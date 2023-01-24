ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Lawsuit challenging Illinois gun ban lists 1,000 plaintiffs, argues Democrats violated state constitution

By Barnini Chakraborty, Senior Investigations Reporter
Washington Examiner
 5 days ago
Comments / 15

Adam 8ch
5d ago

we're at war. ask the 300billion Ukraine has gotten. take our guns away during wartime? That makes sense to no American.

Reply(5)
8
Grana John
5d ago

The democrats Did break the law and did infringe the 2nd amendmbut they're denying the Republic of their constitutional rightsThe democrats did infringe the 2nd amendmbut they're denying the Republic of their constitutional rights.

Reply
4
No Sugar-coating
5d ago

Chicago dont need more assault weapons on the streets. And if the Republican sherrifs have their way. They will get them.

Reply
3
ILLINOIS STATE

