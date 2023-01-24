Dave Matthews Band Heading Back Out On The Road This Summer For New Album
"What Would You Say" if Dave Matthews Band was heading back out on the road?
The " Ants Marching " crew is scheduled to go on tour — again — this summer in support of the release of their 10th studio album, the band announced on social media Tuesday (January 24). Walk Around the Moon is set to drop on May 19, but the first single, "Madman's Eyes," was released today (January 24)!
"Walk Around the Moon took shape during the pandemic and is as much a reflection on the current times as it is an urge to find common ground," Dave Matthews Band wrote on Instagram.
In addition to new DMB music, the band also announced a new U.S. tour which kicks off in The Woodlands, Texas, on the same day Walk Around the Moon is set to release.
Online ticket presale for DMB Warehouse members has already started. Citi cardmember presale starts Tuesday, February 14 at 10 a.m. local time and runs through Thursday, February 16 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on February 17 at 10 a.m. local time.
Here's a look at the Dave Matthews Band's Summer 2023 tour dates:
- May 19: The Woodlands, TX
- May 20: Dallas, TX
- May 23: Rogers, AR
- May 24: Southaven, MS
- May 26: Nashville, TN
- May 27: Cincinnati, OH
- May 30-31: Wilmington, NC
- June 2-3: Charleston, SC
- June 9: Forest Hills, NY
- June 10: Hartford, CT
- June 14: Darien, NY
- June 16: Bangor, ME
- June 17: Mansfield, MA
- June 23: Burgettstown, PA
- June 24: Columbia, MD
- June 27: Clarkston, MI
- June 29: Milwaukee, WI
- June 30-July 1: Noblesville, IN
- July 7-8: Chicago, IL
- July 11-12: Gilford, NH
- July 14-15: Saratoga Springs, NY
- July 18: Holmdel, NJ
- July 19: Wantagh, NY
- July 21-22: Camden, NJ
- July 25: Alpharetta, GA
- July 26: Orange Beach, AL
- July 28-29: West Palm Beach, FL
- August 24: Highland, CA
- August 25-26: Irvine, CA
- August 29: Bend, OR
- September 1-3: George, WA
