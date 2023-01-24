2023 Soccer Calhoun County Schedule
Calhoun County, AL –Here is the high school soccer schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County; all dates doubleheaders unless noted; will be updated when schedules are made available
Feb. 7
Cherokee County at Donoho
Feb. 9
Munford girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)
Feb. 10
Fort Payne girls vs. Donoho (Choccolocco)
White Plains vs. Donoho (Choccolocco)
Feb. 13
Childersburg at Donoho
Feb. 14
Childersburg girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)
Feb. 16
Faith Christian girls at White Plains (Choccolocco)
Munford at Donoho
Talladega at Weaver
Feb. 21
Faith Christian girls at Collinsville
Jacksonville at Saks
Feb. 23
Jacksonville at Weaver
Feb. 24
Cleburne County girls at Weaver
White Plains at Weaver
Feb. 25
Oxford at Weaver
Feb. 27
Faith Christian girls at Saks
Feb. 28
Glencoe girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)
Hokes Bluff at Donoho
Saks at Jacksonville (JSU)
March 2
Donoho at Saks
March 3
Donoho girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)
Hokes Bluff at Saks
Weaver at Talladega
March 4
Faith Christian girls at Weaver
March 7
Bowdon (Ga.) at Saks
Hokes Bluff girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)
Weaver at Glencoe
March 9
Collinsville girls vs. Faith Christian (McClellan)
Saks at Cleburne County
Weaver at Jacksonville
March 10
Donoho in Greg Brewer Memorial Invitational, Choccolocco Park
Faith Christian girls at Childersburg
Hokes Bluff at Weaver
March 11
Donoho in Greg Brewer Memorial Invitational, Choccolocco Park
March 14
Glencoe at Donoho
Talladega girls at Saks
March 16
Faith Christian girls at Glencoe
Weaver at Donoho
March 17
Weaver girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)
March 20
Collinsville at Saks
March 21
Collinsville at Weaver
Faith Christian girls at Hokes Bluff
Saks at Glencoe
March 23
Cleburne County girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)
Saks vs. White Plains (Choccolocco)
March 24
Weaver at Saks
March 27
Donoho at New Hope
March 28
Donoho at Cleburne County
April 4
Calhoun County Tournament at McClellan
April 5
Calhoun County Tournament at McClellan
April 6
Glencoe at Saks
Calhoun County Tournament at McClellan
April 7
Calhoun County Tournament at McClellan
April 8
Calhoun County Tournament at McClellan
April 10
Saks at Collinsville
April 11
Donoho at Weaver
Saks girls at Faith Christian
April 13
Donoho at Collinsville
Faith Christian girls at Munford
Saks at Weaver
April 14
Donoho at Glencoe
Weaver at Hokes Bluff
April 17
Saks at Donoho
April 18
Cleburne County at Saks
Talladega girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)
Weaver at Collinsville
April 20
Collinsville at Donoho
Glencoe at Weaver
Saks at Hokes Bluff
April 21
Weaver at White Plains (McClellan)
April 24
Donoho at Hokes Bluff
April 25
Faith Christian girls at Donoho
Cleburne County at Donoho [read more sports stores …]
