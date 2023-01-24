ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

2023 Soccer Calhoun County Schedule

 5 days ago

Photo byCalhoun Journal

January 24, 2023

East Alabama Sports Today

Calhoun County, AL –Here is the high school soccer schedule for teams in and around Calhoun County; all dates doubleheaders unless noted; will be updated when schedules are made available

Feb. 7
Cherokee County at Donoho

Feb. 9
Munford girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)

Feb. 10
Fort Payne girls vs. Donoho (Choccolocco)
White Plains vs. Donoho (Choccolocco)

Feb. 13
Childersburg at Donoho

Feb. 14
Childersburg girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)

Feb. 16
Faith Christian girls at White Plains (Choccolocco)
Munford at Donoho
Talladega at Weaver

Feb. 21
Faith Christian girls at Collinsville
Jacksonville at Saks

Feb. 23
Jacksonville at Weaver

Feb. 24
Cleburne County girls at Weaver
White Plains at Weaver

Feb. 25
Oxford at Weaver

Feb. 27
Faith Christian girls at Saks

Feb. 28
Glencoe girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)
Hokes Bluff at Donoho
Saks at Jacksonville (JSU)

March 2
Donoho at Saks

March 3
Donoho girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)
Hokes Bluff at Saks
Weaver at Talladega

March 4
Faith Christian girls at Weaver

March 7
Bowdon (Ga.) at Saks
Hokes Bluff girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)
Weaver at Glencoe

March 9
Collinsville girls vs. Faith Christian (McClellan)
Saks at Cleburne County
Weaver at Jacksonville

March 10
Donoho in Greg Brewer Memorial Invitational, Choccolocco Park
Faith Christian girls at Childersburg
Hokes Bluff at Weaver

March 11
Donoho in Greg Brewer Memorial Invitational, Choccolocco Park

March 14
Glencoe at Donoho
Talladega girls at Saks

March 16
Faith Christian girls at Glencoe
Weaver at Donoho

March 17
Weaver girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)

March 20
Collinsville at Saks

March 21
Collinsville at Weaver
Faith Christian girls at Hokes Bluff
Saks at Glencoe

March 23
Cleburne County girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)
Saks vs. White Plains (Choccolocco)

March 24
Weaver at Saks

March 27
Donoho at New Hope

March 28
Donoho at Cleburne County

April 4
Calhoun County Tournament at McClellan

April 5
Calhoun County Tournament at McClellan

April 6
Glencoe at Saks
Calhoun County Tournament at McClellan

April 7
Calhoun County Tournament at McClellan

April 8
Calhoun County Tournament at McClellan

April 10
Saks at Collinsville

April 11
Donoho at Weaver
Saks girls at Faith Christian

April 13
Donoho at Collinsville
Faith Christian girls at Munford
Saks at Weaver

April 14
Donoho at Glencoe
Weaver at Hokes Bluff

April 17
Saks at Donoho

April 18
Cleburne County at Saks
Talladega girls at Faith Christian (McClellan)
Weaver at Collinsville

April 20
Collinsville at Donoho
Glencoe at Weaver
Saks at Hokes Bluff

April 21
Weaver at White Plains (McClellan)

April 24
Donoho at Hokes Bluff

April 25
Faith Christian girls at Donoho
Cleburne County at Donoho [read more sports stores …]

**When you click read more you will be taken to the EA Sports Today website.  Please make sure to come back to read more Calhoun County News. 

