Related
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming
Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court
A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
Bill Ackman Lauds Hindenburg's Scathing Report On India's Adani As 'Highly Credible' — But Adds This Caveat
Billionaire investor Bill Ackman was all praise for U.S. short-seller Hindenburg Research’s report on Indian conglomerate Adani Group, calling it "highly credible" and "extremely well researched." Hindenburg’s report on Wednesday accused the conglomerate of improper use of offshore tax havens and stated it held short positions in the company...
Why The White House Is Urging Congress To Increase The Powers Of Cryptocurrency Market Regulators
Four senior officials from the White House released a statement calling on Congress to increase its efforts in regulating the cryptocurrency market and expand the powers of regulators to prevent misuse of customers' assets and conflicts of interest. What Happened: The statement also recommended Congress strengthen transparency and disclosure requirements...
Edward Snowden Asks Elon Musk To Take Risks To Avoid Twitter Bankruptcy: 'You Could Change The World In 12 Months'
Edward Snowden said Thursday that there are “solutions to the censorship problem” which will keep Twitter out of bankruptcy. What Happened: The former U.S. intelligence contractor said that Twitter and Tesla CEO Elon Musk could “could change the world within twelve months.”. Snowden urged Musk to “take...
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava
For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion
Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
3 Trillion Shiba Inu Transferred To Mysterious Wallet After Kusama Confirms Massive Burn Ahead Of Shibarium Launch
Over 3 trillion of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD worth $34.2 million was moved to an unknown wallet late on Thursday. What Happened: This comes just hours later SHIB developer Shytoshi Kusama confirmed in a discord channel that one goal of Shibairum is to burn trillions of SHIB. Shibarium is a layer-...
Dogecoin Founder Mocks Analyst Who Predicted Bitcoin To Reach $1.3M By December: 'He Did The Math'
A pseudonymous crypto analyst is bullish on Bitcoin BTC/USD, predicting it should reach a stark target of $1.3 million by December. What Happened: Pentoshi told his 670,000 followers on Twitter, “I got to this number by using the January gain average of 42% monthly.”. The analyst added: “will be...
As Chevron Buyback Irks Biden, Jared Bernstein Says Excessive Repurchases Have Been A Concern For President
U.S. Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein highlighted the fact that President Joe Biden considers excessive buybacks by corporations as problematic. What Happened: Bernstein’s comments come in the wake of renewed tensions between Biden and oil companies as Chevron Corporation CVX announced a $75 billion stock buyback as well as increased its dividend payout, according to its announcement on Wednesday. As a result, shares of the energy giant closed 4.88% higher on Thursday.
China's Nuclear Weapons Lab Used American Computer Chips Despite Export Ban: Report
The state-run China Academy of Engineering Physics (CAEP), one of China’s top nuclear weapons research institutes, has purchased U.S. computer chips despite its placement on a U.S. export blacklist in 1997. The institute has managed to procure the semiconductors made by companies such as Intel Corporation INTC and Nvidia...
Asia shares brace for rate hikes, earnings rush
SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Asian shares started cautiously on Monday in a week that is certain to see interest rates rise in Europe and the United States, along with U.S. jobs and wage data that may influence how much further they still have to go.
Billionaire Blows: Ackman Kicks Seventh Richest Man While He's Down, Calling Adani 'Fraud' Report 'Credible'
Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman says he found a scathing and exhaustive report by Hindenburg Research on India's Adani Group "highly credible and extremely well researched." What Happened? After a two-year investigation, Hindenburg presented “evidence” that the Adani Group has “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting...
Fed Must Do 2 Things To Maintain S&P 500 Rally Or 'No Way That Stocks Are Going to Make It': Jeremy Siegel
Going by the S&P 500’s rally thus far in January, it appears that Wharton Professor Jeremy Siegel’s prediction that the first half of the year might be a lot better than many people thought could prove accurate. Siegel explained the premise behind his prediction in his appearance on...
Why This BuzzFeed Analyst Remains Bearish After Stock Skyrockets On Meta Platforms, OpenAI Partnerships
After ripping higher by more than 150% on Thursday, the Buzzfeed Inc BZFD rally continued on Friday with the stock up another 85% in afternoon trading. One Wall Street analyst said BuzzFeed's new deal with OpenAI may not be as lucrative as the market seems to believe — and investors should consider cashing out on the stock's big gains.
How America Would Be Screwed If China Invades Taiwan
The vaunted fleet of the U.S. Navy may not be ready for a conflict with China.A recent analysis found that the U.S. would likely lose a vast number of ships in a war with China over Taiwan, thanks to a narrowing technological advantage. And experts say the U.S. fleet of over 490 ships is also losing its edge in numbers compared to China’s fleet of 661 vessels.“We are nowhere near adequately prepared,” said William Toti, who led the Navy’s anti-submarine China strategy before his retirement. “I fear that we've awakened a sleeping giant. They have more ships than we do....
S&P 500 Makes Weekly Gains As Inflation Eases: What's Next For The Market?
S&P 500 profit margins are on track to decline for the sixth consecutive quarter. Investors will get a key economic update Wednesday when the Federal Reserve releases its latest interest rate decision. The strong start to 2023 for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY continued this week as another...
SEC Investigating Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Role In Autopilot Claims
U.S. securities regulators are investigating Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's role in shaping Tesla's self-driving claims. According to a report by Bloomberg, the review is part of an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission probe of Tesla's statements about its Autopilot driver-assistance system. SEC officials are investigating whether Musk may...
4,327 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,327.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,932,189, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,601.91), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
'Talent Shortages Persist': Robert Half International CEO Warns Of Tight Global Labor Market
Robert Half International Inc RHI shares rallied 4.1% on Friday after the staffing company reported strong fourth-quarter numbers, but its earnings call commentary suggested global labor markets were still very imbalanced. "Global labor markets remain tight and the demand for talent remains high, despite continued economic uncertainty," Robert Half CEO...
