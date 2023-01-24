ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
C. Heslop

Discomfort Grows: Walmart Adds New Service Charges And Seals Off Access As Anti-Theft Measures Increase

Walmart is trying everything to keep shoppers' intentions pure. But it means honest shoppers face serious inconveniences. Most of the existing measures have shoppers feeling embarrassed to shop at Walmart. For example, buzzing for employee help. And glass cases for small products that only cashiers can unlock. Now? More buyers will wonder why they still go to this big-box brand for groceries and supplies.
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
70K+
Followers
45K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy