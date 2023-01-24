ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Security Benefit Cuts Coming

Inflation has reduced the value of social security benefits to recipients. But there will be further cuts in the long run. Experts say the increasing needs of seniors are burdening small benefit reserves. Americans are living longer because of lower lifestyle risks. Life expectancy was 47 years in 1900 and it was 76 in 2021.
Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
EXCLUSIVE: A 600-Acres Cannabis Giant 'Hidden' In The Jungle Is On Its Way To Becoming EU GMP Certified, Meet Cannava

For centuries, countries in Latin America have lagged behind the world’s central economies in terms of economic growth and social inclusion. Unequal terms of exchange in imports and exports, low levels of industrialization, political unrest, socioeconomic inequality, and macroeconomic crises, are just some of the factors that sustain high unemployment levels and deepen rural uprooting.
Edward Snowden Says A Gallon Of Milk Will Cost $2.6 Trillion

Edward Snowden quipped Wednesday (July 13) that “we’re all going to be billionaires,” while commenting on record inflation numbers made public the same day. The former intelligence consultant said in a tweet that while people would turn into billionaires, a gallon of milk would cost $2.6 trillion as a result of steep price increases.
As Chevron Buyback Irks Biden, Jared Bernstein Says Excessive Repurchases Have Been A Concern For President

U.S. Council of Economic Advisers member Jared Bernstein highlighted the fact that President Joe Biden considers excessive buybacks by corporations as problematic. What Happened: Bernstein’s comments come in the wake of renewed tensions between Biden and oil companies as Chevron Corporation CVX announced a $75 billion stock buyback as well as increased its dividend payout, according to its announcement on Wednesday. As a result, shares of the energy giant closed 4.88% higher on Thursday.
Asia shares brace for rate hikes, earnings rush

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Asian shares started cautiously on Monday in a week that is certain to see interest rates rise in Europe and the United States, along with U.S. jobs and wage data that may influence how much further they still have to go.
Billionaire Blows: Ackman Kicks Seventh Richest Man While He's Down, Calling Adani 'Fraud' Report 'Credible'

Pershing Square Capital Management CEO Bill Ackman says he found a scathing and exhaustive report by Hindenburg Research on India's Adani Group "highly credible and extremely well researched." What Happened? After a two-year investigation, Hindenburg presented “evidence” that the Adani Group has “engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting...
How America Would Be Screwed If China Invades Taiwan

The vaunted fleet of the U.S. Navy may not be ready for a conflict with China.A recent analysis found that the U.S. would likely lose a vast number of ships in a war with China over Taiwan, thanks to a narrowing technological advantage. And experts say the U.S. fleet of over 490 ships is also losing its edge in numbers compared to China’s fleet of 661 vessels.“We are nowhere near adequately prepared,” said William Toti, who led the Navy’s anti-submarine China strategy before his retirement. “I fear that we've awakened a sleeping giant. They have more ships than we do....
SEC Investigating Tesla CEO Elon Musk's Role In Autopilot Claims

U.S. securities regulators are investigating Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk's role in shaping Tesla's self-driving claims. According to a report by Bloomberg, the review is part of an ongoing Securities and Exchange Commission probe of Tesla's statements about its Autopilot driver-assistance system. SEC officials are investigating whether Musk may...
4,327 ETH Worth $6M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Thursday a total of 4,327.45 Ether ETH/USD worth $6,932,189, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,601.91), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
