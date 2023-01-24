Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Steven Berbeco: United for mental health — community effort makes it work
We are identifying and addressing gaps and bottlenecks in the system of mental health care. Our action teams focus on workforce development, suicide prevention and youth mental health. Read the story on VTDigger here: Steven Berbeco: United for mental health — community effort makes it work.
State wants to sell Burlington office building, drawing criticism from state employees’ union
The Phil Scott administration is proposing a sale of the Zampieri office building in Burlington, calling it “underutilized.” But an official from the state employees’ union said that news “came as a surprise.” Read the story on VTDigger here: State wants to sell Burlington office building, drawing criticism from state employees’ union.
Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size
Support staff at UVM Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to unionize this week. The new bargaining unit will bring 2,200 more employees under representation by the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size.
VTDigger
Will Vermont prioritize youth incarceration over child development?
On Jan. 11, the Vermont Department for Children and Families presented its budget to the House Appropriations Committee. Its proposal would redirect $4.6 million that has been earmarked for “child development” to a fund that will be used to pay for building a temporary, architecturally secure structure to house adjudicated youth.
Castleton rallies behind Gilmore Home Center after devastating fire
Amid the debris, firefighters managed to save a cherished weathervane that sat atop the store for more than three decades. Read the story on VTDigger here: Castleton rallies behind Gilmore Home Center after devastating fire.
The Deeper Dig: To go big, or go bigger, on child care
There is widespread agreement among early childhood educators, parents and lawmakers that the economics of child care don’t work. Advocates are hoping this is the year Vermont makes big changes to child care funding. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: To go big, or go bigger, on child care.
Allan N. Mackey
Allan had a relentlessly positive attitude and valued laughter and love above all else. Read the story on VTDigger here: Allan N. Mackey.
Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far
This week’s hearings mark the Legislature’s first major deliberations over abortion-related policy since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark Roe v. Wade case precedent last summer, eliminating the federal right to an abortion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far.
Burlington Progressives settle tie vote in South District council race
Will Anderson beat FaRied Munarsyah in a virtual caucus on Thursday night. Anderson will face Democrat incumbent Joan Shannon in one of five City Council races on Town Meeting Day. Read the story on VTDigger here: Burlington Progressives settle tie vote in South District council race.
Katerina Brumer: It’s not just me who wants to see trapping banned
Legholds and other unethical body-gripping trapping devices should be illegal. Not only do they cause harm for unsuspecting pets, but these baited contraptions cannot target specific species. So, any animal, wild or tame, is fair game. Read the story on VTDigger here: Katerina Brumer: It’s not just me who wants to see trapping banned.
Comments / 0