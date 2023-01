Aryna Sabalenka is officially a Grand Slam singles champion. The 24-year-old powerhouse from Belarus defeated Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina in the 2023 Australian Open final 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 at a packed Rod Laver Arena on Saturday. "I'm just super happy. Proud. I don't know how to explain," Sabalenka said after the...

