A 64-year-old Cape Coral woman died Monday morning when an SUV crashed with the car she was traveling in.

The crash happened shortly before 8 a.m. Monday along U.S. 41, near Zemel Road, in Punta Gorda.

According to an incident report from the Florida Highway Patrol, a pickup driven by a 28-year-old Zephyrhills man, was traveling south on U.S. 41, approaching Zemel Road, when he lost control and crossed the median into the path of two cars.

After he collided with an SUV driven by a 32-year-old Cape Coral man, the SUV collided with a car. The SUV driver suffered serious injuries, troopers said, adding that the passenger in the car died.

Troopers continue to investigate to determine if a semitrailer was also involved as a non-contactvehicle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Cape Coral woman, 64, dies in Charlotte crash; Cape Coral man, 32, seriously injured