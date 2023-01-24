SIDNEY — Help keep the area blood supply strong during the heart of winter by donating at one of three upcoming local blood drives. The Jackson Center United Methodist Church community blood drive Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 202 E. Pike St., Jackson Center; the City of Sidney community blood drive on Thursday, Feb. 9 from noon to 4 p.m. at Sidney City Hall, 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney; or at the Peerless Food Equipment community blood drive Friday, Feb. 10 from 8 a.m. to noon. at 500 S. Vandemark Road, Sidney.

SIDNEY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO