Trevor Noah recounted an adventure that made his life flash before his eyes...in an unexpected way. On the Jan. 18 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Noah told Stephen about a whitewater rafting trip in Costa Rica and showed the host pictures of his capsized raft and submerged friends. Noah explained that Costa Rica was the latest destination for an annual friends' trip"I've been lucky enough to have the same group of friends going on. What are we now? 14, 15 years from South Africa? We all started our careers together. Different paths, different journeys, but every year we make sure that we go on a friend's trip," he said. "Doesn't matter where it is. Sometimes South Africa, sometimes, you know, it can be California. And this time was Costa Rica. We do something that we don't really want to do for the experience. And so this year, I picked Whitewater River rafting." Colbert then began to show a few photos from the rafting excursion to the camera. "Here you are," Colbert said. "About to go over the falls. And that's, that's, that's you right there, right?" The late-night host noted that Noah wasn't paddling.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO