PIQUA — The annual Sports Collectibles Show, sponsored by SC Collectibles, will be held at the Miami Valley Centre Mall, 987 E. Ash St. in Piqua, on Feb. 3, 4 and 5. The annual event invites sports fans from around the area to come check out over 50 tables around the mall with dealers showcasing sports cards, collectibles, memorabilia, comic books and other sports themed items. The items are for the NFL, MLB, Ohio State University and more.

PIQUA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO