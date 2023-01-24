ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weeki Wachee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
usf.edu

A Central Florida suburb is named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Hillsborough commissioners are working on how to spend funds from the 2018 transportation tax

The money gathered in 2018 from Hillsborough County's now-inactive transportation tax might finally go into improving local infrastructure for roads, sidewalks and more. However, how the money is spent will ultimately be decided by the state legislature. Hillsborough County commissioners discussed the transportation improvement opportunities available at a Wednesday workshop.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy