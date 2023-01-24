Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/28 and 1/29The Maine WriterMaine State
Volunteer and Donation Requests Available in MaineThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Things to do in Maine This Weekend 1/21 & 1/22The Maine WriterMaine State
Old Town Remembers the Ice Storm of ’98Stephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Where to Get Iconic Eats in Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Related
A Mainer Offers Tips For Driving In A Crappy Snow Storm
Based on what I have seen so far this winter, many of you could use these pointers!. To say that winter driving in Maine is an experience like no other would be understating it. Even after years of driving, I still get nervous just driving from the studio here in Brewer, to the west side of Bangor, when there is significant snowfall on the roads. When you factor in navigating the interstate, it's twice as terrifying.
Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 62-32 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls started their Aroostook County weekend with a 62-32 victory over the Presque Isle Wildcats in Presque Isle on Friday night, January 27th. Ellsworth jumped out to a 13-2 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 31-7 at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles increased their lead in the 3rd Quarter to 30 points, 49-19.
MDI and Ellsworth Basketball Teams Head to the County
It's a huge weekend for the MDI and Ellsworth Basketball Teams as they head up to Aroostook County to play the Presque Isle Wildcats and Caribou Vikings. The MDI Girls start the day with a 6-6 record and currently sit in 10th place in the Class B North Heal Point Standings. Ellsworth is in 3rd place with an 11-2 record. Presque Isle is 5th with a 7-5 record and Caribou is 2nd with a 10-2 record.
Caribou Girls Rally to Beat Ellsworth 55-52 [STATS]
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team dominated the 1st Half on Saturday, January 28th against Caribou, leading 34-25 at the end of the 1st Half. But the 2nd Half belonged to the Vikings, as they outscored Ellsworth 30-18, and the Vikings beat Ellsworth 55-52. Ellsworth led 20-8 at the end of...
U-Maine Police Offer $500 Reward for Info About Stolen $8K Bear
Police at the University of Maine in Orono are offering a $500 reward after an $8,000 copper bear statue was stolen from the campus. There are actually two acts of vandalism being investigated by University of Maine Police on the Orono campus, both of which happened in November at the Buchanan Alumni House, right on College Avenue. Police have images of the suspects and are hoping someone will recognize them and come forward with information. A $500 reward is offered in each case for credible information that leads to the positive identification of the suspects.
Bad Weather Conditions Delay Removal of Tractor-Trailer Crash Until Friday
A tractor-trailer that crashed on I-95 in Etna on Thursday will not be removed from the side of the road until Friday due to the weather conditions in the area, according to Shannon Moss, Public Information Officer, Maine Department of Public Safety. Four Hour Process to Remove Tractor Trailer. Moss...
Anson Man Leads Police Chase, Arrested with 1+ Pounds of Fentanyl
An Anson man is facing charges after leading police on a pursuit that resulted in the seizure of over a pound of fentanyl. Cody Mosher, 28, is charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, eluding a police officer, assault, and refusing to submit to arrest or detention. Where Was the...
101.9 The Rock
Presque Isle, ME
3K+
Followers
12K+
Post
879K+
Views
ABOUT
The Rock 101.9 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, ME. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0