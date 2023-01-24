Read full article on original website
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Annie Wersching Dead at 45: Actress Starred in '24,' 'Vampire Diaries' and More
Annie Wersching, who starred in 24, Bosch, and Timeless, has died after a battle with cancer. Wersching was 45. She most recently starred in Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie, continuing to work after her 2020 diagnosis. "There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today," Wersching's...
Taylor Swift casts transgender man as her love interest in latest music video
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift cast a transgender man as her love interest in the 'Lavender Haze' music video, which premiered over the weekend.
Best albums to blast at full volume for couples and singles on Valentine’s Day
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Miley Cyrus and Shakira toss some musical shade at exes Revenge is more than a way to balance the scales so you can get even. As pop stars frequently demonstrate, throwing some shade on your ex is a great way to top the charts and come out […]
'Dancing With the Stars': Beloved Actor Secretly Helped Record the Show's Theme Song
Dancing With the Stars opens with the same theme every week, meaning that there is a surprise additional celebrity appearance no one knows about. Matt Berry, who plays Laszlo Cravensworthon the hit FX series What We Do in the Shadows, performs for the brief theme and even yells "Hey!" during the introduction. Berry, 48, shared this information during the What We Do in the Shadows virtual panel at the 2021 PaleyFest.
Taye Diggs' Girlfriend Speaks out on Breakup Rumors
Taye Diggs' girlfriend, Apryl Jones, shut down breakup rumors after some fans thought the couple split when they unfollowed each other on Instagram. She recently told The Shade Room that she and Diggs are still together. Moreover, they were heading to Atlanta to shoot a film soon, the former Love & Hip-Hop star revealed. Although Jones did not elaborate on the unfollowing situation, she said the move had no significance. She added that she and Diggs are grown "adults" who continue to care for each other regardless of whether or not they follow each other on Instagram. In an Instagram post on Jan. 17, the Best Man actor also assured fans that his beautiful relationship with Jones was still strong. In a photo posted on his Instagram account, Diggs, 52, and Jones, 36, held hands as they strolled around Paris.
Incubus Member Undergoes Brain Tumor Removal Surgery
Incubus revealed one of its members is stepping away from the band after undergoing a medical procedure that required plenty of recovery time. Bassist Ben Kenney would later explain why he needed to undergo surgery, revealing he had a brain tumor removed. Kenney posted a photo to go along with...
'Jeopardy!' Winner Blasts Show's Fans — Here's Why
Jeopardy is under fire again – this time from one of its own champions. Writer Yogesh Raut won three consecutive games of Jeopardy earlier this month, and afterward, he shared thoughts about his experiences on Facebook. His posts were skeptical of the show's lauded reputation and its outspoken fan base.
'Party Down' Trailer Released Ahead of Series Revival Premiere
Starz has released the official trailer for a new season of Party Down ahead of the series revival premiere. In the clip, fans get to see all their favorite stars from the series, including Adam Scott and Jane Lynch. There are also series newcomers James Marsden, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoë Chao, and Jennifer Garner. Per a synopsis, The 13 Going on 30 star will be playing Evie, "a successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices. A fledgling relationship with Henry Pollard (Scott) becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."
Disney+ Cancels Star-Studded Show After 2 Seasons
The Mysterious Benedict Society has been canceled after two seasons, bringing an abrupt end to this burgeoning adventure series. The show premiered on Disney+ in 2021 and ran a second season in October of 2022, but according to co-creator Phil Hay it didn't earn a renewal. Hay broke the news to fans on Twitter on Saturday.
Pete Davidson Packs on PDA With Former Co-Star
And Chase Sui Wonders displayed plenty of PDA at a weekend getaway in Hawaii. While wading into the crystal-clear water, the Bodies Bodies Bodies costars renewed romance rumors. Wonders wrapped her arms around the funnyman as they chatted in the ocean before returning to shore, reported Page Six. The twosome shared a sweet smooch once they were dried off and settled on their beach towels. While sitting on the same beach chair, the 29-year-old Saturday Night Live star and 26-year-old actress couldn't keep their hands off one another. Wearing floral swim trunks and a black baseball hat, Davidson showed off his tattooed limbs, which were noticeably missing ink dedicated to his former girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. While dating Kardashian, he got a tattoo that read, "My girl is a lawyer," on his collarbone. Despite this, he didn't seem to be sporting the tattoo in recent photos. His Kardashian tattoo was nowhere to be seen when he relaxed at the beach.
