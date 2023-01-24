– Justin Michael Turner, 28, of Northborough Massachusetts, passed away on January 21, 2023, at his home in Maine. A Celebration of Justin’s life will be held on Saturday February 4 from 1-3 at the First Parish UU Church, 40 Church Street, Northborough, Massachusetts. The family invites all who knew Justin to come together and to celebrate the brief but meaningful life of this young man who was so dearly loved.

NORTHBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO