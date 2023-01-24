Read full article on original website
2 injured in Encanto shooting, San Diego Police investigating
San Diego Police are investigating a shooting in the Encanto neighborhood where two people were struck by gunfire Friday night.
SDPD identifies victim shot, killed in San Diego shooting spree
Police identified the victim who died during a shooting spree in Encanto, Bay Terraces and Spring Valley on Saturday.
Police arrest San Diego shooting spree suspect who killed 1 person; injured 3
SAN DIEGO — A 22-year-old Lemon Grove man was arrested on suspicion of murder and other charges after a shooting spree in Encanto, Bay Terraces, and Spring Valley, police said Saturday. The suspect, Jaime Gonzalez, was booked into San Diego Central Jail at 4:24 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of...
San Diego police officers help woman whose wheelchair was stuck in Valencia Park mud
SAN DIEGO — San Diego police officers were dispatched to Valencia Park, but it wasn't for crime, to keep the peace, or to search for a person - it was a call to help a woman whose wheelchair was stuck in the mud. Officers were dispatched to the 5100...
KTLA.com
Camp Pendleton deploys barriers to stop gate crasher; car bursts into flames
A dramatic scene played out at Camp Pendleton Friday evening when a driver attempted to crash through the main gate at the Marine base just north of San Diego, military officials said. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. when a driver attempted “to gain unauthorized access to the installation,” Camp...
NBC San Diego
1 Dead, 3 Injured in Shooting Spree Around County, Suspect Arrested: SDPD
San Diego Police arrested a man suspected of firing at multiple locations Friday in San Diego, killing one person and injuring three others. Jaime Gonzalez, 22, was booked into jail for one count of murder, five counts of attempted murder, and additional firearms-related charges, SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said. At...
San Bernardino woman accused of stealing from Carlsbad store
Carlsbad police on Monday arrested a San Bernardino woman on suspicion of stealing items from a chain store, said the agency in an announcement on Friday.
Hotel fire forces evacuations in San Ysidro
A Friday night fire broke out inside a San Ysidro hotel, forcing people to leave their rooms, said the San Diego Fire Department.
San Diego weekly Reader
Blood all over north San Diego County
Kim saw the two men come outside and walk up a pathway to the pergola; it was a high spot on the property where they could sit and visit. Kim went in the house and washed her fresh veggies and stored them and then came back outside. She could see the men talking. “I knew my husband was very excited to see his son.” She walked up and joined them. “I sat in a third chair to enjoy the conversation.” (Aug. 22, 2018)
SDPD releases body-camera footage of fatal police shooting in Barrio Logan
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police released body-worn camera video of a fatal police shooting from last Friday night in Barrio Logan. The family of 37-year-old Christopher DeArman is speaking out. They say the fatal shooting of their father and brother by police following a traffic stop for a broken taillight, was "unjustified".
Authorities search for church vandals
Authorities are asking for the public's helping in identifying and locating the suspect or suspects responsible for vandalizing a church in the Birdland neighborhood.
Imperial Beach 'Cop Watcher' sues Sheriff's Department over assault while recording an arrest
SAN DIEGO — An Imperial Beach man who records police stops to prevent police misconduct and expose what he considers is implicit bias in policing is suing the San Diego Sheriff's Department after he says a Sheriff Sergeant assaulted him for filming a traffic stop and then falsely arrested him.
Man convicted of manslaughter in La Jolla DUI crash that killed two passengers
A man who drove while intoxicated and crashed a car in La Jolla, killing his two passengers, was convicted Thursday of vehicular manslaughter.
ABC 15 News
Driver arrested in San Diego crash that left Arizona woman dead
SAN DIEGO, CA — A driver was arrested after a crash that left an Arizona woman dead over the weekend. The crash reportedly occurred in an area just north of SeaWorld San Diego. According to a San Diego Police Department log, a woman had been standing on a sidewalk...
NBC San Diego
ATM Bomber Ordered to Pay Debit to Society After Heists in San Diego, Penasquitos
A Chula Vista man who blew up two ATMs in an attempt to steal the money inside was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in federal prison. Chad Engel, 50, pleaded guilty to federal charges last year for his role in an explosion that damaged one ATM at a California Coast Credit Union and another that destroyed an ATM at a gas station in Miramar.
Chula Vista man sentenced to over 11 years in prison for ATM explosions
A Chula Vista man who blew up two ATMs in an attempt to steal the money inside was sentenced Friday to more than 11 years in federal prison.
Driver killed in North County crash identified
The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a tree in Oceanside, which resulted in the death of the 31-year-old as well as a six-year-old girl passenger, was identified, medical officials said.
KMPH.com
250 lbs. of fentanyl seized at San Diego border
Earlier this week, Chief Patrol Agent Aaron M. Heitke took to social media to celebrate a massive drug bust at the border in San Diego. K9 Dark and his border patrol officer seized 250 pounds of fentanyl. In the photo provided, a mountain of fentanyl bags is seen piled high...
NBC San Diego
Man Arrested. Passed Out. In Stolen Car. Parked at San Diego Police Station: SDPD
A man was arrested Thursday after officers found him asleep in the driver's seat of an allegedly stolen vehicle parked in the San Diego Police Department's Traffic Division lot. Just after 3 a.m., an officer noticed a white Hyundai sedan with a man asleep inside of it in the Traffic...
San Diego Channel
House fire in Lemon Grove displaces family
LEMON GROVE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Heartland Fire Department says a family was displaced Saturday night after an unattended candle caused a fire in their Lemon Grove home. According to firefighters, the call about the fire in the 7800 block of Nichals St. came in at 8:24 p.m. Four children and one adult were all displaced, and major damage was done to the home.
