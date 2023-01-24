Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Spirit EMS provides school transportation across Darke County
GREENVILLE — Spirit EMS is a family transportation business that provides door to door service to students with special needs across the county each day. Spirit is contracted with the Arcanum-Butler, Bradford, Council on Rural Services Gateway, Franklin Monroe, Mississinawa Valley, and Tri-Village school districts. As a part of its contracts with the various schools, they also work closely with the Darke County Educational Service Center.
Sidney Daily News
Shelby Co. Fair Queen places third in Ohio Fairs’ Queen Pageant
ANNA — Madison Jeffries, 18, of Anna, was crowned the 2022 Shelby County Fair Queen and went on to place third in the Ohio Fair Managers Association (OFMA) Ohio Fairs’ Queens Pageant between Jan. 9 and 12. Jeffries is a 2022 graduate of Anna High School and is...
Sidney Daily News
Donors help Johnson ‘go back in the world’
SIDNEY — Annette Johnson is a retired kindergarten teacher who has received a plasma infusion every four weeks since she was diagnosed with primary immunodeficiency in 2016. She thanks blood donors for helping her “go back in the world” and spend precious time with her “kinder crew.”
Sidney Daily News
Area collectors converge on Miami Valley Centre Mall
PIQUA — The annual Sports Collectibles Show, sponsored by SC Collectibles, will be held at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St. in Piqua, on Feb. 3, 4 and 5. The annual event invites sports fans from around the area to come check out over 50 tables around the mall with dealers showcasing sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books and other sports themed items. The items are for the NFL, MLB, Ohio State University and more.
Sidney Daily News
Sports Extra with Dave Ross: Versailles MLK for the girls
Fort Loramie will again host a day long boys basketball event on the Sunday of MLK weekend in 2024. The next day will mark the debut of a similar girls gathering in Versailles for both JV and varsity. A dozen schools will be represented in these matchups: Indian Lake/Mississinawa, Russia/Liberty...
Sidney Daily News
Friday basketball roundup: Lehman Catholic beats Riverside 55-38
SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic pulled away in the second half to beat Riverside 55-38 in a Three Rivers Conference game on Friday at Schlater Family Gymnasium. Lehman led 12-11 at the end of the first quarter and 28-22 at halftime, then pulled away with a 16-9 scoring edge in the third and 11-7 edge in the fourth.
Sidney Daily News
Tree Board approves street tree list
SIDNEY – The Sidney Tree Board approved the Sidney-Cincinnati street tree list during a meeting on Jan. 19. The changes to the approved list include the removal of evergreens, Kentucky coffee and espresso trees. Member Ross Moore suggested adding two maple species that were already on the list – Acer P Columnar and Acer S Endowment – because they grow narrow and are ideal for streets and downtown.
Sidney Daily News
County record
-2:42 p.m.: vehicle in ditch. Deputies responded to a vehicle in a ditch in the area of Schmitmeyer Baker Road. -2:13 p.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 100 block of East Main Street in Port Jefferson. -1:45 p.m.: property damage. Deputies and Anna Police responded...
Sidney Daily News
Wednesday, Thursday basketball roundup: Russia beats Botkins in lopsided fashion
BOTKINS — Russia’s girls basketball team earned a Shelby County Athletic League victory on Thursday by beating Botkins 56-27. The Raiders led 10-9 at the end of the first quarter, then used a 17-1 scoring edge in the second to take a 27-10 halftime lead. They led 42-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Sidney Daily News
Rooting for the home team
Watching the Botkins Trojans play the Russia Raiders at Botkins on Thursday, Jan. 26 are, left to right, Zane Gutman, 6, Parker Schnippel, 17, and Rylyn Paul, 17, all of Botkins. Schnippel brought a small, pop drinking, human skeleton to watch the game with him. Gutman is the son of Audrey and Ryan Gutman. Schnippel is the son of Jana and Keith Schnippel. Rylyn is the son of Ben and Erica Paul.
Sidney Daily News
Crescent Players present first show since 2020
NEW BREMEN — Crescent Players has announced their upcoming production of the beloved musical, “Hello, Dolly!” at the James F. Dicke Auditorium in New Bremen. The show will run from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26. “Hello, Dolly!” tells the story of Dolly Levi, a matchmaker who sets...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-10:26 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Rees Drive. -6 p.m.: warrant. Tyler Anthony Rose, 29, of Piqua, was arrested on a warrant. -3:17 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a breaking and entering in progress in...
Comments / 0