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Seem Unbothered in Sweet New Photos Together After ABC Firing
Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' fates on Good Morning America have officially been decided. TMZ reported that Robach and Holmes were fired from GMA after a mediation session that was held on Thursday. Despite the recent reports, the pair seem to be in good spirits based on photos obtained by the Daily Mail.
'Swamp People' Star Pickle Wheat Pregnant With First Baby
A new member will soon be joining the Swamp People family just in time for gator hunting season! Series star Cheyenne "Pickle" Wheat is pregnant and expecting her first child with boyfriend Joshua Kippes, the History Channel star, who also appears on Swamp People: Serpent Invasion, announced. The 27-year-old mom-to-be...
Rick Astley Files Multimillion Dollar Lawsuit Against Yung Gravy Over Imitation
Rick Astley is clearly not a fan of Yung Gravy's body of work. The "Never Gonna Give You Up" singer has filed a multimillion-dollar lawsuit against the viral rapper for his "unauthorized" use of an imitation of Astley's vocals from the 1987 hit. Yung Gravy is accused of using the...
"Got Talent" Viewers Shocked By Simon Cowell’s Drastic Weight Loss
According to Yahoo! News, Simon Cowell's recent weight loss of lost 60 pounds has some fans expressing their “concerns” for his health. As Yahoo!'s Marissa Matozzo documented, "The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 63, was photographed leaving the show’s auditions event at the London Palladium this week, and according to one fan on Twitter, 'looking much slimmer.' The American Idol alum donned a dark gray fitted t-shirt with black pants and accessorized with his go-to aviator sunglasses at the show’s launch as well.
John Dutton Confronts Bikers in 'Yellowstone' — Epic Throwback Clip
Yellowstone has had its fair share of great moments across five seasons, with Kevin Costner's John Dutton getting several chances to shine as the head of the Dutton Ranch. One of the more memorable moments that has been singled out on YouTube several times is when the Dutton Ranch is invaded by a group of bikers.
Zach Braff Says He'd Return for 'Scrubs' Reboot on One Condition
The stars of Scrubs remain close and frequently reunite, but fans have still been waiting for a genuine reunion show. Earlier this week, star Zach Braff shared one specific condition that would have to be fulfilled in order for it to happen. Creator Bill Lawrence must be involved. Braff and...
As His Life Flashed Before His Eyes, Trevor Noah Remembered the Most Random Things
Trevor Noah recounted an adventure that made his life flash before his eyes...in an unexpected way. On the Jan. 18 episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Noah told Stephen about a whitewater rafting trip in Costa Rica and showed the host pictures of his capsized raft and submerged friends. Noah explained that Costa Rica was the latest destination for an annual friends' trip"I've been lucky enough to have the same group of friends going on. What are we now? 14, 15 years from South Africa? We all started our careers together. Different paths, different journeys, but every year we make sure that we go on a friend's trip," he said. "Doesn't matter where it is. Sometimes South Africa, sometimes, you know, it can be California. And this time was Costa Rica. We do something that we don't really want to do for the experience. And so this year, I picked Whitewater River rafting." Colbert then began to show a few photos from the rafting excursion to the camera. "Here you are," Colbert said. "About to go over the falls. And that's, that's, that's you right there, right?" The late-night host noted that Noah wasn't paddling.
Kylie Jenner Responds to Video Making Fun of Her Son Aire's Name
Kylie Jenner isn't taking jokes about her son's name too seriously. The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared her baby boy name for the first time in the new year, nearly a year after his birth. Initially, she and rapper Travis Scott named their son Wolf, but quickly changed it. The process wouldn't be easy as she revealed she'd have to go through a lengthy legal proceeding to get things changes on all important documents. She revealed during Season 2 of The Kardashians on Hulu that she went with the name that her big sister Khloe Kardashian suggested because she needed a name in order to apply for his birth certificate and social security car. But she didn't feel the name was a good fit. "FYI our son's name isn't wolf anymore," she shared at the time when he was just one-month-old. Jenner added, "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." In early Jan. 2023, she announced her son's name is Aire alongside four snapshots of the cute 11-month-old.
