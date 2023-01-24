ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackfoot, ID

Crews beginning I-15 Blackfoot bridge repair after overnight road breakup

By Idaho Transportation Department News release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H4nWJ_0kPhtt8l00

BLACKFOOT — Idaho Transportation Department crews are currently working on the northbound bridge of Interstate 15 just north of Blackfoot to repair the road surface following damage that occurred Monday night. The cause of the problem is still under investigation, but road breakup is common following cycles of warm and cold weather.

Traffic is down to one lane as crews begin repairs on the right lane. On Wednesday, traffic will also be down to one lane to allow crews to perform preventative maintenance on the passing lane to ensure the problem does not spread.

Motorists should slow down as they approach the work zone and plan for some delays.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Crash near Inkom shuts down northbound lanes of I-15

INKOM — Law enforcement is responding to a crash on Interstate 15 near Inkom that has closed lanes for drivers. According to 511, the crash happened on northbound I-15 near mile marker 58 just before 10 a.m. Friday. An EastIdahoNews.com user says a semi truck is jackknifed across both northbound lanes.
Idaho8.com

Freezing fog and snow otw

Winter Storm Watch tonight through Saturday afternoon for our viewing area and extending into Sunday morning for west Wyoming. Snow pickS up tonight for the valley and we'll have possible accumulations of 4-8" for areas of the I-15 corridor over the next 48 hours for Idaho Falls and points east.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Heavy snow and wind expected after winter storm warning issued

POCATELLO — A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect for a large section of eastern Idaho from Thursday night into the weekend. Snow and wind are expected throughout the region, which might make travel very difficult in some areas. The National Weather Service says the warning and advisory go into effect at 11 p.m. Thursday through 5 p.m. Saturday.
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fire Crews Respond to Trailer Home Fire

At 9:29 p.m. on January 24, 2023, the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a trailer home fire on the 400 block of College Street, across the street from Ermals Auto Body in Idaho Falls. The reporting party told the (ECO) Emergency Communications Officer that the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. They did not know if anybody was inside.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Blackfoot Man Killed in Crash with Truck on Interstate 15

POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX)-One person was killed in a crash with a semi truck early Tuesday morning in East Idaho. According to Idaho State Police, the victim was a 66-year-old man from Blackfoot who died when his pickup collided with a semi-truck on Interstate 15 at around 6:30 a.m. ISP said the man was headed south in a 2015 Ford F150 when he crossed the median into the northbound lanes and crashed with a Peterbilt driven by a 71-year-old West Valley, Utah man. Both drivers had been wearing seat belts. The crash blocked part of the interstate for five hours.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Idaho State Journal

Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous assault suspect in East Idaho

Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies are searching for an Aggravated Assault Suspect involved in a disturbance in Swan Valley last night. Deputies were called to a business in the 3400 block of East Swan Valley Highway just after 9:30 pm where it was reported at least two individuals had been fighting. The suspect had left the scene prior to the arrival of Deputies and a Trooper with the Idaho State Police....
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Idaho State Journal

Fish and Game officials issue warning following two dangerous moose attacks across region

While some Pocatello area residents have been lucky enough to see two different moose wandering the snow-covered streets recently, the encounters two other Idahoans experienced this month with the enormous creature were not so fortunate. A woman in Ketchum, a small town near Sun Valley, sustained extensive injuries following a moose attack on Jan. 13, and a man in Terreton, a small town about 30 miles east of Rexburg, shot and killed a bull moose on Saturday after it charged at him in his yard,...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello Regional Transit partners with Lamb Weston to start bus service to American Falls

Starting Monday, January 23, Pocatello Regional Transit (PRT) will provide a new commuter route that will be open to the public. PRT has partnered with Lamb Weston, one of the largest employers in American Falls, to provide a commuter shuttle for employees and community members between American Falls and Pocatello. “We are very excited about this new route,” said Skyler Beebe, Pocatello Regional Transit Director. “The new route will assist...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Pocatello police fatally shoot man during disturbance

POCATELLO — Police fatally shot an adult male suspect during a disturbance near downtown Pocatello Friday afternoon, authorities said. The incident occurred around 12:45 p.m. at an apartment building on the 700 block of West Center Street. Pocatello police said they responded to the building because of a disturbance involving the adult male suspect. The suspect brandished a weapon after officers arrived and was fatally shot by Pocatello police, authorities...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man injured when SUV leaves I-15 in Pocatello and overturns

The Idaho State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 10:16 A.M. January 22, 2023, on I-15 at milepost 66.3 in Bannock County. The driver of a 1997 Toyota 4Runner, a 22-year-old man from Pocatello, was traveling northbound on I-15 when he failed to maintain his lane of travel and overcorrected, where the vehicle rolled off the right shoulder. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported by ground ambulance to a local hospital. This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Local man fatally shoots moose that charged at him

On Jan. 21, an adult male moose was shot and killed in the yard of a Terreton area resident after it charged him. The large moose had been frequenting residential areas around the Mud Lake and Terreton areas for over a week and had reportedly become increasingly agitated. The man involved in the incident had been attempting to haze the moose out of the yard when the moose charged at...
TERRETON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Suspect arrested after pointing pistol at local man

POCATELLO — A 33-year-old local man has been charged with a felony for allegedly pointing a gun at another man on Tuesday. Scott Roger Christ, of Pocatello, was arrested following the incident and has been charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, according to police and court records the Idaho State Journal obtained Thursday. The incident began to unfold when Pocatello police received a call from the alleged victim...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Police, district investigate reported threat at Pocatello middle school

POCATELLO — A threat at Hawthorne Middle School has been deemed “unsubstantiated” following an investigation by Pocatello police, school and district administrators. Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 spokeswoman Courtney Fisher could not elaborate on the threat but told EastIdahoNews.com it did not trigger a school lockdown of any kind because the investigation took place as students were arriving before school.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

Pocatello, ID
15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Idaho State Journal is daily newspaper published in Pocatello, Idaho, United States, that serves southeast Idaho, including Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Caribou, Franklin, Power, and Oneida counties.

 https://www.idahostatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy