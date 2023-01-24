ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Thunderbids host ‘Hometown Heroes’ night, stair climb event

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Before Saturday’s big game, the Thunderbirds held their first ever Annual Stair Climb Event. Many teams and first responders climbed throughout the Mass Mutual Center, to raise money for the T-Birds foundation. Caitlin Kirrane, the event organizer said the turnout for the event was amazing...
Annual Penguin Plunge in Westfield raises money for children’s museum

WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 19th annual penguin plunge was held on Saturday at the Hampton Ponds State Park in Westfield. Participants dressed up in their favorite costumes and dove right into the icy water. Each participant in the plunge pledged to raise a minimum of 75 dollars. The plunger...
Bob’s Cruiser Care Packs help the homeless

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Chicopee community is coming together on Saturday to help the homeless. Bob the bike guy and the girl scouts are collecting supplies for Bob’s Cruiser Care Packs. The packs are given to local police departments to hand out to the local homeless population. A...
West Springfield St. Patrick’s Committee crowns 2023 colleen

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Committee crowned their 2023 colleen on Saturday. The pageant was held at the Springfield Country Club. Saturday’s event was a long time coming and marked the return of the pageant since the start of the pandemic. “We have...
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Jan. 29

Mild, Breezy, And Cloudy With A PM Shower To Close Out The Last Weekend Of January. Mild, Breezy, And Cloudy With A PM Shower To Close Out The Last Weekend Of January. One person is dead following a shooting at the Holyoke Mall on Saturday. Central high school holds JROTC...
Garage opening new store at Holyoke Mall

A new study found just 14 percent of cancers are detected through recommended screenings, which...
Town by Town: BHN Wellbeing Center opening and Railroad Hobby Show

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and West Springfield. Springfield leaders celebrated the opening of a new program, aimed at shortening the wait times for individuals seeking behavioral health treatment. On Friday morning, a ribbon cutting was held for the Behavioral...
Springfield owl in running to be ‘Superb Owl’ of 2023

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - An owl in Springfield is in the running for ‘Superb Owl’ of the year. It’s a competition inspired by the accidental internet searches that come every year leading up to football’s biggest game. Clint Screechwood, a one-eyed screech owl from The Zoo...
Westhampton woman sharing passion for jewelry with others

A community is coming together to help a Chicopee family in need after losing their five-year-old boy...
Car drives into Westfield martial arts studio, leaves hole in the wall

WESTFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Westfield responded to New England Martial Arts Training Center on Mainline Drive Saturday morning after a car struck the building, leaving a large hole. According to Westfield Police Sergeant Seth Florek, police and fire crews answered the call around 9:50 a.m. He added that...
Soaring egg prices having impact on local bakeries

A community is coming together to help a Chicopee family in need after losing their five-year-old boy...
Crews battle three-alarm fire on Main Street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire in Springfield. Crews responded to the building on the corner of Main and Osgood Streets around 9 p.m. Saturday. Springfield Fire Commissioner B.J. Calvi said that once on-scene, heavy fire was seen coming from the rear of...
Thunderbirds prepare for sold-out home games over the weekend

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Thunderbirds and gearing up for another eventful weekend. Between Friday night’s match-up and Saturday’s sellout hometown heroes’ game, parking and traffic are on many people’s minds. Friday night games are commonly known to bring in large crowds and lots of...
Threat prompts Friday closure of Longmeadow middle school

A community is coming together to help a Chicopee family in need after losing their five-year-old boy...
Crews respond to barn fire in Rowe

ROWE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a barn in Rowe for reports of a 2nd alarm fire early Sunday morning. According to the Rowe Fire Department, they received the call just before 3 a.m. Officials shared a photo on the department’s Facebook page, which shows the barn fully engulfed...
Mild Start to the Week, Arctic Air could be on the Way for Later in the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - We had another mild day Today with highs near 50 for most! This mild air has been brought into the region by a strong breeze coming out of the Southwest yesterday and today. For tonight, we should see mostly cloudy skies with temperatures falling to the middle 30′s for the valley, lower 30′s for the hills. Waking up Monday morning, a mostly cloudy skies, still mild with temps in the 30′s. Keep in mind, we should be in the teens and 20′s overnight this time of year. A mainly dry day is on tap for Monday, but once the sun goes down, there is an increased chance for a passing snow shower or sprinkle.
Getting Answers: underutilized cancer screenings

Town by Town: BHN Wellbeing Center opening and Railroad hobby show.
Hampden County Sheriff discusses what’s in store for department in 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Hampden County Sheriff’s Department hosted its annual Honorary Deputy Sheriff’s Breakfast Sunday morning to highlight the department’s accomplishments over the past year. “As Sheriff of the county, I’m very proud of the work we’re doing outside of the fences of the facility,”...
