Darvin Ham, like every other member of the Lakers, left TD Garden in utter disbelief Saturday night. Los Angeles was robbed of a potential victory in its primetime matchup with the NBA-best Boston Celtics. LeBron James should have been granted two free-throw shots in the final seconds of the game, but referees did not blow the whistle after the Lakers star was hacked by Jayson Tatum at the rim. The no-call sent the contest into overtime, and the C’s ultimately secured a 125-121 win.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO