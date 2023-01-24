ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Cape Coral woman, 64, dies in Charlotte crash; Cape Coral man, 32, seriously injured

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
 5 days ago
A 64-year-old Cape Coral woman died Monday morning when an SUV crashed with the car she was traveling in.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Monday along U.S. 41, near Zemel Road, in Punta Gorda.

According to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup driven by a 28-year-old Zephyrhills man, was traveling south on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road, when he lost control and crossed the median into the path of two cars.

After he collided with an SUV driven by a 32-year-old Cape Coral man, the SUV collided with a car. The SUV driver suffered serious injuries, troopers said, adding that the passenger in the car died.

Suspicious package: Suspicious envelope sent to LCSO on Friday deemed safe; investigation continues

Elderly exploitation: Fort Myers woman, 56, arrested on multiple charges, accused of elder exploitation

Troopers continue to investigate to determine if a semitrailer was also involved as a non-contactvehicle.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran , Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews .

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral woman, 64, dies in Charlotte crash; Cape Coral man, 32, seriously injured

