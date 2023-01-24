ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will Vermont prioritize youth incarceration over child development?

On Jan. 11, the Vermont Department for Children and Families presented its budget to the House Appropriations Committee. Its proposal would redirect $4.6 million that has been earmarked for “child development” to a fund that will be used to pay for building a temporary, architecturally secure structure to house adjudicated youth.
The Deeper Dig: To go big, or go bigger, on child care

There is widespread agreement among early childhood educators, parents and lawmakers that the economics of child care don’t work. Advocates are hoping this is the year Vermont makes big changes to child care funding. Read the story on VTDigger here: The Deeper Dig: To go big, or go bigger, on child care.
Allan N. Mackey

Allan had a relentlessly positive attitude and valued laughter and love above all else. Read the story on VTDigger here: Allan N. Mackey.
Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far

This week’s hearings mark the Legislature’s first major deliberations over abortion-related policy since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned landmark Roe v. Wade case precedent last summer, eliminating the federal right to an abortion. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont lawmakers take up landmark abortion ‘shield law,’ but protections could only go so far.
Katerina Brumer: It’s not just me who wants to see trapping banned

Legholds and other unethical body-gripping trapping devices should be illegal. Not only do they cause harm for unsuspecting pets, but these baited contraptions cannot target specific species. So, any animal, wild or tame, is fair game. Read the story on VTDigger here: Katerina Brumer: It’s not just me who wants to see trapping banned.
