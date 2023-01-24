ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

NBC San Diego

1 Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting Spree Around County, Suspect Arrested: SDPD

San Diego Police arrested a man suspected of firing at multiple locations Friday in San Diego, killing one person and injuring three others. Jaime Gonzalez, 22, was booked into jail for one count of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and additional firearms-related charges, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said. At...
San Diego weekly Reader

Blood all over north San Diego County

Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
NBC San Diego

ATM Bomber Ordered to Pay Debit to Society After Heists in San Diego, Penasquitos

A Chula Vista man who blew up two ATMs in an attempt to steal the money inside was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in federal prison. Chad Engel, 50, pleaded guilty to federal charges last year for his role in an explosion that damaged one ATM at a California Coast Credit Union and another that destroyed an ATM at a gas station in Miramar.
KMPH.com

250 lbs. of fentanyl seized at San Diego border

Earlier this week, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke took to social media to celebrate a massive drug bust at the border in San Diego. K9 Dark and his border patrol officer seized 250 pounds of fentanyl. In the photo provided, a mountain of fentanyl bags is seen piled high...
San Diego Channel

House fire in Lemon Grove displaces family

LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Heartland Fire Department says a family was displaced Saturday night after an unattended candle caused a fire in their Lemon Grove home. According to firefighters, the call about the fire in the 7800 block of Nichals St. came in at 8:24 p.m. Four children and one adult were all displaced, and major damage was done to the home.
