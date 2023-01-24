Legholds and other unethical body-gripping trapping devices should be illegal. Not only do they cause harm for unsuspecting pets, but these baited contraptions cannot target specific species. So, any animal, wild or tame, is fair game. Read the story on VTDigger here: Katerina Brumer: It’s not just me who wants to see trapping banned.

VERMONT STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO