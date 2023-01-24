SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We had another mild day Today with highs near 50 for most! This mild air has been brought into the region by a strong breeze coming out of the Southwest yesterday and today. For tonight, we should see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the middle 30′s for the valley, lower 30′s for the hills. Waking up Monday morning, a mostly cloudy skies, still mild with temps in the 30′s. Keep in mind, we should be in the teens and 20′s overnight this time of year. A mainly dry day is on tap for Monday, but once the sun goes down, there is an increased chance for a passing snow shower or sprinkle.

