WDIO-TV
Minnesota House passes historic abortion bill
The Minnesota House passed a bill that would significantly broaden abortion and reproductive rights in Minnesota state law. DFL leaders in the House say it’s why voters gave them power in the Minnesota House and Senate for the first time in 10 years. After close to four hours of...
House Dems introduce legalized recreational pot bill, Gov. Walz says he's "ready to sign it into law"
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- DFL lawmakers in Minnesota say this will be the year recreational marijuana is legalized. House Democrats introduced a bill Thursday morning that would allow 21-year-olds to buy, sell and use marijuana. It would also automatically expunge low-level cannabis convictions."Our bill will create a safe, well-regulated, legal marketplace where Minnesotans can grow, buy and sell cannabis if they choose to do so," Rep. Zack Stephenson, DFL-Coon Rapids, said.The bill will likely take months to pass, because there's a long vetting process. Gov. Tim Walz says he'll be ready when it gets to his desk. RELATED: Jesse Ventura says Gov. Walz...
Virginia House panel votes down 'magic mushrooms' bill
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia House Republicans have voted down a bill that would have allowed doctors to prescribe psilocybin, or "magic mushrooms," for treatment of a small set of mental health conditions. A GOP-led House Courts of Justice subcommittee voted 5-2 Wednesday to defeat the legislation in a way...
Will Pennsylvania legalize marijuana under Josh Shapiro?
(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of 29 states that does not allow recreational marijuana despite bipartisan efforts to legalize it. In 2016 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation legalizing medical marijuana, which the governor’s office says “refers to using the whole unprocessed marijuana plant or its basic extracts to treat a disease or symptom.” The […]
Pennsylvania lawmaker to introduce $15/hour minimum wage bill
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania State Senator says he plans to introduce a constitutional amendment to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. State Senator Wayne D. Fontana (D-Allegheny) says Pennsylvanians should have a voice as to whether the minimum wage should increase. Sen. Fontana says his proposal would ask the voters if […]
Born-Alive Act: Pelosi, Schumer melt down after new bill requires care for babies born during failed abortion
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Leader Chuck Schumer and VP Kamala Harris were among Democrats who criticized Republicans' 'extreme' Born Alive Bill.
A Pennsylvania police chief was killed after he ‘ran towards danger’ pursuing a suspect
CNN — A police chief who ran after a fleeing suspect Monday was shot in the head and “made the ultimate sacrifice,” Pennsylvania officials said. Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire was killed while chasing a man wanted on a weapons-related probation violation, police said. Pennsylvania State Police...
Senate committee advances bill that would require state vehicle inspections to every two years
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, the Senate Transportation & Infrastructure Committee advanced Senate Bill 254, a bill that would mandate state vehicle inspections every two years, instead of every year. The bill brought much discussion among members of the committee who questioned representatives from both the West Virginia State...
Kamala Harris calls House-passed Born Alive Act 'extreme,' claims it jeopardizes reproductive rights
Vice President Kamala Harris accused Republican legislators in the House of trying to "control women's bodies" by passing the "extreme" Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act.
Delegate proposes bill that could legalize marijuana in the Mountain State
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS)– A new house bill proposal calls to legalize marijuana in West Virginia. House Bill 2091 would legalize the possession of one ounce or less of cannabis for adults aged 21 years or older. The bill would include a special tax on marijuana to bring more revenue to the Mountain State. Delegate Danielle […]
Wyoming Supreme Court Suspends 13 Attorneys
The Wyoming State Bar says 13 attorneys have had their law licenses in Wyoming suspended wby the Wyoming Supreme Court for not paying their annual license fees. The list includes two attorneys from Cheyenne as well as one each from Lander and Casper. Here is the list according to a...
Preparations underway for State Senate 27th District Special Election
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From Your Local Election Headquarters, a battle is brewing in the 27th Senate District Special Election that hits home for several counties, including Northumberland and parts of Luzerne. The special election is less than one week away and on Wednesday, Eyewitness News Reporter Madonna Mantione sat down with both candidates to […]
Iowa Senate Bill Requiring Newborns To Be Tested For Drugs Fails
(Des Moines) An Iowa Senate Judiciary subcommittee stopped a bill requiring hospitals to test all newborn babies for illegal drugs. The measure would test blood from the umbilical cord. If the sample tests positive, the mother could be charged with child endangerment. The subcommittee decided to postpone the bill indefinitely.
Radio Iowa
Bill would limit train length in Iowa to 1.6 miles
Three lawmakers have given the green light to a bill that would limit the length of trains passing through Iowa, but all three say it could get stopped in a House committee. The bill would make it illegal for trains to be more than 1.6 miles long. That would be up to 130 rail cars according to Chris Smith of Tama, a Union Pacific conductor and engineer. He’s a local leader in the SMART TD union that represents railroad workers.
KELOLAND TV
County-seat relocation bill cruises thru SD Senate
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More voters in a county would have to sign a petition in order to hold an election about moving the county seat to a different community under legislation that cleared the South Dakota Senate on Tuesday. Senators voted 31-4 along party lines for SB-56 from...
Republican lawmakers to appeal court decision to delay Krasner impeachment trial
Some Pennsylvania state lawmakers have announced that they will appeal a recent Commonwealth Court ruling that derailed their effort to impeach Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner.
WOWT
Senators again push to overturn Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Every few years, Nebraska lawmakers introduce a bill that if passed, would overturn the state’s helmet requirement for motorcyclists. “The people who ride the motorcycles want this, they want the choice,” says Senator Ben Hansen of Blair, who introduced the bill again this year. It’s the first time it’s been introduced since 2019.
Minnesota Senate passes abortion bill opponents call 'most extreme' in nation
The Minnesota Senate passed the PRO Act early Saturday morning, legislation that supporters say protects the right to abortion and opponents say is an "extreme" measure permitting late-term abortion.
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries gives his first community inaugural address as House Minority Leader
Jeffries was already sworn in in Washington D.C., however, he once again took the oath of office in front of his own constituents. He delivered his speech in front of a packed crowd at Brooklyn Technical High School.
KETV.com
Nebraska state senators claim Legislature process not followed on heartbeat bill
LINCOLN, Neb. — Less than three weeks into the session and state lawmakers are already in a heated battle over abortion. Abortion rights senators are crying foul, saying rules are being bent and traditions broken to "fast-track" a proposed bill to restrict abortion. LB 626 would ban abortions after...
