overturn Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every few years, Nebraska lawmakers introduce a bill that if passed, would overturn the state’s helmet requirement for motorcyclists. “The people who ride the motorcycles want this, they want the choice,” says Senator Ben Hansen of Blair, who introduced the bill again this year. It’s the first time it’s been introduced since 2019.
NEBRASKA STATE

