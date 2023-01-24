Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
St. James High moved to make way for chemical plant; new oaks, magnolias echo old school
On a fall day more than 44 years ago, Sharon Steib kissed her future husband for the first time. It was behind one of the live oaks at the old St. James High School so no one could see the two classmates. Though just a sophomore then, Steib, 60, really...
NOLA.com
Why is La.'s State Capitol bathed in different colors sometimes? Curious Louisiana finds out
Louisiana's State Capitol may be glowing in purple, green and gold when Mardi Gras rolls around on Feb. 21. "It's a possibility," said Jacques Berry, Policy and Communication director for the state Division of Administration. "The state lit it in red and green for Christmas." It also was bathed in...
Lake Charles American Press
North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails
About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two of the cars involved began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailment happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie in DeSoto Parish,...
NOLA.com
Tammany Times 02 01 23
The Children's Museum of St. Tammany has made a bit of history during the past few weeks. The museum began 2023 a bit early, with a noon balloon drop on New Year's Eve, a celebration tailored for the facility's young visitors. Since then, the museum has also celebrated the fifth anniversary of its north shore location and welcomed the appointment of its first executive director, Christy Myers.
NOLA.com
Ed Pratt: Violence hits a legislator's family, and she wants more done for solutions
Last year, when Vanessa Caston LaFleur was running for a seat in the Louisiana Legislature, she went to the community and asked potential voters what the top three issues they wanted her to deal with. Easy, right?. The first-time candidate believed her district would rank business development and job creation...
NOLA.com
An average year for homicides in New Orleans' largest suburbs included some shocking crimes
Despite several headline grabbing killings last year, including the slaying of a priest and church worker in Covington, 2022 turned out to be a pretty average year for murders in New Orleans' two largest suburbs, according to recently released law enforcement statistics. In all, 55 people were slain in Jefferson...
People in Louisiana Swear This Will Keep Mosquitos Away Better Than Anything
The weather in Louisiana will start to heat up in a few months and you know what that means—mosquitos.
WDSU
Residents in Bayou Blue wake up to major damage from Tuesday night storms
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Multiple homeowners in Bayou Blue experienced major damage to their homes in the wake of strong storms across southeast Louisiana Tuesday night. One of those residents was Troy Naquin, who says his chimney shifted off of its foundation, multiple windows were blown out of his home, and his RV was tipped over by high winds.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on January 19
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Help Locating Missing Man Last Seen on January 19. Louisiana – On January 27, 2023, the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Robert Lee Johnson Hampton, 26, of Gonzales, Louisiana has been reported missing. According to authorities, Robert was last seen and heard from by his family on January 19.
NOLA.com
Big Shot from Slidell filling some iconic Zulu shoes this Mardi Gras
Slidellian Terrance McGuire, the first St. Tammany resident to hold the position of the Big Shot character for the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club, has put his stamp on the role by doing what he said any big shot should do — giving back to the community. Since...
NOLA.com
Cameras now rolling in some St. Tammany Parish special needs classrooms
Georgina Ledet received notice Jan. 5 that cameras would soon be operational in all three of her daughter's classrooms at Slidell High School, a measure she and other parents of special needs students across Louisiana had pushed for. The notice came more than a year after the St. Tammany Parish...
UPDATE: Power restored across Acadiana after storms move through area
UPDATE 1/25/2023 9 a.m.: Electric power has been restored to virtually all Acadiana customers, according to the National Power Outage Grid. In Lafayette Parish, 217 outages were reported out of over 123,000 customers tracked by the national grid. Jeff Davis Parish showed 128 outages among its 12,000 customers and Acadia Parish reported 85 of the […]
Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
theadvocate.com
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
WDSU
Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Beverage Manufacturer to Build $160 Million Facility in Louisiana
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Beverage manufacturer Niagara Bottling announced plans to...
WLOX
Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: State Democratic chair Katie Bernhardt makes inauspicious TV debut
When Louisiana Republican Party chair Louis Gurvich published an embarrassingly asinine screed on Jan. 16 calling for party “unity” as he attacked several declared and potential GOP gubernatorial candidates, he left himself and the LAGOP hierarchy open for a well-deserved ass kicking. A number of Republican luminaries answered...
Lake Charles American Press
State office dismissals for 13 parishes today ahead of storm
Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said the state offices in 13 Southwest Louisiana parishes will close at 11 a.m. today in expectation of high winds and severe weather. The parishes closing early are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and...
