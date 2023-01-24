2023 Soccer Calhoun County Schedule

Photo by Calhoun Journal

January 24, 2023

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL –Here is the high school soccer schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County; all dates doubleheaders unless noted; will be updated when schedules are made available

Feb. 7

Cherokee County at Donoho

Feb. 9

Munford girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)

Feb. 10

Fort Payne girls vs. Donoho (Choccolocco)

White Plains vs. Donoho (Choccolocco)

Feb. 13

Childersburg at Donoho

Feb. 14

Childersburg girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)

Feb. 16

Faith Christian girls at White Plains (Choccolocco)

Munford at Donoho

Talladega at Weaver

Feb. 21

Faith Christian girls at Collinsville

Jacksonville at Saks

Feb. 23

Jacksonville at Weaver

Feb. 24

Cleburne County girls at Weaver

White Plains at Weaver

Feb. 25

Oxford at Weaver

Feb. 27

Faith Christian girls at Saks

Feb. 28

Glencoe girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)

Hokes Bluff at Donoho

Saks at Jacksonville (JSU)

March 2

Donoho at Saks

March 3

Donoho girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)

Hokes Bluff at Saks

Weaver at Talladega

March 4

Faith Christian girls at Weaver

March 7

Bowdon (Ga.) at Saks

Hokes Bluff girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)

Weaver at Glencoe

March 9

Collinsville girls vs. Faith Christian (McClellan)

Saks at Cleburne County

Weaver at Jacksonville

March 10

Donoho in Greg Brewer Memorial Invitational, Choccolocco Park

Faith Christian girls at Childersburg

Hokes Bluff at Weaver

March 11

Donoho in Greg Brewer Memorial Invitational, Choccolocco Park

March 14

Glencoe at Donoho

Talladega girls at Saks

March 16

Faith Christian girls at Glencoe

Weaver at Donoho

March 17

Weaver girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)

March 20

Collinsville at Saks

March 21

Collinsville at Weaver

Faith Christian girls at Hokes Bluff

Saks at Glencoe

March 23

Cleburne County girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)

Saks vs. White Plains (Choccolocco)

March 24

Weaver at Saks

March 27

Donoho at New Hope

March 28

Donoho at Cleburne County

April 4

Calhoun County Tournament at McClellan

April 5

Calhoun County Tournament at McClellan

April 6

Glencoe at Saks

Calhoun County Tournament at McClellan

April 7

Calhoun County Tournament at McClellan

April 8

Calhoun County Tournament at McClellan

April 10

Saks at Collinsville

April 11

Donoho at Weaver

Saks girls at Faith Christian

April 13

Donoho at Collinsville

Faith Christian girls at Munford

Saks at Weaver

April 14

Donoho at Glencoe

Weaver at Hokes Bluff

April 17

Saks at Donoho

April 18

Cleburne County at Saks

Talladega girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)

Weaver at Collinsville

April 20

Collinsville at Donoho

Glencoe at Weaver

Saks at Hokes Bluff

April 21

Weaver at White Plains (McClellan)

April 24

Donoho at Hokes Bluff

April 25

Faith Christian girls at Donoho

Cleburne County at Donoho [read more sports stores …]

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website. Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News.

Back to Home Subscribe Free PREVIOUS ARTICLE