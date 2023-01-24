ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Former Celtics NBA Champion Lands Surprise Head Coaching Job

Glen “Big Baby” Davis, who won an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 2008, is back in professional basketball. Well, sort of. According to Celtics.com’s Taylor Snow, Davis has been named head coach of the Charlotte Purple Jackets, a professional team in The Basketball League, which formed in 2018. The TBL has grown to 49 teams across the United States with the 2023 season beginning in March.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Paul Pierce Wears Unique Outfit To Celtics-Lakers Game

BOSTON — Paul Pierce typically arrives to marquee Celtics games to show his support for the team, and “The Truth” certainly made a fashion statement Saturday. Boston took on the Los Angeles Lakers in a primetime matchup, and there isn’t much else better in the NBA than the rivalry between two historic franchises.
BOSTON, MA
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
NESN

Darvin Ham Sounds Off After Lakers’ Overtime Loss To Celtics

Darvin Ham, like every other member of the Lakers, left TD Garden in utter disbelief Saturday night. Los Angeles was robbed of a potential victory in its primetime matchup with the NBA-best Boston Celtics. LeBron James should have been granted two free-throw shots in the final seconds of the game, but referees did not blow the whistle after the Lakers star was hacked by Jayson Tatum at the rim. The no-call sent the contest into overtime, and the C’s ultimately secured a 125-121 win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

Lakers Star LeBron James Irritated After Missed Call Vs. Celtics

BOSTON — Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was apoplectic at the end of regulation against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night. James clearly was fouled on a game-winning layup attempt by Jayson Tatum with the game tied, but no whistle ever came for the four-time NBA champion. All of James’ emotions were mixed into one, running around the court pleading for a call before dropping to his knees in the painted area on the floor and letting his head hang.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NBA Crew Chief Explains Blown Call In Celtics-Lakers Game

BOSTON — It didn’t take long for the NBA to admit what many already knew in the moment in Saturday’s matchup between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. In a postgame pool report, crew chief Eric Lewis said the referees “missed” a foul call on Jayson Tatum when it seemed evident to the naked eye that he whacked LeBron James on the arm during a potential game-winning layup attempt at the end of regulation.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Patriots Emerge As Betting Favorite To Acquire DeAndre Hopkins

The staff changes in the AFC East seemed to have shifted odds for DeAndre Hopkins’ next team. The New England Patriots officially hired Bill O’Brien as their offensive coordinator Thursday, and the Jets also hired Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator on the same day. The latter decision...
ARIZONA STATE
NESN

Patrick Beverley Makes Insane Plea To Prevent Celtics-Lakers OT

Patrick Beverley is one of the most eccentric personalities in the league, and NBA fans were reminded of that Saturday night. LeBron James had a chance at a game-winning layup in the final seconds, but he was fouled by Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum. However, the referees did not blow their whistles, and the game went into overtime.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Joe Mazzulla Praises Celtics Star Jaylen Brown For His ‘Resiliency’

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown knew an opportunity to step up in a big moment would come again, but the Celtics star didn’t believe it would come so soon. Boston fell to the New York Knicks on Thursday night after Brown missed two critical free throws that could have lifted the Celtics to a win, but instead, sent them on their way to a third straight loss.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Hurricanes With Solid Home, Road Splits Face League-Leading Bruins

Following back-to-back losses in Florida, the Boston Bruins will face the Carolina Hurricanes on the road Sunday evening. The B’s last visited the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., during the 2022 postseason, with the Canes taking that series to advance past the Bruins. This time around, Carolina boasts an...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Relive Patrice Bergeron’s 79th Career Game-Winning Goal

The Boston Bruins kicked off the week with an electric win in Canada over the Montreal Canadiens. Patrice Bergeron potted the game-winning goal Tuesday night in the third period, with an assist from Brad Marchand. It was the Captain’s 79th career game-winner, which places him second for game-winning goals in...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Lakers-Celtics Ref Addresses Patrick Beverley’s Camera Incident

The referees officiating Saturday night’s Lakers-Celtics game missed a critically important call, and Patrick Beverley went the extra mile to let them know about it. Jayson Tatum made contact with LeBron James in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter with the game tied at TD Garden, but the refs didn’t blow the whistle. The no-call signaled overtime between the longtime rivals, and before the extra frame started, Beverley borrowed a camera from a courtside photographer to show crew chief Eric Lewis that James was hacked as he drove to the basket.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls In OT Behind Jaw-Dropping Panthers Rally

The Boston Bruins failed to get back in the win column and instead shockingly fell to the Florida Panthers, 4-3, in overtime at FLA Live Arena on Saturday night. The Bruins fell to 38-6-5 with their second straight loss — it?s the first time they?ve lost consecutive games all season — while the Panthers improved to 24-22-6 on their season.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Drake Loses Fortune On 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Matchup

The Philadelphia Eagles may have beaten the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title, but we’re all winners for the impact the outcome had on Drake. For some odd reason, the Canadian rapper decided to bet $850k on the 49ers to take home a victory Sunday. With injuries to both active quarterbacks, San Francisco essentially conceded the game midway through the third quarter, dealing a major financial blow to the four-time Grammy winner.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
29K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy