ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlborough, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
communityadvocate.com

Joan Swanson, 90, formerly of Shrewsbury

Holden – Joan Swanson, 90, the loving daughter of Swedish immigrants, Ivan ( Hilding Ivan Olaf) Lundquist and Florence Cecelia ( Westerholm ) Lundquist passed away peacefully on January 13, 2023, surrounded by family. She fought a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and was adored by all of her family and caretakers during the process.
HOLDEN, MA
communityadvocate.com

Justin M. Turner, 28, of Northborough

– Justin Michael Turner, 28, of Northborough Massachusetts, passed away on January 21, 2023, at his home in Maine. A Celebration of Justin’s life will be held on Saturday February 4 from 1-3 at the First Parish UU Church, 40 Church Street, Northborough, Massachusetts. The family invites all who knew Justin to come together and to celebrate the brief but meaningful life of this young man who was so dearly loved.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Rimkus: Hudson officer Jack Donovan retires after 36 years

HUDSON – Hudson resident and native John “Jack” Donovan retired on Jan. 6 after 36 years of patrol duty on the Hudson Police Force. On his last duty day, Jan. 6, he was formally recognized for his longtime service with presentation of an award containing his first and current badges by Chief Rick DiPersio and Capt. Chad Perry. He was also honored by family and friends at a retirement party at Riverside Gun Club on Jan. 14.
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

WASA sponsors annual ‘Ice Out’ Challenge

WESTBOROUGH – The Westborough Athletic and Social Association is conducting its second annual “Ice Out” challenge. WASA has set up an ice sculpture in front of Hastings Elementary School. For $5 per guess, you can guess the day and time when the sculpture will completely melt. The...
communityadvocate.com

The lure of the Westboro Speedway

WESTBOROUGH – The roar of the engines, squeal of wheels, and clouds of dust captivated fans at the Westboro Speedway for nearly four decades ― from 1947 to 1985. Even residents in the far corners of town could hear the track. Built by five World War II veterans,...
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Grafton High DECA earns THRIVE status

GRAFTON – Grafton High School (GHS) DECA was among 525 chapters that achieved THRIVE level recognition this year and will be commended at DECA’s International Career Development Conference held April 22-25, 2023 in Orlando, Fla. Each fall, DECA offers four campaigns for chapters to complete as part of...
GRAFTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Crossroads Continuum to open new training facility for adults with autism

MARLBOROUGH – Crossroads Continuum, which serves to enrich the lives of people with autism and related conditions, will expand its offerings as it opens its adult center in the spring of 2023. Called the Commons Program, the center will help adults aged 22 and up to maximize their independence and receive career training.
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Westborough churches to sponsor Chili Fest

WESTBOROUGH – Turn that chill into chili, and help the Appalachia Service Project. On Saturday, Jan. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at St. Luke’s Parish Hall, the project will host a Chili Fest. Cook up a batch of your best chili and register (with a $10 entry fee) to [email protected]
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Take the next step following Westborough MLK community celebration

WESTBOROUGH – Central MA Connections in Faith, in partnership with Westborough Interfaith Association, Westborough Connects and Westborough Public Schools, is inviting members of the Westborough community to a follow-up program to the fifth annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Celebration. The program will be held on Saturday, Jan....
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Marlborough continues to save on electricity

MARLBOROUGH – The city continues to save on electricity. In a letter sent to the City Council on Dec. 29, Laura Wagner and Michael Ossing, members of the Ad Hoc Municipal Aggregation Committee, announced that residents saved $454,692 in electricity costs during the third quarter. In the same quarter,...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

Town issues details behind decision on Civic Kitchen & Drink

WESTBOROUGH – There will be golf at the Country Club on West Main Street. There will also be a pro shop. However, there will be no restaurant. Less than a week after the Select Board decided to not pursue a Request for Proposals to renew the Civic Kitchen & Drink’s lease, the town is trying to determine the next steps.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
communityadvocate.com

ARHS’ unified program receives national recognition

NORTHBOROUGH – It was halftime at the Algonquin Regional High School and Shrewsbury High School boys basketball game when a parade of students entered the court, carrying a banner. The banner recognized ARHS as a National Unified Champion School. The high school is one of 12 in Massachusetts and...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police arrest suspects related to home break-in

SHREWSBURY – Two Florida resident face charges for allegedly breaking into a Shrewsbury home. Mohammed Islam, 28, of North Miami, was charged with breaking and entering in the daytime for felony, malicious destruction of property, possession of burglarious instruments, conspiracy and possession of a Class B substance. Yaveth Martinez,...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Assabet Valley Camera Club hosts Silvana Della Camera

HUDSON – The Assabet Valley Camera Club will host Silvana Della Camera, award-winning photographer, judge and presenter, as well as a member of the Professional Photographers Association on Feb. 1. In her hour-long presentation on “Color, Contrast, Lighting and Composition,” Della Camera will discuss how photography is much more...
HUDSON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Shrewsbury police investigate wallet theft from Petco

SHREWSBURY – The Shrewsbury Police Department is seeking the public’s help investigating a wallet theft. According to the department, the wallet was stolen from Petco on Boston Turnpike on Jan. 21. Police shared an image of a man in a hat and black vest. Anyone who recognizes the...
SHREWSBURY, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson Select Board renews ‘Buy Recycled’ program

HUDSON – The Town of Hudson’s Select Board recently renewed the adoption of the “Buy Recycled” program, which is an initiative that aims to motivate town departments and residents to purchase products made with recycled materials. According to Executive Assistant Thomas Gregory, the initiative began in...
HUDSON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy