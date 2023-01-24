Read full article on original website
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenFlorida State
Restaurant Inspection: Orange Park restaurant temporarily closed for ‘vermin activity’Don JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Citing need for revenue, Orange Park approves new deal for red light camerasJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Fugitive Friday: Clay County Sheriff’s Office asks community’s help in finding man wanted for battery, meth possessionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Teacher of the Year, School-related Employee of the Year announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
News4Jax.com
Wheelchair rugby offers ‘freedom’ to athletes with disabilites who just want to compete
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – This weekend, adult Brooks Adaptive Sports and Recreation hosted the 14th annual Southern Slam Wheelchair Rugby Tournament at the University of North Florida. The ASR program is designed for athletes of all ages with disabilities and illnesses. Some said the program has saved their life. Don...
News4Jax.com
Maine to Key West: Jacksonville unicyclist completes 2,400-mile trip on East Coast Greenway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Remember the Jacksonville man who made it his mission to ride down from Wells, Maine, to Key West, Florida — all on one wheel? It took five months, but on Saturday, Avery Seuter accomplished his 2,400-mile journey to help make the roads safer. “It’s, it’s...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Toddler drowns in family pool at home in Jacksonville Heights neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A toddler was found unresponsive in a family pool in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood Saturday afternoon, The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at a news briefing. According to JSO, officers were called to a home on Noroad in response to a reported drowning. When they arrived,...
News4Jax.com
1 dead, 1 hurt in I-295 crash near Heckscher Dr.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person is dead and a teenager is recovering from injuries following a Sunday morning crash on Interstate 295 near Heckscher Drive. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an 18-year-old driving a van was traveling northbound on I-295 near the exit to Heckscher Drive with a passenger when the van they were in traveled off the roadway to the right and collided with the guardrail end. The van then hit a light pole before falling down the embankment of the Heckscher Drive exit.
News4Jax.com
1 dead in pedestrian crash near Chimney Lakes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man is dead after he was hit by a car off Staples Mill Drive, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit. The crash happened around 4 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Irongate Drive in the Chimney Lakes area off Argyle Forest Boulevard.
News4Jax.com
2 hurt in East Arlington house fire, 2 more escape
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two people were taken to a local hospital after a house fire Sunday morning in East Arlington. Crews responded to the house on Otterwood Court around 5 a.m. Additional crews were called to battle the flames. Four people were inside at the time of the fire....
News4Jax.com
‘She can’t be replaced’: This week marks 33 years since Clay County woman’s brutal murder
CLAY COUNTY,Fla. – The last week of January is one Cheryl Turner always dreads. It’s when she thinks about her little sister, Teryl Orcutt, the most. “I miss a lot of things. I miss the fact that I can’t talk to her,” Turner said. “If we had cellphones then, I’d probably still have her voice on one of my answering things.”
News4Jax.com
Family heirlooms missing after burglar ransacks Miramar home
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A brazen home burglary in broad daylight has left some residents in Jacksonville’s Miramar neighborhood on-edge. It happened Tuesday afternoon at a house on Alhambra Drive in an area that’s well-known as a quiet part of Jacksonville. Homeowner Kathryn Bissette said she had come home and discovered that someone shattered a large glass door that separates her bedroom from the backyard.
News4Jax.com
Pedestrian hit, killed by SUV on County Road 218, FHP says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A pedestrian died from their injuries Thursday night as they attempted to cross a road in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the SUV was traveling west on County Road 218 and approaching Orchid Avenue, while a pedestrian...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville police: Missing man located by searchers, reunited with family
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 75-year-old man reported missing Thursday night was found safe, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced the next day. The was last seen around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at his residence near Emerson Street and Interstate 95. He has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia, police said. The...
News4Jax.com
Clay Education Foundation recognizes Heather Miller as Clay County ‘Teacher of the Year’
Heather Miller, an educator at Lake Asbury Elementary School, was recognized Thursday night as the Clay County “Teacher of the Year” during the Clay Education Foundation’s Apple Awards. The awards event at the Thrasher-Horne Center, according to the foundation’s website, celebrates excellence in teaching, teachers and school-related...
News4Jax.com
Woman fleeing hit-and-run killed in 2nd crash half a mile away: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said a woman was killed Saturday morning in a crash on Lane Avenue as she fled from an earlier hit-and-run on the same road. Lt. Nassim Mana with JSO’s Traffic Homicide Unit said the woman was heading south on Lane Avenue...
News4Jax.com
Advocacy groups join together at rally in response to released footage of Tyre Nichols
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Community Action Committee held a rally in front of the Duval County Courthouse to demand justice for Tyre Nichols and others who have been victims of police brutality in America. The rally was sparked after Memphis authorities released body camera and surveillance video showing five...
News4Jax.com
Woman wanted in Jacksonville Beach for exploitation of the elderly arrested in Montana
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A 52-year-old woman, wanted in Jacksonville Beach for exploitation of the elderly, was found Thursday in Missoula, Montana. Jacksonville Beach police said they began their investigation December 12. For about a year, the victim, a disabled 83-year-old man, was defrauded out of approximately $140,000. The...
News4Jax.com
3 arrested, facing charges in ‘execution-style’ murders of Baker County men, sheriff says
MACCLENNY, Fla. – Baker County Sheriff Scotty Rhoden on Friday night announced charges against three people in the deadly shootings of two men that in August of 2022 he described as an “execution-style murder.”. David “Daniel” Sigers and James Michael “Bo” Thomas were found fatally shot on Aug....
News4Jax.com
Man convicted of killing 2 Putnam County boys sentenced to death
PALATKA, Fla. – Disclaimer: Some may find the details included in this story to be graphic in nature. Discretion is advised. Mark Wilson Jr., the man convicted of murdering two young brothers in 2020 in Putnam County, was formally sentenced to death by a judge. Last year, a jury...
News4Jax.com
Man accused of killing 23-year-old in 2022 fiery Clay County crash dies before trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX has learned that a man accused of causing a fiery four-car wreck in Clay County that proved deadly has died. According to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Clifford Ringer, 41, who was charged in a crash last year that killed a 23-year-old man who was severely burned, has died.
News4Jax.com
Annual ‘Homeless Veterans Stand Down’ puts focus on helping unhoused heroes
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Army veteran Alfred Miller was all smiles Saturday as he was pampered with a haircut during the city’s annual “Homeless Veterans Stand Down” event. “It feels great! I cut it with some scissors a couple weeks ago, so this is special,” Miller said....
News4Jax.com
Hundreds up to ‘Challenge’ to support Wolfson Children’s Hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hundreds showed up Saturday to 121 Financial Ballpark to run in this year’s Wolfson Children’s Challenge in support of the local hospital and its work to save and improve the lives of children. Parents whose children have ended up needing care at Wolfson for...
News4Jax.com
Woman recounts waking up in hospital, learning her mother, unborn twins didn’t survive street racing crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More than a year after a deadly crash that police say was the result of street racing, one of the survivors who was an innocent victim shared her story with News4JAX. The wreck on July 16, 2021, on Edgewood Avenue North near Glen Street changed Chastyne...
