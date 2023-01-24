ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Lake Charles American Press

North Louisiana families evacuated after train derails

About 130 people in north Louisiana are under a mandatory evacuation Saturday after a train derailed and at least two of the cars involved began leaking hazardous products, state police said. The Union Pacific Railroad train derailment happened about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Keatchie in DeSoto Parish,...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Tammany Times 02 01 23

The Children's Museum of St. Tammany has made a bit of history during the past few weeks. The museum began 2023 a bit early, with a noon balloon drop on New Year's Eve, a celebration tailored for the facility's young visitors. Since then, the museum has also celebrated the fifth anniversary of its north shore location and welcomed the appointment of its first executive director, Christy Myers.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WDSU

Residents in Bayou Blue wake up to major damage from Tuesday night storms

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Multiple homeowners in Bayou Blue experienced major damage to their homes in the wake of strong storms across southeast Louisiana Tuesday night. One of those residents was Troy Naquin, who says his chimney shifted off of its foundation, multiple windows were blown out of his home, and his RV was tipped over by high winds.
BAYOU BLUE, LA
KLFY News 10

Feds look to shut down Louisiana tax preparer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana tax return preparer could be getting barred by federal officials after a complaint alleging false information was filed. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Whylithia R. Robinson, an IRS registered tax preparer in Plaquemine, is accused of filing tax returns that understated customers’ tax liabilities and overstated tax […]
PLAQUEMINE, LA
theadvocate.com

At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Tornado damage confirmed in Bayou Cane

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down in Bayou Cane Tuesday night. The tornado was an EF1 with 95mph winds. The path of the storm was 50 yards wide. There were no injures but the tornado did cause damage on Holley Street.
BAYOU CANE, LA
WLOX

Thousands without power as severe weather rolls in overnight

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Some South Mississippi residents are already feeling the effects of Tuesday night’s severe weather, even before it actually hits them. Residents throughout Ocean Springs have reported losing power late Tuesday night. Just over 2,000 people are without power across the six southernmost counties. Slowly, power...
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS
Lake Charles American Press

State office dismissals for 13 parishes today ahead of storm

Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said the state offices in 13 Southwest Louisiana parishes will close at 11 a.m. today in expectation of high winds and severe weather. The parishes closing early are Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Jeff Davis, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary and...
LOUISIANA STATE

